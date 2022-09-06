If you picked up your very first bunch of beets at the store and aren't quite sure what to do with them yet, look no further than this super simple technique. Wrapping beets in foil, then roasting them until tender, is probably the easiest and most versatile way to cook this earthy veg. Cooking beets (or beetroots, whatever you want to call them) in this manner traps their moisture in the foil, steaming them from the inside out. This prevents them from drying out and results in silky-textured, juicy beets. Recipe developer Alexandra Shytsman has crafted this simple roasted beets recipe, and it's sure to make the red vegetable a staple in your diet.

