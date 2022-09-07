ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Braves visit the Mariners to begin 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (86-51, second in the NL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-60, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (7-5, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 175 strikeouts); Mariners: Robbie Ray (12-8, 3.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 183 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -118, Mariners -102; over/under is 7 runs.
SEATTLE, WA
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Rays to start 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (77-58, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (83-55, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-0); Yankees: Frankie Montas (5-11, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 136 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -182, Yankees +143. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees open a...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Homer, NY
Queens, NY
Sports
City
Queens, NY
City
Home, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy