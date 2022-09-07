After taking some time to travel and decompress, KAT (Mayim Bialik) is on her way back to Louisville when she is upgraded to first class and seated next to “Jeopardy!’s” winningest contestant, Ken Jennings, on her flight home. Upon arrival, she discovers some significant changes have been made to the cafe by RANDI (Kyla Pratt) and PHIL (Leslie Jordan) and Randi’s passion for her job is now straining her relationship with CARTER (Julian Gant). MAX (Cheyenne Jackson) has returned home from his time in Nashville pursuing his music career, with cowboy boots and a big ego to go along with them in the all-new “Call Me Ken Jennings” season premiere episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Sept 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-301) (TV-14 D,L,V)

