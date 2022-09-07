ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US News and World Report

Roblox to Launch 3D Advertising Next Year

(Reuters) - Online gaming firm Roblox Corp said on Friday it plans to launch 3D advertising on its platform next year, as it strives to diversify its revenue stream beyond in-game purchases. It will test ads with developers and a handful of advertisers by the end of this year, Roblox...
cryptonewsz.com

GryffinDAO Looks To Unite DeFi And NFT Platforms Like Decentraland (MANA)

DeFi and NFTs are landscapes that have almost existed as separate entities. Both existing on predominant blockchain networks illustrate that they are more connected than we understand. And GryffinDAO (GDAO) is a new project on track to unite DeFi and NFTs under an ecosystem. NFTs blew up in 2021, and...
igamingplayer.com

Living It Up With Online Casinos

Live Dealer is the hottest thing at online casinos because it replicates the real-life casino. Players can communicate with the dealer and other players for a true “live” experience. When it comes to online gambling, slot machines are the no-brainer decision. They are easily replicated and contain most...
