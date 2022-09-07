ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish. In addition to locally grown crops, plus meat, poultry and seafood produced close to home, many markets also include art and other hand crafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night

Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
SLIDELL, LA
Teacher, staff raises included in nearly $500 million budget OK'd by St. Tammany School Board

The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved a budget of near $500 million for the current fiscal year that includes payraises for teachers and other school employees. The $487.5 million budget the School Board unanimously adopted Thursday represents a slight jump over the school district's projected $479.6 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Though the district's fiscal year begins July 1, the board often doesn't approve a budget until September.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night

The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
LSU vs. Southern: Check out a summary of how they scored

LSU 37 14 7 7 — 65 First quarter. LSU: Jayden Daniels 18 run at 13:25 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 3 plays, 21 yards, 1:29. KEY PLAY: LSU's Zavier Carter forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and Sage Ryan recovered to set up a short field for the Tigers. TIGERS 7, JAGUARS 0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Miscues pile up on John Curtis in loss to Zachary

Fumbles and missed opportunities seldom are a formula for success. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis acknowledged that point after a 40-21 loss to top-ranked Zachary on Friday night. Running back Kameron Thomas ran for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 199 yards and three...
ZACHARY, LA

