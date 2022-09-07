ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies

SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case. Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk. Officers spoke...
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street

SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood

MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing outside 24th Street Mission BART station

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police on Friday morning arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing on the street level outside the 24th Street Mission station last month.BART Police said they have been working in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department to identify the suspect since the stabbing occurred on August 28 in the 24th Street Plaza area above the 24th Street/Mission Station in San Francisco. The two agencies held a joint operation Friday morning to take the suspect into custody.While BART police did not provide details on the operation, authorities identified the suspect arrested as 42-year-old Richard...
Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
