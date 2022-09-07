Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Uniglo (GLO) Leads as Most Beginner-Friendly Investment Before Ethereum (ETH), Eos (EOS), and Maker (MKR)
The cryptocurrency market can be a confusing place for someone just starting out. As such, some crypto projects such as Ethereum (ETH), EOS, and Maker (MKR) have made it their mission to build user-friendly platforms and services to be more accessible to beginners. But a current list of the most...
US News and World Report
Roblox to Launch 3D Advertising Next Year
(Reuters) - Online gaming firm Roblox Corp said on Friday it plans to launch 3D advertising on its platform next year, as it strives to diversify its revenue stream beyond in-game purchases. It will test ads with developers and a handful of advertisers by the end of this year, Roblox...
cryptonewsz.com
GryffinDAO Looks To Unite DeFi And NFT Platforms Like Decentraland (MANA)
DeFi and NFTs are landscapes that have almost existed as separate entities. Both existing on predominant blockchain networks illustrate that they are more connected than we understand. And GryffinDAO (GDAO) is a new project on track to unite DeFi and NFTs under an ecosystem. NFTs blew up in 2021, and...
igamingplayer.com
Living It Up With Online Casinos
Live Dealer is the hottest thing at online casinos because it replicates the real-life casino. Players can communicate with the dealer and other players for a true “live” experience. When it comes to online gambling, slot machines are the no-brainer decision. They are easily replicated and contain most...
Comments / 0