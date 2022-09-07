ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

CNET

Jeep Will Electrify Entire Lineup, Launch 4 EVs by 2025

Jeep announced plans to electrify its entire US lineup, with the goal of 50% EV sales by 2030. Jeep's plan includes expanding its 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrains, as well as introducing four new fully electric SUVs by 2025. What's next. The Jeep Recon and a new Wagoneer EV will debut...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM EVs Built At Ramos Arizpe Plant Will Be Exported To 45 Countries

Electric vehicles produced at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico will be exported to roughly 45 countries once production begins at the facility in 2023, the country’s Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, announced on Twitter last week. GM divulged plans to invest $1 billion in the Ramos...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai I20#Electric Cars#Linus Business#Business Industry#Hyundai N#I20 N
Carscoops

GM Betting On High-End Luxury Imports To Get Its Mojo Back In China

Chinese automakers gain ground in their home territory, those based outside of the country are having to make adjustments. According to a new report, General Motors has decided that those adjustments need to be big. They include targeting wealthy urban dwellers with high-end luxury vehicles available through a direct sales model.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Tesla’s Deliveries Of Chinese-Made Vehicles Almost Tripled Last Month

Tesla almost tripled the sales of its Chinese-made vehicles in August following an increase in production at its plant in Shanghai. The China Passenger Car Association has revealed that Tesla sold 76,965 of its Chinese-made vehicles last month and exported 42,463 Model 3s and Model Ys to international markets. These figures represent significant jumps from the 28,717 vehicles it sold in July and the 19,756 that it exported.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

Tesla Considering Building Lithium Refinery In Texas, Could Open In 2024

Tesla is considering building a lithium refinery in Texas that could provide lithium hydroxide for EV battery production in North America. The company has applied for tax breaks to create what it calls a “battery-grade lithium hydroxide refining facility” in Nueces County on the gulf coast, pitching the plant to local officials as the first of its kind in the continent.
TEXAS STATE
MotorAuthority

Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995

The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
BUYING CARS
Carscoops

Mercedes Partners With Rivian To Build Electric Vans In Europe

Mercedes and Rivian today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding with a view to creating a joint venture company to produce electric vans in Europe. The companies plan to build an all-new electric-only production facility that will leverage an existing Mercedes site in Central or Eastern Europe. The plant will produce vehicles for both Mercedes and Rivian.
BUSINESS
Carscoops

Honda To Cut Production At Japanese Plants By Up To 40%

Honda will reduce production by up to 40 percent at two of its plants in Japan for the rest of September. The car manufacturer has confirmed that output will be slashed by 40 percent at its assembly plant in Saitama prefecture while two lines at its Suzuka plant will have their output reduced by roughly 20 percent this month.
BUSINESS
RideApart

2023 Honda NT1100, NC750X, Forza 750, And X-ADV Get A New Coat Of Paint

On September 8, 2022, Honda Europe officially launched the 2023 NT1100, NC750X, Forza 750, and X-ADV. Since the NT1100 debuted in 2022, the Forza 750 debuted in 2021, and both the NC750X and X-ADV received significant updates in 2021, the main things to see in 2023 are new colors across the range. Let’s take a look.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Hyundai RN22e Provides a Near-Term Preview of Upcoming N Division EV Tech

Hyundai recently unveiled two forward-looking EV concepts that provide a look at performance in the electric era: the fuel-cell-powered hybrid N Vision 74 and the fully electric RN22e. While the former looks further out into the future, the RN22e is far closer to the zero-emission performance cars the company's N division will soon be selling. Our experience driving the RN22e on a track provided a preview of the powertrain in the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, garnished with some additional intriguing tech.
CARS

