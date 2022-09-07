Read full article on original website
Robert Lewandowski beats Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to amazing Champions League record with Barcelona hat-trick
ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI became the first player to score a Champions League hat-trick for three clubs as Barcelona thrashed Viktoria Plzen 5-1 in Group C. Franck Kessie nodded his first Barca goal to get them off to a flyer. Lewandowski then got off the mark for the night with 34 minutes...
Five Chelsea players who could be given new lease of life under Graham Potter including Hakim Ziyech and Conor Gallagher
A KEY factor in Thomas Tuchel's sacking at Chelsea was the frustration brewing within the squad and a disconnect between the academy and first team. After the youth revolution under Frank Lampard his successor turned to older stars brought in for huge fees, some of which were pushed to the fringe.
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Rival Watch: Chelsea Sack Manager Thomas Tuchel After Dinamo Zagreb Defeat
Chelsea have decided to sack their manager Thomas Tuchel after their 1-0 defeat to Croatian side Dinamo Zagreb last night in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp 'Called' Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni
According to a recent report, Jurgen Klopp had a call with French star Aurelien Tchouameni during the summer transfer window, hoping to lure the midfielder to Liverpool before he made his move to the Spanish giants. The Anfield side has been recently struggling massively with fitness issues in the middle...
Diogo Dalot Reveals What Club He Rejected To Stay At Manchester United
Diogo Dalot has revealed what club he rejected in order to stay at Manchester United.
FOX Sports
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
FOX Sports
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture
Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Yardbarker
McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener
On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
Inter Milan 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leroy Sane scores one goal and forces an own goal by luckless D’Ambrosio
BAYERN Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.
Man Utd ‘twice rejected chance to hire Graham Potter’ before Chelsea swooped for highly-rated manager from Brighton
MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly rejected the chance to bring Graham Potter to Old Trafford... TWICE. The 47-year-old was announced as new Chelsea head coach yesterday after Thomas Tuchel was ruthlessly sacked by owner Todd Boehly. But things could have been very different for the ex-Brighton boss. United were twice encouraged to...
Yardbarker
Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches
In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
Diogo Dalot Praises New Manchester United Signing Antony
Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot has spoken about new signing Antony ahead of the UEFA Europa League.
Yardbarker
Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo
Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
Yardbarker
Juventus open talks over a new deal for their versatile star
Danilo is one of Juventus’ finest players, and the Brazilian will get a contract extension at the club. The former Manchester City man is versatile, yet he is very effective and fills many roles at the club well. With him, Juve has a player that can cover in multiple...
ESPN
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski hailed as 'spectacular' after history-making Champions League hat trick
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez says he is already running out of praise for the "spectacular" Robert Lewandowski after the striker's hat trick in Wednesday's 5-1 Champions League win against Viktoria Plzen. Lewandowski, 34, took his tally for Barca to eight in five games since his €45 million move from Bayern...
MLS・
Watch: Luis Diaz Goal Gives Liverpool Lifeline In Demolition By Napoli In The Champions League
Watch Luis Diaz's incredible goal, as Liverpool look to come back from a 4-0 deficit in the Champions League against Napoli.
History-Maker Robert Lewandowski Moves Clear Of Karim Benzema On All-Time List Of UCL Scorers
Lewandowski is the first player in UEFA Champions League history to register a hat-trick for three different teams.
Arsenal defeats Zurich, Cristiano Ronaldo-led Manchester United loses in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
