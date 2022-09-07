Read full article on original website
CNET
Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025
Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
CNBC
Jeep announces an all-electric Wrangler-inspired SUV as one of four new EVs by 2025
DETROIT – Jeep plans to launch four new all-electric SUVs in North America by 2025, including a luxury Grand Wagoneer and a Wrangler-inspired off-road vehicle called the Recon. The quintessential American SUV brand announced the new vehicles Thursday along with plans for half of its U.S. sales, and all...
gmauthority.com
GM EVs Built At Ramos Arizpe Plant Will Be Exported To 45 Countries
Electric vehicles produced at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico will be exported to roughly 45 countries once production begins at the facility in 2023, the country’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, announced on Twitter last week. GM divulged plans to invest $1 billion in the Ramos...
Carscoops
New Lawsuits Claim Hyundais And Kias Are Too Easy To Steal After Rise In Thefts Fueled By Social Media Challenges
Normally when a person steals a car they’re the ones who get the lions-share of the blame for the crime itself. For Hyundai and Kia though, that’s no longer the case as state officials, customers, and lawyers are calling on the corporate partners to act. The move follows...
Carscoops
GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China
Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
Carscoops
Tesla’s Deliveries Of Chinese-Made Vehicles Almost Tripled Last Month
Tesla almost tripled the sales of its Chinese-made vehicles in August following an increase in production at its plant in Shanghai. The China Passenger Car Association has revealed that Tesla sold 76,965 of its Chinese-made vehicles last month and exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys to international markets. These figures represent significant jumps from the 28,717 vehicles it sold in July and the 19,756 that it exported.
Carscoops
Tesla Considering Building Lithium Refinery In Texas, Could Open In 2024
Tesla is considering building a lithium refinery in Texas that could provide lithium hydroxide for EV battery production in North America. The company has applied for tax breaks to create what it calls a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility” in Nueces County on the gulf coast, pitching the plant to local officials as the first of its kind in the continent.
Carscoops
Lucid Loses Six Top Manufacturing Execs In Quick Succession As Production Ramp Up Misfires
Automakers across the globe are struggling to make enough vehicles to meet demand but that challenge is even more significant at Lucid. Not only is it a fledgling electric vehicle company in the early stages of development but now a series of top-level executive departures might be about to pinch production even more.
Hino's widening engine scandal becomes nagging headache for Toyota
TOKYO (Reuters) -A widening scandal at Japan’s Hino Motors over falsification of engine data has become a headache that will not go away for parent Toyota Motor Corp, adding to a difficult year already complicated by multiple production halts.
BMW bets on cylindrical battery cells for new class of EVs from 2025
BERLIN, Sept 9 (Reuters) - BMW will power its new class of electric vehicles to be released in 2025 with cylindrical battery cells made in six factories by partners including China's CATL and EVE Energy as the carmaker looks to speed up charging and extend driving range.
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
Carscoops
Mercedes Partners With Rivian To Build Electric Vans In Europe
Mercedes and Rivian today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to creating a joint venture company to produce electric vans in Europe. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility that will leverage an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. The plant will produce vehicles for both Mercedes and Rivian.
Carscoops
Pendulum May Swing Back Towards Physical Buttons, Says Famed Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive
It’s a common complaint among critics that vehicle interiors have too few buttons and too many features require the use of a touchscreen. And yet, automakers seem eager to put more screens in and pull more buttons out of their vehicles. That trend may soon change, though. Jony Ive,...
Carscoops
Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%
Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
What vehicles are being recalled in September 2022: Ford, Jeep, Audi and Hyundai are among cars
U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued recalls for the week of September 1 through 8, including vehicles from Ford, Jeep, Audi.
RideApart
2023 Honda NT1100, NC750X, Forza 750, And X-ADV Get A New Coat Of Paint
On September 8, 2022, Honda Europe officially launched the 2023 NT1100, NC750X, Forza 750, and X-ADV. Since the NT1100 debuted in 2022, the Forza 750 debuted in 2021, and both the NC750X and X-ADV received significant updates in 2021, the main things to see in 2023 are new colors across the range. Let’s take a look.
CAR AND DRIVER
Hyundai RN22e Provides a Near-Term Preview of Upcoming N Division EV Tech
Hyundai recently unveiled two forward-looking EV concepts that provide a look at performance in the electric era: the fuel-cell-powered hybrid N Vision 74 and the fully electric RN22e. While the former looks further out into the future, the RN22e is far closer to the zero-emission performance cars the company's N division will soon be selling. Our experience driving the RN22e on a track provided a preview of the powertrain in the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, garnished with some additional intriguing tech.
Carscoops
Apple iPhone 14 Lineup Debuts With New Car Crash Detection Feature And Satellite SOS Function
Apple has introduced the iPhone 14 lineup, which features a couple of new automotive safety features. The big news is the addition of OnStar-like crash detection, which is billed as a “groundbreaking” safety feature. As Apple explained, the phones are equipped with a “new dual-core accelerometer, capable of...
Carscoops
Hyundai Canada Pays For Customer’s Catalytic Converter After It Was Stolen While On A Dealer Lot
Hyundai Canada has stepped in and taken matters into its own hands after a customer of a dealership in Orangeville, Ontario, had her catalytic converter stolen while it was parked on the dealer’s lot awaiting repairs. Hyundai not only paid to replace the catalytic converter and exhaust pipe, but...
