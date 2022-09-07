ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

nypressnews.com

Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect attacked the...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2 shot at gas station in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Two people were shot in the Bronx, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station on Webster Avenue. Police say a man and a woman got into some sort of a fight with another man, who then opened fire and took off. The two victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to survive. So far there's no description of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: Man kidnapped off Queens street

NEW YORK - A man was snatched off of a Queens street and robbed. The NYPD says it happened last month, but they are now releasing video of the incident in hopes that someone will help identify the suspects. A 31-year-old man was approached by two men in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn

A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn

Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
BROOKLYN, NY
CNBC

How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC

Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement

A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours

A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD

BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA

A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
QUEENS, NY

