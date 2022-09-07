Read full article on original website
Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
oilcity.news
Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave
CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat
The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming
The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
Cheyenne Sees 70th Consecutive 50+ Degree Day, Breaks Record
Cheyenne extended its streak of 50-plus degree days to 70 on Labor Day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service. "The last morning below 50 was June 27th, with 47 degrees," the NWS said. "We are likely to add a few more days to this tally, but this...
oilcity.news
Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
capcity.news
Wyoming trooper stops driver going 43 mph over speed limit, reminds public to drive safely as winter approaches
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to drive safely after a trooper stopped one driver going 43 mph over the speed limit Friday. The trooper was patrolling U.S. 85 south of Cheyenne when a vehicle passed by at 108 mph in a 65 mph zone.
[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today
The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years
A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne
We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
UPDATE: Missing 12-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Located
Cheyenne police say Foster has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs...
Items Left on Heated Stove Spark House Fire in Cheyenne
Officials say items left on a heated stove are to blame for a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged a rental property in north Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home filled with smoke.
capcity.news
House fire Wednesday on Dell Range caused by item left on stove, authorities say
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Fire Rescue said in a news release Friday morning that a Wednesday house fire on Dell Range Boulevard was caused by items inadvertently placed on a heated stove, causing approximately $25,000 in damages. Authorities said that a dispatch call was made at 4:34 p.m. and...
oilcity.news
Two semis catch fire, two die in Labor Day weekend crash on Interstate 80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Two people died in a crash that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 3 on Interstate 80 near Burns, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 4:51 a.m. Saturday. The crash involved two semi trucks and...
Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events
We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
thecheyennepost.com
Elk Captured in Cheyenne
Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
FYI: City May Request Access to Laramie Homes for Ongoing Project
The City of Laramie Utility Division is currently conducting a water service line identification project. Be aware as Utility staff may be working in your area, or request access to your residence or business. If you have questions, please call (307)721-5280. Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice...
Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday
The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
capcity.news
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
