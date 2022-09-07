Read full article on original website
Related
Neighbours tell of their relief after millionaire, 70, was jailed for six weeks for refusing to tear down 'Britain's best man cave' that he built in illegal 10,000ft extension
Neighbours of a millionaire who illegally built 'Britain's best man cave' have said it is 'the beginning of the end' after the homeowner was jailed for refusing to tear it down. Graham Wildin, 70, will spend six weeks behind bars for not demolishing his 10,000ft extension, which includes a cinema,...
For $230 a night, you and 12 friends can rent out a 16th-century castle in Scotland that was once in ruins. Take a look inside.
Fenton Tower on the east coast of Scotland was built in the 16th century and stood in ruins for more than 300 years until it was completely restored.
BBC
Wiltshire villages subject to order targeting catapults
A council order has been put in place to stop people using catapults and slingshots in two villages. Wiltshire Council has implemented a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPOs) for Downton and Redlynch to address anti-social behaviour. The order was made on 31 August after a public consultation was held in...
Woman Shocked to Find Hidden Room With Skylight Behind Board in Apartment
Commenters jumped at the chance to suggest what she can do with the newly-discovered space.
IN THIS ARTICLE
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bletchley police and fire stations earmarked for homes and development
The site of a former police station and fire station in Buckinghamshire looks set to be completely transformed. The derelict buildings could be replaced by a huge new development that could include housing, a hotel and more. The people of Milton Keynes are being consulted on what they would like...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Bucks landmarks make list of UK's best historic attractions
Two Buckinghamshire landmarks are among the best historic attractions in the UK, a new poll has found. Thousands of people took part in a survey to identify the finest heritage sites to visit across the country. The poll - conducted by Which? - looked at nine criteria including overall value...
buckinghamshirelive.com
EE announces massive 5G update for 28 places in the UK
EE is rolling out enhanced superfast 5G speeds to 14 towns and cities across the UK, including London, Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds, Manchester and Liverpool. The mobile network operator is also adding another 14 towns and cities to its 5G network, including Southampton, Kidderminster and Bedford. EE is rolling out 5G...
Shared ownership: a low-cost way to buy a home – but is there a catch?
Shared ownership is promoted as the low-cost, low-deposit path for first-time buyers to escape the rent trap. But is the part-rent, part-buy model the staircase to heaven or hell?. For Caitlin Bucktrout and her partner, Sam Ward, both 25, it has been heavenly. They picked up the keys to their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
South Scotland golden eagle project hits milestone with six new chicks
A golden eagle conservation project has passed a new milestone as six more chicks have been relocated to southern Scotland. The new additions bring the total population to 39 - the highest number recorded in the area in 300 years. The chicks were transported from the Scottish Highlands this summer...
buckinghamshirelive.com
UK’s most amazing animals and their people celebrated at the Mirror People's Pet Awards 2022
MAGGIE - WEBBOX JOY OF PETS. Wonder dog Maggie shouldn’t even be here. Horrifically abused, she fought back against all the odds - and is now a much-loved therapy dog. Maggie was rescued from Lebanon where thugs used her for target practice. She was found pregnant, with 200 bullet...
PETS・
Serial moaner who bombarded council with 366 complaints triggers external audit - which will cost every house in the village £500
A serial complainer who attempted to 'bring a parish council to its knees' and landed every household in a tiny village with a £500 bill has been identified as a former councillor. Gerry Woodhouse, 64, bombarded Potto Parish Council, in North Yorkshire, with 366 pedantic complaints and freedom of...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways issues September strike guidance to passengers
Chiltern Railways has issued guidance to passengers planning to use the service when workers walk out later this month. Workers are preparing to take industrial action in a bid to secure an improved pay settlement. Around 40,000 workers across 14 train operators will be taking to the picket lines on...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Browns Brasserie and Bar opens at historic pub site in Beaconsfield with 1920s style interior
A new brasserie and bar has opened up in a listed building in Buckinghamshire. One of the area's oldest pubs, the White Hart, has been transformed by Browns. The new tenants of the building in Beaconsfield pledge to offer "relaxed yet sophisticated" drinking and dining, with a covered outdoor terrace and a private room for up to 16 guests. Found in Beaconsfield Old Town, the venue has been refurbished to provide a backdrop worthy of the building's history.
Farming v rewilding: the battle for Borrowdale in the Lake District
“The buggers are out of control and the trust just let them away with it. It’s not good enough.” That’s the verdict of Billy Bland, 75, a lifelong resident of Borrowdale, in the English Lake District. He’s talking about the farmers – including friends, family and neighbours – who work the land here, and of the valley’s principal landlord, the National Trust, which owns eight of Borrowdale’s 11 farms along with large tracts of woodland, wetland and fell.
ohmymag.co.uk
Warning issued to millions as £20 and £50 notes will no longer be valid
Are you still using paper £20 and £50 notes? You have just over three weeks left before you won’t be able to use them anymore. The Bank of England has announced that paper £20 and £50 banknotes will only be in circulation and have legal tender status until 30 September, as reported by News Shopper. The Bank is urging anyone in possession of these notes to use them or deposit them at their bank or a Post Office prior to the end of September.
Voices: I signed up for solar panels – and my green energy dream turned into a nightmare
Solar power has become a hot ticket. Get panels on your roof and the energy crisis goes from major surgery to painful procedure. Get panels on lots of roofs and it has the potential to reduce the nation’s emissions and its reliance on wholesale gas markets, which go into overdrive when powerful psychopaths decide to start killing people in neighbouring countries.There’s a reason Tory backbencher Andrew Mitchell, writing for The Guardian, said of solar (and also wind): “We should be in no doubt where our price and security of supply interests now lie.”So, thought my wife and I, we’ve...
BBC
Cost of living emergency declared by Birmingham City Council
A cost of living emergency has been declared in Birmingham, requiring a "pandemic-level of response". In a speech, city council leader Ian Ward said there were "more difficult times ahead" which would negatively impact "every person" in the city. The authority plans to rapidly deploy resources to support residents and...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Chiltern Railways services halted after 'loose bricks' on tunnel near London Marylebone - recap
Loose bricks on a tunnel near London's Marylebone station caused major disruption to the railway network today (September 7). Chiltern Railways services were affected, with a heavily reduced timetable put in place. Announcing disruption to their service, Chiltern Railways urged passengers not to travel to or from London Marylebone. They...
yankodesign.com
This 1950’s ‘Tocumwal’ cottage in Canberra had a beautiful new timber wing added to it
Ben Walker Architects worked upon and rejuvenated a 1950s ‘Tocumwal’ cottage in Canberra’s Inner North. Tocumwal houses are quite iconic in the Canberra region and were initially relocated there from southern New South Wales to tackle a housing crisis. This home was formerly a military intelligence base built during World War 2. The original cottage and its essence were retained, while also making some modern modifications and minor updates.
BBC
Hadrian's Wall 2nd Century souvenir on show for anniversary
One of the earliest-known souvenirs from Hadrian's Wall is on display as part of its 1,900th anniversary. The Rudge Cup is thought to have been commissioned for a high-ranking soldier or civil official stationed there and was made in about AD130. The small bronze bowl features an illustration of the...
Comments / 0