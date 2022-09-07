Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
Disneyland Hotel Disney Vacation Club Tower Name & Logo Revealed
Today at D23 Expo 2022, we finally learned the name of the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower coming to the Disneyland Hotel!. Quite unsurprisingly, the hotel will be named The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. The logo is shaped like a D with a four-point star in the center separating four different-colored sections.
WDW News Today
Ride Vehicles Revealed for Upcoming Tokyo DisneySea Frozen, Tangled, and Peter Pan Attractions
D23 Expo 2022 has a display of ride vehicle maquettes from some of the new rides coming soon to Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea. Laughing Place shared images of the maquettes on Twitter. The “Frozen” attraction vehicle is a boat with blue seats, and some purple and green touches at...
A Popular Six Flags Roller Coaster Is Closing, But Now There's A Twist
Every ride at an amusement park is somebody’s favorite, but parks always need to add new attractions and experiences to get guests coming back year after year. This means that sometimes a popular ride must make way for something new. Such seemed to be the case for Mr. Freeze: Reverse Blast at Six Flags Over Texas, which recently announced the “last chance” to ride it, but now things aren’t so clear.
disneydining.com
Disney’s Newest Attraction Has Empty Queue as Park Attendance Drops
When it comes to taking a Walt Disney World vacation, there are certain times of year that are busier than others. Those times of the year — typically the holiday season and summer — are known as peak season. During that time, crowds are at their highest, lines are at their longest, and no Park would be considered “not busy”. However, certain rides always have a long wait no matter what time of year because they are just that popular — think Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort.
disneydining.com
One theme park Resort is more expensive than Disney World, & you’ll be surprised which one it is
There’s been a lot of buzz in recent months over the price increases Guests are experiencing when planning a vacation to the Most Magical Place on Earth, but a new study shows that Disney World Guests might actually be luckier than they realize. A new study by The Family...
Popculture
Splash Mountain's New Name Revealed for Disneyland and Disney World
Disney's Splash Mountain is finally getting a rebrand. In early July, the company announced that they are officially changing the name of the attraction. Starting in 2024, the ride formerly known as Splash Mountain will feature a name based on The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain will now be...
disneytips.com
Wait Times Plummet as Guests Disappear From Walt Disney World
If you’re looking for an ideal time to visit Walt Disney World Resort but don’t have any desire to wait in ridiculously long lines… you may want to start packing your bags! New charts show the average wait times have plummeted at Walt Disney World. Summer has...
msn.com
Busch Gardens Williamsburg announces DarKoaster indoor roller coaster
A spooky new experience is coming to Busch Gardens Williamsburg next year, the theme park announced Tuesday. "DarKoaster: Escape the Storm" will be the world's first all-indoor straddle roller coaster when it opens next year, with over 2,400 feet of track and four launches. To ride, people will have to...
disneytips.com
Disney Skyliner 2023 Closure Dates Revealed
If you’re planning your magical getaway to Walt Disney World Resort in 2023, note that Disney has revealed its refurbishment timeframe for the beloved Disney Skyliner transportation. The Disney Skyliner has made a massive impact on Disney transportation since it first opened three years ago in 2019. Adding to...
disneydining.com
Popular Disney Attraction Receives Reopening Date!
Last month, one of Disneyland Resort’s most iconic attractions — Matterhorn Bobsleds — closed for refurbishment. When the ride closed down, Disney did not say how long the refurbishment would last, which indicated that it would be a more extensive refurbishment. The closure was a big disappointment for Guests who would be traveling to The Happiest Place on Earth for the peak summer month.
WDW News Today
New Entrance With Giant Character Statues Coming to Toy Story Playland at Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris
As part of the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris, a new entrance to Toy Story Playland will feature the same giant character statues as other Toy Story Lands around the world. Statues of Jessie and Woody are depicted in concept art currently on display at D23...
Polygon
The first cards for Lorcana, Disney’s answer to Magic: The Gathering, are spectacular
The first cards for Disney Lorcana, the ambitious new trading card game from Ravensburger, arrived today at the D23 convention in Anaheim, California. They include seven characters from across Disney’s nearly 100-year history of pop culture dominance — as well as one card of Mickey Mouse himself exclusive to the convention.
Disney Unveils Model of Ride that Will Replace Splash Mountain in 2024 — and a Familiar Feature is Gone
The Princess and the Frog-themed "Tiana's Bayou Adventure" will be at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Disney fans finally got a first look at "Tiana's Bayou Adventure," the ride that will replace Splash Mountain. A large model of the Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is on display at the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion at the D23 Expo, which kicks off today in Anaheim, California. The ride is coming to both Disneyland in California and Walt Disney World in Florida in late 2024....
WDW News Today
New Concept Art Released for ‘Zootopia’ Ride Coming Soon to Shanghai Disneyland
In addition to a ride vehicle maquette, D23 Expo 2022 has unveiled concept art of the new “Zootopia” ride coming soon to Shanghai Disneyland. The concept art features Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde in their own police car similar to the ride vehicle on a high-speed chase through Tundratown.
Disney Theme Park Rival Retires Popular Ride
The permanent closing of a popular theme park ride, which is a rare occurrence, is always disappointing for fans of the ride. For example, Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios Florida and Hollywood had a very popular ride, Back to the Future, which opened in Orlando in 1991 and in Hollywood in 1993. Fans of the ride were disappointed when the ride subsequently closed in March 2007 in Florida and in September 2007 in the Hollywood park, to make way for another favorite ride, The Simpsons.
I used to work at Disneyland. Here are 11 things I always do when I visit the parks.
I've always loved Disney, and after working at the California theme parks, I've discovered all of the best things to do, see, and eat when I visit.
WDW News Today
Chip ‘n’ Dale’s Gadget Coaster Coming to Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland
With the reimagining of Mickey’s Toontown fully underway, we get our first look at the project’s final form from the D23 Expo in Anaheim, CA. We have several new updates on the project as seen in a scale model on display on the showfloor. We’ve seen a couple of new restaurants planned for the land and now, let’s take a look at one of the returning attractions.
ComicBook
Disney Lorcana Reveals First Cards, More Details
The first cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed a set of six Disney Lorcana cards, which will be sold at D23 Expo this weekend. The D23 Expo Collector's Set will contain six cards with special foil treatments and special D23 and 1st Edition logos. Ravensburger, the publisher of Disney Lorcana, noted that all six cards in the Collector's Set will also appear in the first Disney Lorcana set, which will be officially titled Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter.
WDW News Today
Disney Admonishes Lawsuit Over Deadly Fall Allegedly at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
Disney is defending itself against a lawsuit stemming from a lethal fall that allegedly happened at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, currently in Orange Circuit Court, was filed by the family of Jessica Straub, a travel agent who died on December...
Mum shares eye-watering cost of family's day at Universal Studios Florida
A mum of two has made people second-guess their holiday plans after sharing the staggering cost of a family day trip to Universal Studios Florida. While documenting her family's fun-filled Orlando trip, Miranda Pearce, 41, made note of how much they spent, and could hardly believe the grand total when she added it all together.
