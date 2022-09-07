ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

K2 Radio

Stretch of I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Under Dense Fog Advisory

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the South Laramie Range and adjacent foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne, until 10 a.m. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile at times. Dense Fog Advisory through 10AM MDT for the...
CHEYENNE, WY
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat

The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
City
Cheyenne, WY
oilcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
CASPER, WY
101.9 KING FM

[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today

The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn
101.9 KING FM

FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years

A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne

We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

UPDATE: Missing 12-Year-Old Cheyenne Girl Located

Cheyenne police say Foster has been located. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in finding a 12-year-old runaway. According to a department Facebook post, Khloee Foster was last seen around 8:40 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, in the area of Alta Vista Elementary School. Foster is 5-foot tall, weighs...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Items Left on Heated Stove Spark House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials say items left on a heated stove are to blame for a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged a rental property in north Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home filled with smoke.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Get Ready, Cheyenne! September Is Filled With Events

We have made it past Labor Day weekend and we still have a lot to do as the calendar transitions from Summer into Fall this month. There really is something going on every week for the remainder of the month, from festivals to other fun outings, September is going to be one for the books.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Elk Captured in Cheyenne

Laramie Region wildlife personnel relocated a two-year-old bull elk that somehow found itself in the center of town in Cheyenne on Sunday. The elk was discovered bedded down in the backyard of a private residence on Evans Avenue near Miller Elementary School. Wildlife biologists aren’t sure how the young bull...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Slated For Saturday

The Cheyenne 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is scheduled for Cheyenne East High School on Saturday. The Cheyenne event is being held in conjunction with similar events across the country. According to a news release, here are some details on the Cheyenne stair climb:. SCHEDULE:. - Onsite Registration 3:30 PM. -...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

