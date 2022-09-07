ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Products, Canadian company sign contract for hydrogen

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
Pennsylvania Business Report
 3 days ago

Lehigh Valley-based Air Products, an industrial gas company, recently signed a long-term contract with Imperial, Canada’s largest petroleum refiner, to supply Imperial with low-carbon hydrogen.

The hydrogen will be for a proposed renewable diesel complex near Edmonton, Alberta. Air Products will supply the hydrogen via pipeline from its plant, currently under construction, in Edmonton. Imperial will use hydrogen to produce renewable diesel.

“There is significant demand for low-carbon hydrogen, and as a first-mover, Air Products is ready to meet that demand from our Alberta Blue Hydrogen Hub,” Dr. Samir J. Serhan, Air Products COO, said. “Canada is rapidly implementing an energy transition that emphasizes the use of low-carbon hydrogen, and Air Products is demonstrating that world-scale hydrogen facilities can be net-zero for carbon emissions. We continue to set the stage for a competitive, low-carbon-intensity hydrogen network, which includes increasing liquid hydrogen production capacity at our site to 35 metric tons per day to provide clean hydrogen for the growing industrial and mobility markets across Canada.”

Imperial’s complex is expected to produce more than 1 billion liters of renewable diesel from local feedstocks annually.

In addition, the facility is expected to reduce emissions in the Canadian transportation sector by approximately 3 million tons annually.

The post Air Products, Canadian company sign contract for hydrogen appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report .

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

 https://www.pennbizreport.com

