Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (9/9/22–9/11/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Come check out Cheyenne’s vast array of talent at Cheyenne’s Got Talent tonight, Sept. 9. This event will be taking place at Lions Park on Carey and 8th Avenue from 7 to 9 p.m. Kick...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Get Ready! Another Packed Weekend In Cheyenne

We made it to another weekend, thankfully, we had a short week. We really needed it. I can tell the extra sleep you got, you appreciated. That's what it's all about. You. And now we need to talk about how to keep you entertained this weekend. We have plenty of things to check out around town to keep us excited.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

FLASHBACK FRIDAY! Look How Much Cheyenne Changed In 15 Years

A lot can change in 15 years, and a lot has changed in Cheyenne in the past 15 years. It's really impressive how much the city of Cheyenne has developed since 2007. We have so many more stores and amenities that weren't around 15 years ago; it's almost startling how much it's changed. While we don't typically like change in Wyoming, I think a lot of these changes have happened for the good; at least, it's keeping us from having to go to Fort Collins.
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

First Snow Accumulations Of Season Reported In Wyoming

The Riverton Office of the National Weather Service says the first accumulating snowfall of the fall/winter season of 2022 is falling in northern Wyoming. While snow may be falling in parts of the Cowboy State, much of Wyoming has been has been hit with unusually hot weather over the last few months and even earlier this week. Cheyenne this year recorded the hottest summer on record, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service.
WYOMING STATE
Local
Wyoming Government
Local
Wyoming Society
Cheyenne, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Society
oilcity.news

Sizzle to snow: Wyoming chills after record-breaking heatwave

CASPER, Wyo. — Much of Wyoming is cooling off as a days-long heatwave that shattered records finally comes to an end. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, parts of western Wyoming are under a freeze warning for Friday night, with snow possible in the higher areas of the Bighorn Mountains.
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — What a difference a week makes! Our beloved Pokes won the special teams and defensive parts of the game and beat Tulsa in overtime. Judy and I went and enjoyed a perfect game day in Laramie. My Nebraska Cornhuskers also won a tough one against North Dakota. As I write this, I’m sitting at my kitchen table watching Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills play Thursday night football and he is playing brilliantly! All is well.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Sees 4th Straight Day of Record-Breaking Heat

The ongoing heat wave continues to break records in Cheyenne. The mercury soared to a scorching 97 degrees on Wednesday, Sept. 7, not only smashing 1959's daily record high of 90 degrees but also setting a new September monthly record high, according to the National Weather Service. Record high temperatures...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming’s Wildfire Haze To Lift, Better Hunting Weather On The Way

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Much of Wyoming continued to bake under a pall of wildfire smoke from Fremont County, Idaho and Oregon on Wednesday, but that should change soon, a meteorologist said. “This is going to be the hottest day,” meteorologist Don Day of Cheyenne...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

[LOOK] Fire Smoke Blankets Cheyenne and Laramie Today

The sun rose a bright, scarlet red this morning. In a post early this a.m., the National Weather Service of Cheyenne described today's forecast as "it will seem like the sun is 'cooking' us from a close distance." If that doesn't;t seem foreboding enough, smoke poured over the horizon, carrying with it the burning scent of fires.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

University of Wyoming is Closing the Union Parking Lot

The University of Wyoming is scheduled to begin the construction of new residence halls later this semester, according to a recent release by the university. This will necessitate the closure of parking areas east of the Wyoming Union, McWhinnie Hall, and Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center. UW is preparing...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Items Left on Heated Stove Spark House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials say items left on a heated stove are to blame for a Wednesday afternoon fire that damaged a rental property in north Cheyenne. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says crews were called to the scene in the 300 block of Dell Range Boulevard at 4:34 p.m. and arrived to find the single-family home filled with smoke.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Fire Weather Watch to go into effect for southeast Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has announced that much of southeast Wyoming, including the cities of Cheyenne and Casper, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. A Fire Weather Watch means that there are critical fire weather conditions in the forecast. The Fire Weather Watch...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Chance of showers for Cheyenne residents leading up to weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — After days of record heat, Cheyenne residents may see showers over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reports the city set another record high on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The high hit 97 degrees, shattering the old record of 90 from 1959. Wednesday’s temperature also set a new September monthly record high as the old one was 96 on Sept. 10, 2021. Meteorologists said there’s one more day of likely record heat today, and then cooler air arrives tonight.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrest (9/8/22–9/9/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

