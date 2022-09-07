Read full article on original website
What Restaurants are Open Late in Cedar Rapids?
The next time you find yourself craving something other than pizza or fast food late at night, just know that you have a few options! Here are some of the Cedar Rapids area restaurants that serve food until midnight or later (some restaurants may have reduced late night menus):. 3325...
New Cedar Rapids Park Goes Beyond A Typical Play Space [PHOTOS]
The namesake of a new park soon to open in Cedar Rapids intended for it to be much more than just your ordinary play space. A media release sent to this station by the Cedar Rapids Parks & Recreation Department says that Hughes Park will open on Friday, September 9, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at 10 a.m.
iheart.com
U of Iowa Releases Gameday Traffic Plan for Iowa State game, Fall Season
Head to Iowa City early and prepare to stay a little later to avoid the worst traffic jams. Make sure your cellphone is charged up and that you've gone to the bathroom! Here's a news release from the Iowa Department of Transportation:. The University of Iowa and the Iowa Department...
KCRG.com
Linn-Mar teacher includes students in wedding by displaying their art
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - An elementary school teacher in Marion displayed artwork from her second graders as centerpieces at her wedding. Brandi Rickard (Hamdorf) says some of her students wanted to be there for her big day, so she found a way to include them. The Wilkins Elementary teacher had her students create art ahead of summer break, which she displayed on the tables at her August wedding.
Haunted Ghost Tour Returns to Cedar Falls
Now that fall is practically is upon us, it's almost that time of year to scare yourself silly. One way to get your fix of hauntings is by checking out a ghost tour through historic downtown Cedar Falls. In a press release, officials behind the project announced, "The Cedar Falls...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Iowa QB reflects on first Wave, why the tradition holds a special place in his heart
Former Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley shared why Iowa’s Wave is special to him in a trailer for upcoming special “The B1G Moment: The First Wave.”. Stanley discussed how he was born 6-and-a-half weeks prematurely, and how the right circumstances got him to where he is today. Stanley was...
Eastern Iowa Honor Flight Will Return To Washington D.C.
The Eastern Iowa Honor Flight has taken hundreds of Iowa veterans to Washington D.C. and back. According to a press release, flight number forty-four will take place later this month, allowing nearly 100 Iowa veterans to see the sights of our nation's capitol. The latest honor flight will take place...
Can the La Porte City Golf Course Be Saved?
Last week we learned about the unfortunate plans to close the La Porte City golf course. The announcement was made on the La Porte City Golf Club's Facebook page which left very little room for hope of the course remaining open. However, residents in La Porte City, the state of Iowa, and other parts of the country have been fighting to keep it open.
cbs2iowa.com
Traffic shift on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for second step of rehabilitation project
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Traffic has shifted on 1st Avenue / Marion Boulevard for the second phase of the rehabilitation project on the edge of Cedar Rapids and Marion. As the road is being repaved, traffic has shifted to the two inside lanes and the outside...
Daily Iowan
Short’s Burger and Shine reopening brings menu updates, building renovations
Short’s Burger and Shine, a hotspot for Iowa City’s downtown scene, reopened with a complete update after closing in April for renovations. Short’s, on 18 S. Clinton St., reopened its doors in early August with updates including building renovations and menu changes. The restaurant, however, is struggling to maintain a staff in year two of the pandemic.
KCJJ
Free Wi-Fi service begins in Iowa City’s Northside District
Free Wi-Fi has come to Iowa City’s Northside District. According to a news release from ImOn Communications, the company has launched a free network that covers the outdoor dining area on North Linn Street between Market Street and the alley just north of Market, next to Hamburg Inn. The project is a joint venture between ImOn and the City of Iowa City.
KCRG.com
Basement fire causes damage to northwest Cedar Rapids residence
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapid suffered some damage after an early evening fire. At around 5:41 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke emanating from a two-story apartment building in the 2500 block of Ellis View Court NW. Firefighters arrived and did not observe smoke outside, but located smoke inside the structure. Smoke was heaviest in the basement, where firefighters discovered where the fire started in a closed room.
Daily Iowan
Iowa City facing influx of bats, worrying residents
From apartment buildings to sorority houses, reports of bats entering homes are increasing in Iowa City. For Ahava Atar, a University of Iowa second-year student, her roommate had a bat recently enter her room in the middle of the night. “There was a bat flying around her room, and we...
offtackleempire.com
Nobody Gives A Shit About The Iowa Hawkeyes Playing Iowa State Football
Thank God this week is finally wrapping up, which means we’re almost done hearing about the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Iowa State Cyclones playing a game about which nobody outside of their state gives a shit. The whole Internet has been on fire with El Assico content this week,...
Daily Iowan
Over 800 Iowa City residents sign petition against City Park Pool changes
Iowa City residents are rejecting a newly proposed design for City Park Pool. A petition with over 800 signatures was presented in front of the Iowa City City Council during the public comment section of its formal meeting Tuesday. The petition asked the council to reject the recently proposed refurbishments laid out in the Recreation Facilities and Programs Master Plan.
Six-Year-Old Attacked by Four Dogs in Small Eastern Iowa Town
It sure seems that dogs attacking humans have gone on nonstop over the last month, or that dogs are in the news for one reason or another. Recently people in a small Iowa town were given incredibly short notice that they'd have to get rid of their pit bull or pit bull-like dogs.
KCRG.com
Shooting in SW Cedar Rapids leaves one injured
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:41 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment in the 4600 block of 1st Ave SW. Officers on scene found evidence of a shooting including damage to vehicles and a garage. Witnesses reported several subjects arriving...
kxel.com
KXEL Morning News for Thu. Sep. 08, 2022
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) – On September 2nd, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of 7th St. N in Maynard. Upon search of the residence, authorities found illegal substances and items. A 4-month-old child was also present in the residence during the execution of the warrant. Officers observed garbage, diapers not disposed of, feces, and urine all inside the residence. It was found during the investigation process that Evans had custody of the child when the mother was away/gone. 37-year-old Jaron Evans and 19-year-old Karylann Lewin were both arrested and charged with Child Endangerment, Possession of a Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine, Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Officials say more charges are pending at this time.
KCJJ
Petition rejects City Park Pool renovation plan
Over 800 people have signed a petition rejecting a new design for City Park pool. The Daily Iowan says the petition was presented during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The proposed changes include a new diving well, lawn areas, a lazy river, and additional shaded space. The predesign would reduce the 9 50-meter lap lanes down to just three, and reduce the size of the diving well.
northlibertyiowa.org
Liberty 2022 Homecoming Parade to Impact North Liberty Road Traffic
Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, the Liberty High School community will celebrate its homecoming with a parade. The school’s parade is scheduled to begin 5:30 p.m. and will require the closure of several streets near Liberty High School for the route. The following roads will be closed during the parade:
