Alleged serial bandits charged in 13 San Francisco armed robberies
SAN FRANCISCO -- Two female suspects were charged with 13 counts of felony armed robbery Friday related to a crime spree in San Francisco last month. San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Aamonte Hadley and Nicole Holmes were being held on felony armed robbery, conspiracy and firearm charges. Police said the 35-year-old Holmes is a Fairfield resident, while the 20-year-old Hadley is a Vallejo resident.Police arrested the pair in San Francisco on August 31st after responding to a report of an armed robbery in the area of 23rd St. and Guerrero St. just before 9 p.m. They were...
SFist
33-Year-Old Hayward Man Identified as Suspect In Insane Beheading-By-Sword In San Carlos
An intensely brutal scene occurred in the middle of a San Carlos street on Thursday morning in which a man, possibly a former boyfriend with a restraining order against him, allegedly beheaded a young mother of two with a sword. Initial details from law enforcement in San Mateo County suggested...
Man arrested after allegedly torching occupied tent on San Francisco sidewalk
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Monday arrested a suspect in connection with an attempted homicide and arson case. Lawrence Harmon, 27, of San Francisco, was arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide, arson creating great bodily injury, arson to a structure, two counts of a court-ordered violation, and on a local warrant, according to the San Francisco Police Department. On Aug. 7 at 8:51 a.m., officers responded to Shotwell and 18th streets for a fire investigation and located personnel from the San Francisco Fire Department at the scene who had extinguished a fire on the sidewalk. Officers spoke...
‘Armed and dangerous’ domestic violence suspect barricaded: San Jose police
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department is dealing with a barricaded domestic violence suspect Friday afternoon, police said on social media. The incident is taking place on the 100 block of Rancho Drive. Police have closed Rancho Drive while they handle the situation. The male suspect was described by police as […]
KTVU FOX 2
Relatives identify young mother fatally stabbed on San Carlos street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. - A 27-year-old woman who was fatally stabbed on a San Carlos street in broad daylight was identified Friday by loved ones. The victim's father, Martin Castro Jr., told KTVU his daughter, Karina Castro, was the young woman killed Thursday. She leaves behind two daughters, ages 7 and 1.
Man assaulted, robbed in Menlo Park neighborhood
MENLO PARK -- The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road outside Menlo Park in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man armed with a gun approached the victim, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim hand over all of his personal belongings. He took the victim's wallet, cellphone, Rolex watch and keys.The suspect then got into a light-colored SUV with another suspect inside and fled the scene. Deputies identified the first suspect as an African American man wearing a red bandana and unknown clothing. The second suspect inside the vehicle was described as an unknown man. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Driver opens fire on another driver at Oakland intersection
"Wow, this is the Wild Wild West!" No one was hurt, but when the victim tried to file a police report about the scary road rage incident caught on dashcam video, he was unable to do so.
Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing outside 24th Street Mission BART station
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police on Friday morning arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing on the street level outside the 24th Street Mission station last month.BART Police said they have been working in collaboration with the San Francisco Police Department to identify the suspect since the stabbing occurred on August 28 in the 24th Street Plaza area above the 24th Street/Mission Station in San Francisco. The two agencies held a joint operation Friday morning to take the suspect into custody.While BART police did not provide details on the operation, authorities identified the suspect arrested as 42-year-old Richard...
Another Rolex theft being investigated by San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an armed robbery and assault that occurred Thursday. On Thursday at 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 2000 block of Sharon Road in unincorporated San Mateo County on a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred. Deputies said a man […]
1 dead, 1 wounded in separate acts of violence in Oakland Wednesday evening
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — A suspect was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a woman and another person was wounded in separate violence Wednesday evening in Oakland, police said Thursday. Officers saw the woman on the street shortly before 6 p.m. following the stabbing in the 9700 block of D Street in East Oakland near […]
2 women arrested, linked to at least 9 armed robberies in SF: police
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two women were arrested in connection to a series of armed robberies, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. Police say the two suspects were involved in at least nine armed robberies in the month of August. The two women were identified as 35-year-old Fairfield resident […]
Armored guard shot at Kaiser San Leandro dies
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — An armored guard who was shot at Kaiser Permanente San Leandro on Wednesday died from his injuries on Thursday, the San Leandro Police Department confirmed. He was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. The man had been collecting money at the hospital, police said. As he was leaving, the suspect shot […]
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of deputy accused in double killing says she warned him against relationship
DUBLIN, Calif. - The mother of an Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused in a shooting that left a married couple dead in Dublin says her son had been in a romantic relationship with one of the victims, the deputy's mother told KTVU Thursday. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, is being...
1 Pedestrian Killed After A Motor-Vehicle Accident In San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)
According to the San Francisco Police, a pedestrian was killed in a motor-vehicle crash in San Francisco. The crash happened in the area of Lombard and [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Meth party in SF turns into violent robbery; 1 shot
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — One person was shot at a party Tuesday morning near the SoMa neighborhood, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The shooting happened around 9 a.m. in an apartment building where people were smoking methamphetamine. The party turned into a robbery as the suspect stole a “large amount of cash.” The […]
SFist
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Arrested In 'Execution-Style' Double Homicide In Dublin
A 24-year-old sheriff's deputy in Alameda County was the subject of a brief manhunt on Wednesday before turning himself in to his own bosses and coworkers for a double homicide. The killing happened late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, and Dublin police were called to the scene at 12:45 a.m. Wednesday....
Coroner's office probes possible heat-related death in San Jose
SAN JOSE -- County coroner officials are investigating the death of a person this week in San Jose to be possibly related to the heat wave gripping much of California and the West.A spokesperson for the Santa Clara County Office of Emergency Management told KPIX 5 Thursday the death happened in the 95116 zip code. The spokesperson said the coroner's office was still determining whether the death was heat-related and there was no other information immediately released.San Jose had a high of 109 degrees on Tuesday at the height of this week's brutal heat wave, breaking the city's record high of 108 degrees set in 2017.
Sheriff's deputy from Stockton turns himself in after allegedly killing couple from Dublin
DUBLIN, Calif. — When the phone rang inside a Northern California police station around midday Wednesday, the homicide suspect — an off-duty sheriff's deputy accused in a shocking double-slaying — was on the line. But the detectives working the case were all out in the field, part...
Hit-and-run driver who dragged motorcycle for 2 miles arrested in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Santa Rosa police arrested a man they said drove his pickup truck into a motorcycle rider late Tuesday and, while dragging the disabled motorcycle, rear-ended another vehicle before fleeing the scene and eluding capture overnight. The 23-year-old Santa Rosa man who was riding the motorcycle is in critical condition with […]
Man found dead with apparent stab wounds in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (BCN) — A Vallejo man was found dead of apparent stab wounds Thursday. A Vallejo Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to a report of a stabbing around 6:47 a.m. in the 400 block of Virginia Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 45-year-old man suffering from what appeared to be at least one […]
