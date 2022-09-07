There is a difference between an artist, an animator and a designer, so make sure you understand what this is. Think of an artist like a sculptor – they make the models. An animator makes models move and a designer authors the interactive experience. In game design, for example, this could involve deciding how much damage an ork does with a fireball in a forest at midnight. Studying animation helps students find which part of the process they love the most, and to develop a body of work that will land them their first job. Most courses cover 2D, 3D, compositing and stop motion. Graduates tend to have a good balance of technical and conceptual knowledge. Be specific about which discipline you want, as they all work together but are distinct.

