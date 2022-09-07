ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Christopher Morel absent from Cubs' Thursday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Christopher Morel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds. Morel will grab a seat for the matinee after starting three straight. David Bote will replace Morel on third base and bat ninth. Bote has a...
Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
India’s hit in 9th gives Reds 4-3 win over Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. Chicago was ahead 3-2 when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) slipped between right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega and rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home on when India lined a single to left, his third hit of the game.
White Sox play the Athletics after Moncada's 5-hit game

Chicago White Sox (70-68, second in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (50-88, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-9, 5.21 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 147 strikeouts); Athletics: James Kaprielian (3-9, 4.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -161, Athletics +135; over/under...
Cubs' Nico Hoerner hitting cleanup Friday afternoon

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner will bat cleanup in Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Hoerner will hit a spot higher in the order after he went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, and a run scored on Thursday. Ian Happ, who hit cleanup in that contest, is idle for Friday's matinee.
Nelson Velazquez (illness) scratched Friday for Cubs, Michael Hermosillo added

Chicago Cubs outfielder Nelson Velazquez (illness) has been scratched from Friday afternoon's series opener against left-hander Carlos Rodon and the San Francisco Giants. Velazquez was previously set to start in left field, but he is apparently feeling under the weather. Christopher Morel will now cover left field and Michael Hermosillo has been added to the lineup to start in center and bat seventh.
