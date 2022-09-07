ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

Disneyland Hotel Disney Vacation Club Tower Name & Logo Revealed

Today at D23 Expo 2022, we finally learned the name of the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel!. Quite unsurprisingly, the hotel will be named The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The logo is shaped like a D with a four-point star in the center separating four different-colored sections.
Cinemablend

A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist

Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
disneydining.com

Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops

When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
Popculture

Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World

Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
disneytips.com

Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World

If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
msn.com

Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster

A spooky new experience is coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg next year, the theme park announced Tuesday. "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be the world's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens next year, with over 2,400 feet of track and four launches. To ride, people will have to...
disneytips.com

Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed

If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
disneydining.com

Popular Disney Attraction Receives Reopening Date!

Last month, one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions — Matterhorn Bobsleds — closed for refurbishment. When the ride closed down, Disney did not say how long the refurbishment would last, which indicated that it would be a more extensive refurbishment. The closure was a big disappointment for Guests who would be traveling to The Happiest Place on Earth for the peak summer month.
People

Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone

The Princess and the Frog-themed "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" will be at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California. The ride is coming to both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in late 2024....
TheStreet

Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride

The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
WDW News Today

Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster Coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland

With the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown fully underway, we get our first look at the project’s final form from the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. We have several new updates on the project as seen in a scale model on display on the showfloor. We’ve seen a couple of new restaurants planned for the land and now, let’s take a look at one of the returning attractions.
ComicBook

Disney Lorcana Reveals First Cards, More Details

The first cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed a set of six Disney Lorcana cards, which will be sold at D23 Expo this weekend. The D23 Expo Collector's Set will contain six cards with special foil treatments and special D23 and 1st Edition logos. Ravensburger, the publisher of Disney Lorcana, noted that all six cards in the Collector's Set will also appear in the first Disney Lorcana set, which will be officially titled Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
