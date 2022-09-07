ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man assaulted, shot during early morning robbery

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man is in stable condition after he was assaulted and shot during a robbery early Friday morning.Police officers were sent to the 2000 block of Creekside Way in St. Paul around 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported hearing a gunshot followed by a man screaming.Officers say they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the back. It also looked like the victim had been assaulted. Responders took him to the hospital for treatment.The man told officers he had been out with friends in Minneapolis throughout the night and was returning home. He was leaving his car when he was approached by multiple suspects, who assaulted him, robbed him, and shot him.The incident is under investigation, and police note no evidence indicates a threat to the public.
SAINT PAUL, MN
trfradio.com

Charges Pending Following Reported Job-Site Theft

Charges are pending following a report of theft in Pennington County. Dustin Paul Turcotte, 39, of Saint Cloud faces charges including Theft & Trespassing. A complainant reported to county authorities Thursday that “some people” could be seen stealing from a job site east of Thief River Falls. According...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Sentenced for His Role in Avon Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- One of two men accused in a shooting incident in Avon last March that seriously injured another man has been sentenced. A Stearns County judge has sentenced 21-year-old Grant Monaghan to three years in prison. He gets credit for having already served 185 days in the county jail.
AVON, MN
willmarradio.com

Violent night in The Twin Cities...2 dead, several wounded in shooting incidents

(Minneapolis MN-) Two people are dead and several wounded after a series of shootings in the Twin Cities overnight. According to KSTP TV, a fight broke out at a private party at a nightclub on Washington Avenue at 1 a.m. this morning...the fight spilled out into the street, shots were fired, and one person was killed and 3 others were wounded. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed around 8:15 p.m. Thursday in north Minneapolis. They are the 61st and 62nd homicides in Minneapolis so far this year. Other shootings were reported at a gas station on North Lyndale Avenue where one woman and two men were wounded, and in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul where one person was shot about 8:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Early Morning Police Chase

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man was arrested after leading police on an chase through several communities early Wednesday morning. Waite Park police were called to the 400 block of 4th Street North just after midnight on reports of a burglary in-progress. When officers arrive, the suspect drove off heading toward St. Joseph.
WAITE PARK, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Lightening Strike Believed to Cause St. Cloud Shed Fire

ST. CLOUD -- Fire crews responded to a shed fire early Friday morning. The incident happened at around 1:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane in St. Cloud. Battalion Chief Steve Richardson says firefighters arrived to find the shed fully engulfed. The shed contained multiple motorcycles, along with yard equipment.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Mcdonald#American#Colonial
kfgo.com

MN corrections officer pleads guilty to involvement in prison meth ring

STILLWATER, Minn. – A former Minnesota corrections officer is pleading guilty for her part in a methamphetamine distribution ring inside the Stillwater State Prison. Federal prosecutors say 24-year-old Faith Gratz admitted to using her position to smuggle meth into the high-security prison and giving the drugs to inmate Axel Kramer for distribution. Gratz also provided several cell phones to Kramer that contained text messages about their romantic relationship and drug deals. Law enforcement searched her car in April and seized a half pound of meth.
STILLWATER, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul woman sentenced to 3 years probation for fatal hit and run

MINNEAPOLIS -- Aissata Dore, who pleaded guilty to a fatal hit and run earlier this year, was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.Dore, 20, was convicted of criminal vehicular manslaughter for the death of 23-year-old Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten.READ MORE: 20-year-old woman pleads guilty to fatal Minneapolis hit-and-runDore will serve a stayed prison sentence of 48 months for three years and 60 days at the Hennepin County Workhouse.According to the court documents, Dore hit Dodge-Fjelbroten with her car on May 28, 2021, at Broadway Avenue West and 26th Avenue North in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox9.com

Police make arrest in triple homicide in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say the man wanted in a quintuple shooting last weekend that left three people dead in St. Paul has been arrested in Chicago. St. Paul police say the 41-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested in Chicago on Wednesday morning. Officers say the arrest came with coordination between the police department and the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force in Minneapolis.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

4 arrested for possession and intent to sell meth, fentanyl in Redby

RED LAKE - Four people have been arrested after fentanyl and methamphetamine were found during a search on Tuesday at a Redby residence in the Red Lake Nation. According to a release from the Red Lake Department of Public Safety's criminal investigation division, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the Redby district of Red Lake.
REDBY, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Unbelievable! Minnesota Teenager Caught Driving 107 MPH

I remember when I was 16 and could not wait to get my driver's license. Part of the reason being my mom was a horrible driver and made me so nervous every time I was in the car with her. As a side note, my mom knew she was a bad driver and actually did not like to drive but had to out of necessity. So I vowed once I got my license, that she was never driving me anywhere again and she was happy to have me drive her instead.
MINNESOTA STATE
DL-Online

Fraud warning: Local man actually saw his bank account being drained on his cellphone bank app

DETROIT LAKES — Becker County Sheriff Todd Glander is warning residents about a particularly alarming theft via cellphone. On Sep. 2, Glander said he was contacted by a man who had received a phone call from what was portrayed to be a fraud alert from his local bank. The caller told the victim they were calling from a bank branch in Colorado to alert him of possible fraud on his bank account.
BECKER COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

Firefighters: Lightning Likely Sparked Early Morning Shed Fire

(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Fire Department says lightning is likely to blame for a fire early Friday morning. According to a critical incident report, just before 1:45, fire crews were called to the 5800 block of Pleasant Lane for a shed fire. Officials say the shed was fully engulfed when they arrived. The fire did not spread to any other nearby structures. The shed contained multiple motorcycles along with yard equipment. Everything is considered a total loss.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash

MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
MEEKER COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy