Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
umterps.com
Two Comebacks, No Problems For Jeshaun Jones
Jeshaun Jones made one guy miss. Then another. Then he made one more cutback, requiring four guys from the Buffalo defense to corral the redshirt senior to the sideline. If his 14-yard grab on Maryland’s second offensive play of the season didn’t signal it, this play officially did—Jeshaun Jones was back.
umterps.com
Impact Of A Scholarship: Christine Knauss
Maryland field hockey lives by the slogan “Best of The Best”. This is a well-earned mantra as since the team's inception in 1974, the Terps have become one of the most consistent winners in collegiate field hockey, earning a trip to 20 national semifinals and bringing home eight national championships.
umterps.com
Match Preview: No. 14 Maryland at No. 21 Georgetown
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - The No. 14 Maryland men's soccer team plays its second rivalry match of the week Saturday afternoon against No. 21 Georgetown. Kickoff from Shaw Field is set for 1 p.m., and fans can watch the action on Flo FC. THIS WEEK'S STORYLINES. Two of the best...
umterps.com
Maryland Hosting 22nd Annual Terrapin Invitational
No. 3 Maryland (4-0-0) vs. No. 12 Harvard (1-1-0) College Park, Md. (Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex) No. 3 Maryland (4-0-0) vs. UNH (3-1-0) College Park, Md. (Field Hockey and Women's Lacrosse Complex) 2:00 pm EDT. COLLEGE PARK, Md. - No. 3 Maryland will host the 22nd annual Terrapin...
umterps.com
2022-23 Big Ten Men's Basketball Scheduled Announced
ROSEMONT, ILL – The Big Ten Conference announced the Maryland men's basketball team's 2022-23 conference schedule Thursday. The Terps will host the following Big Ten opponents at XFINITY Center in 2022-23: Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Wisconsin. The conference home opener will be played on Friday, Dec. 2 against NCAA Tournament team Illinois.
umterps.com
Terps Welcome No. 24 Wake Forest and Saint Joseph's to Ludwig
Maryland (1-0-4) vs. No. 24 Wake Forest (5-0-1) COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland women's soccer team will continue their non-conference homestand this week as they host No. 24 Wake Forest and Saint Joseph's at Ludwig Field. The Terps will take on the undefeated Demon Deacons on Thursday (9/8) at 7 pm; Sunday afternoon's matchup against Saint Joseph's will be senior day in which we will recognize our seniors prior to the 1 pm kick off. Both matches will be streamed on BTN +.
umterps.com
Maryland to Open 2022-23 Season at Yale
NEW HAVEN, CT - The Maryland women's golf team is officially back on the fairways to tee off the 2022-23 season at the Yale Invitational this weekend in Connecticut. Over the two-day tournament (Sept. 10-11), Maryland will play the par-71 - 5,991-yard Yale Golf Club. The tournament will consist of 54-holes of play (36-holes Saturday, 18-holes Sunday) beginning at 8:15 a.m. both days.
umterps.com
Women’s Basketball’s Big Ten Slate Released
ROSEMONT, ILL – The Big Ten Conference announced the Maryland women's basketball team's 2022-23 conference schedule Wednesday, featuring home games against 2022 NCAA Tournament participants Michigan, Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska. Additionally, the 30th Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament will be held Wednesday, March 1, 2022 through Sunday, March...
247Sports
Kevin Willard on recruiting, his team for next season, coaching style and more
Johnny Holliday said a mouthful while interviewing Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard at an event in Catonsville. "Well coach, this is my 44th year doing Maryland games, football, basketball but I've, never felt this kind of excitement among the Maryland base as I have since they announced that you were coming as the basketball coach," Holliday said. "There's always an adjustment period, but these fans are the greatest fans in the country, I think, and all they're looking for is a team that's really competitive, gets to the postseason and a coach that reflects their personality. Which, I know your players reflect your personality on the floor."
baltimoreravens.com
Press Release: Ravens High School Coach of the Week
Messay Hailemariam, varsity head football coach of the St. Frances Academy Panthers (Baltimore, Md.), has been named the Ravens High School Coach of the Week. Now in its 26th year of existence, Hailemariam is the first recipient of the award in 2022. After trailing early, 7-0, in last Friday's (9/2)...
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
restaurantclicks.com
Restaurants in Baltimore With Waterfront Views
Baltimore is a city rich in history as a key player in the American Revolution and an important port city. While it no longer has a significant role as a port city, the giant harbors and marinas of Baltimore’s maritime past still characterize the downtown shoreline. The harbor has...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Baltimore
If you’re a fan of Greek fare and live in Baltimore or are visiting the city soon, you’re in luck. Like many big cities, Baltimore, Maryland, has its fair share of delicious Greek spots, so you can satisfy you’re craving for dolmades, Souvlaki, and Baklava anytime you want.
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
beckerspayer.com
Johns Hopkins to go out of network with CareFirst on Dec. 5 without new contract
Johns Hopkins will go out of network with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield on Dec. 5 if the two sides are unable to reach a new contract, The Baltimore Sun reported Sept. 8. Johns Hopkins Health System President Kevin Sowers told the Sun that the cost of providing care rose 21 percent over the past decade, but CareFirst's rate increase was only 10 percent. He said CareFirst was paying less than other insurers.
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Indian Restaurants You Need to Try
Indian food is one of the world’s most diverse, flavorful, and popular cuisines. From its beginnings in South Asia, Indian food has spread to every corner of the globe — and Baltimore, Maryland, is no exception. There are many Indian restaurants in Baltimore that offer various traditional and...
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments
Key lawmaker says state-run bus service in the Baltimore region has been "an utter failure." The post Baltimore area transit advocates get first look at potential north-south alignments appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Annapolis Landscaping Employee Finds Enough Lottery Green To House Hunt
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A Maryland Lottery scratch-off fan from Anne Arundel County has house hunting on his to-do list after winning a $50,000 second-tier prize on a Money Rush scratch-off. The happy landscaping employee stopped by Lottery headquarters in Baltimore on Sept. 2 to claim his prize, smiling as...
matadornetwork.com
Where To Find the Best Breakfast in Annapolis, From Crepes To Bagels
Annapolis, Maryland, a quaint waterfront town on the Chesapeake Bay, is known for its colonial history, seafood, and spectacular waterfront scenery. Widely referred to as ‘America’s Sailing Capital’, it is also the headquarters of the United States Naval Academy and home to countless sailors and other people who make their living on the water. If you’re passing through on a trip to get a taste of American history, you’ll also want to stop for breakfast in Annapolis.
