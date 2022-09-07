ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne Light to deploy additional line rating sensors to bolster grid reliability

By Melina Druga
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh-based energy company Duquesne Light Co. in partnership with LineVision, a real-time monitoring and analytics company working with electric utilities, plans to deploy additional dynamic line rating (DLR) sensors in southwestern Pennsylvania.

The companies installed LineVision’s sensors on 345kV lines last year. The technology has provided Duquesne Light with an average of 25 percent additional available capacity on transmission lines and allows it to determine when maintenance is required. This allows the company to meet the growing demand for electricity and expand the integration of renewable energy more easily.

The expansion will deploy additional sensors to monitor 138kV transmission lines.

“At Duquesne Light Co., we believe everyone deserves to benefit from a clean energy future, and our organization plays a critical role in enabling southwestern Pennsylvania’s shift toward renewables,” Dr. Elizabeth Cook, general manager of advanced grid solutions, said. “Having this level of visibility into the performance of our network helps us ensure a more responsive and flexible grid and arms us with the data to safely increase our lines’ load. DLC (Duquesne Light Co.) is committed to investing in advanced grid technologies to maintain a reliable, safe, and resilient grid for our customers and region.”

The project is part of an ongoing investment in innovative technology.

