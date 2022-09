Congratulations to the 7th grade football team on their 22 to 6 victories over Stow. The team’s record is currently undefeated at 3 and 0!!. On the day Quarterback Dan Piper threw two touchdown passes and looked very accurate hitting his targets all game. The scoring started in the 2nd quarter as Quarterback Dan Piper threw a 35- yards TD pass to receiver Cooper Seidner. Seindner put his shoulder down at the 8-yard line and carried a host of defenders across the goal line. Piper called his own number on the 2-conversion to make the score 8-0.

STOW, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO