Are you still using paper £20 and £50 notes? You have just over three weeks left before you won’t be able to use them anymore. The Bank of England has announced that paper £20 and £50 banknotes will only be in circulation and have legal tender status until 30 September, as reported by News Shopper. The Bank is urging anyone in possession of these notes to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office prior to the end of September.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO