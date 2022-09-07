Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
The Conners - Episode 5.02 - Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much - Press Release
“Scenes From Two Marriages: The Parrot Doth Protest Too Much” – Jackie moves in with Neville and discovers that being newlyweds produces new problems when Neville shows up to their home with an excess of animals from his vet office. Meanwhile, Darlene and Ben have an argument as Ben points out Darlene is turning into her father on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
The Patient - Episode 1.07 - Kaddish - Press Release
Both Dr. Strauss and Sam try to make new connections in their pursuit of an elusive peace. Written by Joel Fields & Joe Weisberg; Directed by Gwyneth Horder-Payton.
spoilertv.com
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.01 - Welcome to (Barb) Flatch - Press Release
A lot has changed since the documentary crew last checked in on Flatch. Kelley is changing diapers, Cheryl and Joe are raising baby chickens, and Shrub is courting Beth. In the season premiere episode, Flatch royalty – Barb Flatch herself (Jaime Pressly) – makes a triumphant return to her hometown to shake things up in the all-new “Welcome to (Barb) Flatch” season premiere episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, Sept. 29 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-201) (TV-14 L,S)
spoilertv.com
New Amsterdam - Episode 5.02 - Hook, Line, And Sinker - Press Release
09/27/2022 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday) : Max tests a bold new cost-saving program that could help both New Amsterdam and its neediest patients. Wilder struggles with a patient’s decision to refuse life-saving surgery. Reynolds comes to an important realization about his father’s behaviors. Iggy takes the leap into online dating.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Archer - Episode 13.08 - Dough, Ray, and Me (Season Finale) - Press Release
Archer and the gang knead proof in order to temper expectations and ice the mission. Written Mark Ganek.
spoilertv.com
The Great North - Episode 3.02 - Cillian Me Softly Adventure - Press Release
During Lone Moose's Disaster Day event, Wolf and Honeybee have their very first fight on an all-new “Cillian Me Softly Adventure” episode of THE GREAT NORTH airing Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (GRN-219) (TV-PG L,S) Voice Cast: Nick Offerman as Beef; Jenny Slate as Judy;...
spoilertv.com
Family Guy - Episode 21.02 - Bend Or Blockbuster - Press Release
Resolved to enjoy a family movie night, the Griffins take a road trip to Bend, Oregon, to rent a VHS from the last Blockbuster in existence in the all-new “Bend or Blockbuster” episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 2 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-1919) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
spoilertv.com
Atlanta - Episode 4.05 - Work Ethic! - Press Release
One time I was gonna be an extra on this TV show but then they started asking me about Social Security numbers and taxes and being up there at 5am. I know y'all ain't doing that with Taraji. Written by Janine Nabers and directed by Donald Glover.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
'Best opening sequence ever': Great British Bake Off viewers are left in stitches as the new series kicks off with pun-filled Star Wars sketch
The series is known for its baking puns and comedic moments. And The Great British Bake Off returned with its recognisable humour on Tuesday as it kicked off its latest series with a Star Wars sketch, called Bake Wars: Return of the Breadi. Viewers were left in stitches after watching...
spoilertv.com
The Simpsons - Episode 34.02 - One Angry Lisa - Press Release
Lisa gets called for jury duty while Marge becomes obsessed with her exercise bike in the all-new “One Angry Lisa” episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Oct. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3319) (TV-PG D,L,V) Voice Cast: Dan Castellaneta as Homer Simpson; Julie Kavner as Marge Simpson;...
spoilertv.com
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.02 - Wrong Delivery - Press Release
After Janine gets a look at the new charter school down the street, she becomes determined to fix up Abbott and make it just as good. As Gregory goes out of his way to avoid Barbara due to an awkward situation with his personal life, and Ava takes to the school library to host a “Shark Tank”-style pitch to decide what to do with the rest of the funds from the grant.
spoilertv.com
Bad Sisters - Episode 1.06 - Splash - Promotional Photos + Press Release
The Garvey sisters regroup as their fears grow for Grace’s well-being. Thomas finally gets a lead.
spoilertv.com
Reginald The Vampire - Episode 1.04 - All the Time in the World - Press Release
The time is 1972, the place is Oakland, California. This is when Angela met Maurice and that changed everything.
spoilertv.com
Bob's Burgers - Episode 13.02 - The Reeky Lake Show - Press Release
The family's Labor Day lake trip takes a turn when the Belchers find themselves trapped in their cabin, hiding from what lurks outside in the all-new “The Reeky Lake Show” episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct 2 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.(BOB-1201) (TV-PG L) Voice Cast:...
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.02 - Lolo And Lola - Press Release
Thony’s in-laws (Fiona’s loving-yet-overbearing father and reserved-yet-strong mother) come to Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Thony must help Arman by meeting with Robert Kamdar (Naveen Andrews), Nadia’s gregarious and charming ex-lover, in the all-new “Lolo and Lola” episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Sept. 26 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-202) (TV-D, L, S, V)
spoilertv.com
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.01 - Call Me Ken Jennings - Press Release
After taking some time to travel and decompress, KAT (Mayim Bialik) is on her way back to Louisville when she is upgraded to first class and seated next to “Jeopardy!’s” winningest contestant, Ken Jennings, on her flight home. Upon arrival, she discovers some significant changes have been made to the cafe by RANDI (Kyla Pratt) and PHIL (Leslie Jordan) and Randi’s passion for her job is now straining her relationship with CARTER (Julian Gant). MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) has returned home from his time in Nashville pursuing his music career, with cowboy boots and a big ego to go along with them in the all-new “Call Me Ken Jennings” season premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Sept 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-301) (TV-14 D,L,V)
Rachel Recchia Stuns In Grey Dress For Night One Of ‘After The Final Rose’
Rachel Recchia had a lot of ups and downs on this season of The Bachelorette, and she returned to discuss them during the After the Final Rose live special. The season 19 ATFR first aired during part one of the finale on Sept. 13. Rachel looked absolutely incredible in her post-show look. For the special, she wore a skintight, dark grey dress, which she paired with her hair styled in loose curls.
spoilertv.com
NCIS - Episode 20.02 - Daddy Issues - Press Release
MCGEE’S PERSONAL LIFE AND PROFESSIONAL LIFE INTERSECT WHEN A DAD FROM HIS CHILDREN’S SCHOOL IS LINKED TO A BREAK-IN AT A GOVERNMENT STORAGE BUNKER, ON “NCIS,” MONDAY, SEPT. 26. “Daddy Issues” – McGee’s personal life and professional life intersect when a dad from his children’s school...
spoilertv.com
Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 4.02 - Bibles to Brothels - Press Release
BOB RECONSIDERS HIS FUTURE AT MAXDOT AND SEEKS ADVICE FROM AN UNEXPECTED SOURCE, WHILE ABISHOLA QUESTIONS BOB'S ERRATIC BEHAVIOR, ON "BOB ♥ ABISHOLA," MONDAY, SEPT. 26. "Bibles to Brothels" - Bob reconsiders his future at MaxDot and seeks advice from an unexpected source (Joel Murray) , while Abishola questions...
spoilertv.com
Performers Of The Month - August 2022 Results
Below you will find the Top 3 finishers for each side listed out in placement order. All of these graphics will be available on my Twitter account as well as the official SpoilerTV Twitter and Instagram accounts. We are happy for you to share them, but please share them from one of these official sources to ensure you are sharing the best quality version of these graphics. For the highest quality, please click on the slides to enlarge them.
Comments / 0