Salt Lake City, UT

espn700sports.com

Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more

Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Pick Six Previews: Trench warfare awaits Baylor and BYU in 2022 rematch

PROVO — BYU started fast and rolled to a 50-21 blowout win over South Florida. Receiver Puka Nacua took an end-around 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and ran for another one on the next drive. Linebacker Max Tooley jumped a flat pass and took it home for a pick six. After a three-hour weather delay, BYU wasted no time and raced to a 38-0 lead late in the first half.
PROVO, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Person
Kyle Whittingham
ksl.com

High school football: Week 5 scores and schedule

SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 5 high school football games across the state. Corner Canyon came 33 yards short of handing undefeated Lehi their first loss of the season. Instead, the Chargers came away with their second loss of the year.
DRAPER, UT
BYU Newsnet

Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals

Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
UTAH STATE
#College Football#University Of Utah#Athletics#American Football
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Heat wave sizzles out but is replaced with out-of-state wildfire smoke

SALT LAKE CITY — The heat wave is on its way out, but a new culprit has descended on Utah in its wake: wildfire smoke. Winds from the north and the east are ushering in unhealthy levels of pollution forecasted to remain in the area through Sunday, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.
UTAH STATE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Geographical Utah sites are being renamed

SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
UTAH STATE

