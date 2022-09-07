September has only just begun, but it’s never too early to get in the mood for spooky season. The Great Highway’s massive Halloween block party, affectionately called the Great HauntWay, is gearing up for the ultimate trick-or-treating experience for kids and families on Sunday, October 30 from 1-4pm. An entire 10-block stretch of the Great Highway between Judah and Taraval Streets will be blocked off during the afternoon for a safe and car-free spooky festival. Kids can enjoy trick-or-treating at countless candy booths, arts and crafts, pumpkin decorating, and big bubbles. Anyone is welcome to host their own trick-or-treat station and deck it out with their best Halloween decorations. Hosts are encouraged to bring both commercially-packaged candy and non-food options for trick-or-treaters with food allergies. You can sign up to be a volunteer or trick-or-treat station host at the Great HauntWay website. The Great HauntWay is ADA-accessible with ramps at Judah, Lawton, Noriega, Quintara and Taraval Streets.

