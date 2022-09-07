Allegheny County Controller announces partners in Industry Best Practices Working Group

Allegheny County Controller Corey O’Conner announced Wednesday that he would be convening an Industry Best Practices Working Group to encourage dialogue between workforce organizations and employers.

“We must work to ensure that investments, training efforts, and resource allocation matches the needs of workers in our region,” O’Conner said. “Even before the recent rise in inflation, workers were being squeezed by housing and transportation costs, health care expenses, and the need to save for retirement while still meeting immediate needs. We need to make sure our region is directing resources to support workers in essential areas where need exists and preparing our future workforce for what will be the family-sustaining jobs of the future. I am encouraged by the enthusiasm of our initial partners to participate in a dialogue on the welfare of workers in our region and the actions needed to help them thrive moving forward.”

Participants in the group include A. Philip Randolph Institute, Pittsburgh Chapter; the Allegheny Conference on Community Development; Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council, AFL-CIO; Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC); Partner4Work; Pennsylvania Women Work; Three Rivers Business Alliance; and the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s #IWantToWork Campaign.

The partners said they supported the initiative.

“A regional economy that benefits all must include the voices of workers and reflect the needs of working families and working-class communities,” said Darrin Kelly, President of Allegheny/Fayette Central Labor Council (AFL-CIO). “I am confident that the effort launched by Controller O’Connor can help lead to local economic growth that includes union members in a growing number of industry sectors and which provides broad benefits to our residents.”

Working Group members will meet with varied industry leaders to discuss their workforce needs and how stakeholders can partner to meet them, O’Conner said.

“These are the types of conversations that need to happen to ensure that our region is succeeding in attracting jobs and supporting workers today and that we are prepared for coming shifts in what employers and workers need,” he said.

