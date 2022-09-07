ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Marcus Rashford
Erik Ten Hag
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
FOX Sports

Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
The Independent

Manchester United vs Real Sociedad confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa League fixture

Casemiro could be handed his first Manchester United start while Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may get recalls as the club begin their Europa League campaign tonight.Erik ten Hag’s side have won their last four matches in the Premier League to recover from back-to-back defeats to open the season and the manager has been hesitant to make changes to a winning time.But the return of the Europa League offers Ten Hag the chance to make some changes, with Casemiro pushing for more minutes since his arrival from Real Madrid.The midfielder has been a substitute in United’s last three wins...
Yardbarker

McKennie, Miretti and the most interesting numbers from Juve’s UCL opener

On Tuesday night, Juventus began their European campaign with a defeat at the hands of their hosts Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappé struck twice in the first half and Weston McKennie grabbed one back for the visitors in the second period. The Bianconeri’s official website provided us with some...
The US Sun

Inter Milan 0 Bayern Munich 2: Leroy Sane scores one goal and forces an own goal by luckless D’Ambrosio

BAYERN Munich's Leroy Sane scored one goal and forced an own goal by Inter Milan as they beat the Italian side 2-0 away in their Champions League Group C opener on Wednesday. Germany international Sane superbly controlled a pinpoint Joshua Kimmich cross before rounding Inter keeper Andre Onana, who was making his debut for the club, to give Bayern the lead in the 25th minute.
The US Sun

Man Utd ‘twice rejected chance to hire Graham Potter’ before Chelsea swooped for highly-rated manager from Brighton

MANCHESTER UNITED reportedly rejected the chance to bring Graham Potter to Old Trafford... TWICE. The 47-year-old was announced as new Chelsea head coach yesterday after Thomas Tuchel was ruthlessly sacked by owner Todd Boehly. But things could have been very different for the ex-Brighton boss. United were twice encouraged to...
Yardbarker

Watch: Brighton & Hove Albion Star Tells PSG Boss to Leave Lionel Messi in Matches

In the last two fixtures against FC Nantes and Juventus for Paris Saint-Germain, manager Christophe Galtier has subbed out Lionel Messi with a few minutes left in the game. During an interview with ESPN Argentina, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister provided some advice to Galtier. The 23-year-old stated that he noticed the reaction made by Messi when the Argentine came out of the game.
Yardbarker

Report claims Juventus is still feeling the financial effect of signing Ronaldo

Juventus broke their transfer record to sign Cristiano Ronaldo is 2018 as they searched for a Champions League trophy. They also placed the attacker on very high wages, which weighed heavily on their finances. The transfer was going to plan until Covid struck in 2020, and most of Juve’s source...
Yardbarker

Juventus open talks over a new deal for their versatile star

Danilo is one of Juventus’ finest players, and the Brazilian will get a contract extension at the club. The former Manchester City man is versatile, yet he is very effective and fills many roles at the club well. With him, Juve has a player that can cover in multiple...
