Hyundai recently unveiled two forward-looking EV concepts that provide a look at performance in the electric era: the fuel-cell-powered hybrid N Vision 74 and the fully electric RN22e. While the former looks further out into the future, the RN22e is far closer to the zero-emission performance cars the company's N division will soon be selling. Our experience driving the RN22e on a track provided a preview of the powertrain in the upcoming Ioniq 5 N, garnished with some additional intriguing tech.

CARS ・ 18 HOURS AGO