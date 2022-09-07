Read full article on original website
For Baylor nose tackle Siaki 'Apu' Ika, BYU road trip also a homecoming
PROVO — If there is any doubt which player will act as the tour guide when No. 9 Baylor descends on the Wasatch Front this weekend, just look for the guy with all the tickets. Siaki "Apu" Ika is the one who has been hitting up his teammates for...
Kevin Reynolds on Duke-BYU volleyball incident, Baylor @ BYU + more
Trib beat writer Kevin Reynolds joins The Drive to discuss BYU’s matchup with No. 9 Baylor, a week 1 drubbing of USF, Nacua/Romney OUT(?), the latest on BYU-Duke WVB incident + more. Download ESPN 700's App. Author. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah...
Pick Six Previews: Trench warfare awaits Baylor and BYU in 2022 rematch
PROVO — BYU started fast and rolled to a 50-21 blowout win over South Florida. Receiver Puka Nacua took an end-around 75 yards for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage and ran for another one on the next drive. Linebacker Max Tooley jumped a flat pass and took it home for a pick six. After a three-hour weather delay, BYU wasted no time and raced to a 38-0 lead late in the first half.
Bound for hometown, Nevada commit Amini Amone rushing toward record books at East
SALT LAKE CITY — Amini Amone has played football since he was a toddler through his senior year at East High, where he has 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Leopards (2-2) whose early-season schedule included top-ranked Skyridge and a 1-point loss to Orem on the final play of the game.
Easton Oliverson undergoes surgery after hospital setback
Utah little league baseball player Easton Oliverson underwent surgery Friday after suffering a setback while recovering in the hospital.
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
How Luther Elliss was 'biggest change' for Utes, and how his life has changed since
SALT LAKE CITY — Luther Elliss is a "Utah Man" through and through. The former consensus All-American was one of the best defensive players to ever play at the University of Utah, thanks to a recruiting visit by then-head coach Ron McBride. "Coach Mac made a lasting impression, and...
High school football: Week 5 scores and schedule
SALT LAKE CITY — Check back for the latest scores from all the Week 5 high school football games across the state. Corner Canyon came 33 yards short of handing undefeated Lehi their first loss of the season. Instead, the Chargers came away with their second loss of the year.
Called up: Backup QB, Pick 6 help top-ranked Skyridge hold off Timpview 20-13
OREM — With his starting quarterback ailing on the sideline with an ankle injury suffered on the first offensive series of the game, backup quarterback Trent Call knew it was on him to keep top-ranked Skyridge's perfect start to the season intact. The junior quarterback should get plenty of...
'Chance to really shine' as Weber State prepares for matchup with Utah State
OGDEN — Going from demolishing a mid-tier Division II team to an in-state game against the reigning Mountain West champions is a tall task. But it's one Weber State faces going into Week 2. The Wildcats look to build off everything that went right in Game 1 and clean...
Utah’s heat wave: BYU’s measures, road buckles, early school dismissals
Temperatures across the state of Utah continue to reach high levels, causing portion of I-15 to buckle and some school districts to send their students home early. Multiple cities and areas in Utah were listed in a heat advisory or excessive heat warning this week and although the heat wave is expected to be over Wednesday evening, temperatures might not be decreasing as dramatically as it was initially predicted.
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
Heat wave sizzles out but is replaced with out-of-state wildfire smoke
SALT LAKE CITY — The heat wave is on its way out, but a new culprit has descended on Utah in its wake: wildfire smoke. Winds from the north and the east are ushering in unhealthy levels of pollution forecasted to remain in the area through Sunday, according to the Utah Division of Air Quality.
Unbeaten Lehi erases 24-point deficit in second half to defeat Corner Canyon
DRAPER — Corner Canyon was a 33-yard field goal short of handing undefeated Lehi its first loss of the season. Instead, the Chargers came away with their second loss of the year, and the Pioneers kept their perfect record intact with a 25-24 win. With 1:36 remaining in the...
Joe Ingles Drops Price On Salt Lake City Home
SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz guard Joe Ingles has dropped the price of his Salt Lake City home after nearly a month on the market. Ingles originally listed the home located at 2828 E. Kennedy Drive near Emigration Canyon for $3.5 million in mid-August. After three weeks without a sale, the price has dipped to $3.2 million.
Geographical Utah sites are being renamed
SALT LAKE CITY — Soon, you might not recognize the names of several geographic sites in Utah because their new names have been approved. Along with 50 sites in Utah, the U.S. Board on Georgraphic Names approved name changes for almost 650 locations across the United States. One of...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
Emotional start, pair of pick 6's propel Payson to stunning win at Timpanogos
OREM — Entering Thursday night's Week 5 matchup between Timpanogos and Payson, one team had the momentum of a 4-0 start and the other a 2-2 record that included an overtime loss less than eight days prior. You'd never know which was which by the end of the first...
