Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect attacked the...
Manhattan thief flees after clerk hands back 'give me the money' note
A Manhattan check-cashing clerk refused to hand over cash to a would-be thief, forcing him to flee empty-handed. The NYPD released an image of the suspect Friday following last Tuesday morning’s robbery attempt in Hell’s Kitchen.
2 shot at gas station in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Two people were shot in the Bronx, and now the search is on for whoever pulled the trigger. It happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday at a BP gas station on Webster Avenue. Police say a man and a woman got into some sort of a fight with another man, who then opened fire and took off. The two victims, both in their 30s, were rushed to the hospital. They're expected to survive. So far there's no description of the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
72-Year-Old Attacked and Robbed in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is investigating after a seventy-two-year-old...
Man stabbed in broad daylight aboard New York City train
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are investigating after a 34-year-old man...
Video: Man kidnapped off Queens street
NEW YORK - A man was snatched off of a Queens street and robbed. The NYPD says it happened last month, but they are now releasing video of the incident in hopes that someone will help identify the suspects. A 31-year-old man was approached by two men in a black...
NYPD: Woman 28, hits worker at pharmacy on Staten Island with lottery-ticket case, kicks cop
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn assaulted a worker and a police officer more than a week ago at a store in Tompkinsville, police allege. Erika Rivera of Montgomery Street stands accused in the incident on Sept. 1 around 1:15 p.m. at Tompkinsville Pharmacy on Victory Boulevard near St. Marks Place, according to the criminal complaint and police.
Stabbing Disrupts Friday Afternoon Subway Service in Brooklyn
A man was stabbed Friday afternoon after a fight broke out between two men while on board a subway car, law enforcement sources told News 4. Police responded to the violent assault in Bedford-Stuyvesant at the Myrtle Avenue station around 1:45 p.m. A male in his 30s was taken to nearby Kings Hospital, FDNY officials said.
Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
VIDEO: Robber tackles man into Bronx fruit stand, steals his sneakers
The NYPD released wild video showing the thief chasing after the 42-year-old victim and tackling him into the fruit stand at Jerome Avenue and Evelyn Place in Fordham Heights on the morning of Aug. 29.
VIDEO: Man surrounded, robbed at Bronx tire shop in armed multi-borough spree
A group of armed thieves surrounded and robbed a man at a Bronx tire shop in a spree spanning multiple boroughs, police said Thursday as they released video of the attack.
Teenager shot in Brooklyn, possibly during brawl: police
A 17-year-old boy was shot in Brooklyn on Friday, according to police. The teenager was shot at the intersection of Neptune Avenue and Ocean Parkway in Brighton Beach around 1:10 p.m., officials said.
Seen Him? Cops Say This Is the Guy Who Defaced Biggie Mural in Brooklyn
Cops are looking for the person who defaced a mural dedicated to Christopher "Notorious B.I.G" Wallace in Brooklyn late last month, authorities say. According to the NYPD, the vandal defaced the mural at the corner of Fulton Street and St. James Place around midnight on Friday, Aug. 26. He splashed black paint on Biggie's face and sprayed "East Coast" in red paint, police say.
How the 'croissant cereal' creators bring in $128,000 a month In NYC
Gautier Coiffard, 34, quit his $105,000 per year engineering job earlier this year to open a French bakery in New York with his wife, Ashley Coiffard, 33. What started as a side hustle in their small Brooklyn apartment has become a successful bakery called L'Appartement 4F, based in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. It brings in up to $128,000 a month selling croissants, bread and a popular mini croissant cereal.
NYC to pay $125K to woman who accused two NYPD cops of rape in last-minute civil suit settlement
A woman who accused two ex-NYPD detectives of raping her during an arrest in Brooklyn will settle her civil lawsuit with the city for $125,000 — just days before the case was set to go to trial, the Daily News has learned. The 23-year-old woman, who goes by the name Anna Chambers on social media, filed a federal lawsuit in Brooklyn against the city and disgraced detectives Eddie Martins and ...
Cops arrest Access-A-Ride driver in video of attack on 78-year-old woman in Brooklyn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Police have arrested an Access-A-Ride driver from Brooklyn accused of dragging a 78-year-old woman out of his car and attempting to rob her last week in his borough. Elsakran Mohamed, 46, of Bay Ridge, was charged with attempted robbery, vehicular assault and grand larceny in...
Brooklyn father, 28, shot dead, second slaying in East New York in four hours
A 28-year-old father shot dead in Brooklyn was the second man killed in East New York in four hours, police said Thursday. Shaimel Kyser was shot in the chest at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in front of a home on Sheffield Ave. near Hegeman Ave. He died at the scene. He was the father to a 10-year-old girl who had just finished up her first day of school hours before Kyser was killed, his ...
Unlicensed contractor charged with stealing more than $192K from Windsor Terrace homeowners
A New Jersey man has been indicted on a charge of grand larceny for allegedly taking $192,675 from a Windsor Terrace couple who hired him to perform extensive renovations to their two-family home. No work was performed by the defendant, who is an unlicensed contractor. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified...
Teen shot near high school in Brooklyn: NYPD
BRIGHTON BEACH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A teenager was shot just a block away from a high school in Brooklyn, police said Friday. The NYPD received 911 calls just after 1 p.m. for a shooting on the corner of Ocean Parkway and Neptune Avenue near the Brighton Beach and Coney Island neighborhoods. A 17-year-old boy was […]
Flushing Teen Busted for Having Cache of Weapons in His Home and Selling Fentanyl: Queens DA
A Flushing teenager has been busted for allegedly having a cache of weapons in his home and for selling fentanyl to undercover cops during a sting operation. Justin Echeverry, 19, was indicted by a Queens grand jury and arraigned before Queens Supreme Court Wednesday on drug and weapons charges—as well as a slew of other crimes—after cops raided his Flushing home last week, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.
