Westford, MA

westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: Millions of Tests Coming to Towns, Cities

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have risen slightly week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. The two week case count has decreased to 40 positive cases, down from 48 positive cases reported on Sept. 1. The positive test rate also...
WESTFORD, MA
wgbh.org

Two Mass. politicians named in Oath Keepers’ membership lists

A candidate looking to retake his post as the Barnstable County Commissioner and a Wilbraham Republican Town Committee member were included on the Oath Keepers’ membership database, a far-right paramilitary group that rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year. Republican candidate Ron Beaty of Barnstable and...
WILBRAHAM, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Marblehead rep candidate scores victory against old-boy network

JENNY ARMINI narrowly edged Tristan Smith Tuesday night in the Democratic primary race for the House seat representing Marblehead, Swampscott, and part of Lynn – a victory that was all the more sweet given Smith’s support by the old-boy Democratic establishment in Massachusetts. Smith, the 26-year-old son of...
MARBLEHEAD, MA
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Two Mass. political players in Oath Keepers database

A CANDIDATE FOR Barnstable County commissioner and an elected member of the Wilbraham Republican Town Committee have been named as members of the right-wing anti-government group Oath Keepers in a leaked database analyzed by the Anti-Defamation League. The ADL identified Ronald Beaty of West Barnstable, a candidate for Barnstable County...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

On the North Shore, a moderate Republican bests ‘Super Happy Fun America’ leader in write-in contest

“It’s a very unusual circumstance where you have the incumbent on the ballot and he garnered the most votes even though he is set to file paperwork to decline.”. A moderate Republican overpowered a right-wing agitator in an unusual North Shore legislative contest Tuesday that observers saw as a possible indicator of the state GOP’s appetite for far-right politics. C.J. Fitzwater secured the Republican nomination for the First Essex District House seat after his write-in campaign trounced that of Samson Racioppi, an activist who organized the 2019 “Straight Pride Parade” in Boston. Racioppi also helped organize buses to Washington, D.C., for the protest that became the Jan. 6 insurrection.
MERRIMAC, MA
homenewshere.com

Town officials pitch pedestrian-friendly vision for Stoneham Square

During an era when citizens shared packed dirt roads with horse-and-buggies and a handful of first-generation cars, Stoneham citizens had plenty of space to roam about its historic downtown area. But with those wide multimodal dirt boulevards since converted into a sea of pavement to accommodate the exploding popularity of...
STONEHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Oath Keeper membership in Massachusetts: What we know about David Sanders and Ron Beaty Jr., elected officials in report

Two elected officials in Wilbraham and Cape Cod are listed as being members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group. The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism received more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists, according to the Associated Press. The extremist group is accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
WILBRAHAM, MA
westfordcat.org

State primary results in Westford: Republican Ballot

WESTFORD — Voters took to the polls on Tuesday to cast their picks for their parties’ nominees for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general among other contested races. Below is a breakdown of the unofficial tally of how Westford voters cast their Republican ballots. Governor:. Geoff Diehl: 758.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

What’s Happening at the Library? – Sept. 9 Edition

WESTFORD — Assistant Library Director Kristina Leedberg has shared the most recent edition of “What’s Happening at the Library?” with WestfordCAT. Unless otherwise noted, programs are generously funded by the Friends of the Library, Inc. Director’s Corner: Thank you to all who made it to the...
WESTFORD, MA
Boston

Black bear population booms in Massachusetts

Black bears are roaming further east than ever before, as researchers work to track their startling numbers. In Massachusetts, black bears are seemingly everywhere. This year, bears have been spotted cooling off in a Pepperell koi pond, near a summer day camp in Wilmington, and on a major avenue in Lowell. One animal was even injured while trying to cross Route 495 in Middleborough before officials had to euthanize it.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Westford Fire Department responds to additional house fire, third in one month

WESTFORD — Westford Fire Department responded to a house fire on South Chelmsford Road, marking the third house fire the department has responded to in the last month. The fire was discovered around 6 p.m. on Thursday by a plumbing contractor, who was working on a second floor bathroom renovation of the 15 South Chelmsford Road property.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

‘Near the finish line,’ library inches closer to final approval for expansion project

WESTFORD — After securing a provisional state-funded grant a year early, the J.V. Fletcher Library looks to its next steps in its proposed expansion project. After the project was placed on a waitlist for a $7.85 million grant by the Massachusetts Public Library Construction Program in 2017, an increase in state funding allowed the J.V. Fletcher Library to leave the waitlist and receive provisional funding for its expansion project.
WESTFORD, MA

