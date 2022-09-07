Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Back to the St. Tammany markets
Consumers are fortunate to have farmers markets throughout St. Tammany Parish. In addition to locally grown crops, plus meat, poultry and seafood produced close to home, many markets also include art and other hand crafts; prepared food from local kitchens; live music; and even holiday-specific food, crafts, activities and decorations.
NOLA.com
Fire erupts over Lake Lery after loose barge hits pipeline in St. Bernard Parish
Fire erupted over Lake Lery in St. Bernard Parish on Thursday after a barge broke loose and struck a natural gas pipeline, said Patrick Courreges, spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Natural Resources. Courreges said the underwater pipeline in question is a federal interstate line under the jurisdiction of the...
NOLA.com
Gunman sought in Slidell area shooting Thursday night
Authorities in St. Tammany are searching for a man they say shot another man Thursday night in the Slidell area. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office identified the man being sought at Keith Cotton, 18. The victim suffered non-life threatening wounds, authorities said. In a news release Friday, the Sheriff's...
NOLA.com
Eliza Fletcher was abducted during a run. Here's how Baton Rouge runners honored her memory
Eliza Fletcher was going for a run in Memphis last week when she was abducted and killed. Early Friday morning, joining thousands of people across the country, a group of Baton Rouge runners paid tribute to her in an event called Finish Eliza's Run. Cleotha Abston-Henderson has been charged with...
NOLA.com
Teacher, staff raises included in nearly $500 million budget OK'd by St. Tammany School Board
The St. Tammany Parish School Board has approved a budget of near $500 million for the current fiscal year that includes payraises for teachers and other school employees. The $487.5 million budget the School Board unanimously adopted Thursday represents a slight jump over the school district's projected $479.6 million for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Though the district's fiscal year begins July 1, the board often doesn't approve a budget until September.
NOLA.com
Stat leaders, standings through Week 1 for St. Tammany Parish football teams
District 6-5A Team | Dist. | Overall. NOTE: Asterisk represents games worth of stats, not necessarily how many games a player or team has played. Some statistics taken from St. Tammany Farmer reports. To report missing stats, please email jhalm@sttammanyfarmer.net. Statistics only listed for players of teams from St. Tammany...
NOLA.com
LSU and Southern: The long story of city division, football and a chance to come together
Behind the counter at her family’s store, Janice White moved from one task to the next. She restocked shelves with Columbia blue Southern T-shirts. She organized racks of apparel. She helped customers check out and filled a cardboard box with used hangers. TOP Choice should have closed 25 minutes...
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: No matter the final score between LSU and Southern, it will be a night to remember in Baton Rouge
Come 6:30 p.m. Saturday night, more than 100,000 people are expected in LSU’s Death Valley football stadium in what may be one of the most emotion-filled games in the city’s history. The LSU Tigers, the behemoth from the southside of Baton Rouge, will play my Southern University Jaguars,...
NOLA.com
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands join together for a historic and memorable halftime show
The LSU and Southern football teams played against each other for the first time Saturday night, but most fans likely left the stadium talking more about the bands than the game. Southern's band took the field first at halftime, and then the LSU band and its turn. What followed is...
NOLA.com
Girls escape kidnapper by crashing his SUV; he's sentenced to 25 years in prison
The man who kidnapped two 14-year-old girls who escaped by crashing the SUV they had been taken away in has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, the 21st Judicial District said in a news release. On Oct. 30, 2020, Albert Lavine Jr., 40, noticed the girls walking down McCarroll...
NOLA.com
Here are Southern's top three players to watch for in Saturday's matchup with LSU
The junior college transfer had an efficient, if brief, start to his Southern career in an 86-0 blasting of Florida Memorial last week. The speedy McCray rushed for 76 yards with a 65-yard touchdown and threw for 79 yards and two scores in one quarter of work in the blowout.
NOLA.com
In Catholic's showdown with Warren Easton, a late fourth-quarter surge made the difference
Daniel Beale threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another score, and Barry Remo II widened a narrow lead when he rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, helping Catholic-Baton Rouge defeat Warren Easton 43-34 victory Friday at Pan American Stadium. The Bears (1-1) took a 29-26 lead into...
NOLA.com
Who ya got? Our staff makes its picks for LSU's game vs. Southern on Saturday night
The Advocate's staff writers predict the outcome of LSU's game against Southern University on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium:. LSU hasn't lost to an in-state team this century, and that won’t change this weekend. The Tigers can make corrections after the loss to Florida State as they prepare for the SEC opener against Mississippi State. Southern crushed Florida Memorial last week, but this is a different caliber of opponent. That’s hardly the point though, right? It should be a memorable day.
NOLA.com
After struggling against Florida State, LSU offensive line gets a makeover for game with Southern
After struggling in the season opener against Florida State last Sunday night, LSU’s offensive line underwent an extensive makeover for the Tigers’ home opener against Southern on Saturday night. Coach Brian Kelly started four of the same players who opened the Florida State game, but he decided to...
NOLA.com
LSU vs. Southern: Check out a summary of how they scored
LSU 37 14 7 7 — 65 First quarter. LSU: Jayden Daniels 18 run at 13:25 (Damian Ramos kick). DRIVE: 3 plays, 21 yards, 1:29. KEY PLAY: LSU's Zavier Carter forced a fumble on the opening kickoff and Sage Ryan recovered to set up a short field for the Tigers. TIGERS 7, JAGUARS 0.
NOLA.com
Karr's two-headed monster of a rushing attack sparks a big win over Scotlandville
Edna Karr running backs Christopher Vasquez and Deantre Jackson each rushed for more than 100 yards in the first half, giving the Cougars a fast start on their way to a dominating 46-8 win over the Scotlandville Hornets on a soggy Friday night at Scotlandville. Karr (2-0) scored touchdowns on...
NOLA.com
Miscues pile up on John Curtis in loss to Zachary
Fumbles and missed opportunities seldom are a formula for success. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis acknowledged that point after a 40-21 loss to top-ranked Zachary on Friday night. Running back Kameron Thomas ran for 189 yards on 20 carries, while Alabama commitment Eli Holstein passed for 199 yards and three...
