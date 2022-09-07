Read full article on original website
Chance of showers for Cheyenne residents leading up to weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After days of record heat, Cheyenne residents may see showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports the city set another record high on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The high hit 97 degrees, shattering the old record of 90 from 1959. Wednesday’s temperature also set a new September monthly record high as the old one was 96 on Sept. 10, 2021. Meteorologists said there’s one more day of likely record heat today, and then cooler air arrives tonight.
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
oilcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Sept 2 – 9]
What's with the weather this week from being record-breaking hot, to the sudden chilly "sweater weather" Friday. If you are planning on doing anything fun this weekend, make sure to check the weather and be prepared. Before that, here's a recap of all that has happened this past week. The...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
UPDATE: Missing 12-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Located
Cheyenne police say Foster has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs...
capcity.news
House fire Wednesday on Dell Range caused by item left on stove, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release Friday morning that a Wednesday house fire on Dell Range Boulevard was caused by items inadvertently placed on a heated stove, causing approximately $25,000 in damages. Authorities said that a dispatch call was made at 4:34 p.m. and...
THIS WEEKEND: In Laramie
Happy FriYAY everyone! Maybe it was the effects of the long weekend we had last week, but I was hit with one of those days where I just did not want to do anything. Or maybe because the weather was just hot. But anyway, the weekend is here again YAY! Here are some fun events for you to enjoy!
Say WATT? Wyo Light Co. is Open in Laramie
This year, Laramie folks won't have to worry or stress about putting up and cleaning up their Christmas lights. Wyo Light Co. is here to the rescue. Wyo Light Co. is a family-run, small business, that will you help you in handling all of your holiday lighting needs, start to finish. From design and installation to removal and storage, Wyo Light Co. will provide you with a hassle-free holiday season.
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
News Channel Nebraska
Semi-tractor-trailer collision kills two people on I-80 in southeast Wyoming
BURNS, Wyo. - The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 80 near Burns on Saturday morning. Authorities say Mark Nolte, 58, of Iowa, and Dion Hopkins, Jr., 29, of California, were killed when two semi-tractor-trailers collided, bursting into flames. One of the semi-tractor-trailers was parked on the westbound should with the cab in the travel lane when it was hit by the second truck.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrest (9/8/22–9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
county17.com
Cheyenne PD seeks juvenile last seen almost two weeks ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is requesting assistance locating 14-year-old runaway Keyon Love. He was last seen on Friday, August 26, wearing a black t-shirt and grey sweatpants. Police say he is 5’9′”, 125 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. “If you...
thecheyennepost.com
Items Left on Heated Stove Leaves Property Owner Facing a $25K Bill
A single-family home in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard suffered $25,000 in damages, after an incident occurred on September 7, where items inadvertently placed on the stove heated and burned through the structure’s wooden frame. Making a quick response to the dispatch call placed at 4:34 p.m.,...
University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot
The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
First Road Test for the Laramie Plainsmen at Sheridan [VIDEO]
The Laramie Plainsmen are on the road for the first time this season. They head north to face the defending state champion and No. 2 Sheridan Broncs. The game starts at 6 p.m. at Homer Scott Field in Sheridan. Laramie is 0-2 after a 21-20 loss to Campbell County last...
