ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 11

James Allan
1d ago

Those Russians sanctions are not having the affect that Brandon said they would! Their economy seems to be doing fine !

Reply(3)
5
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Manturov
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Jets#Business Industry#Linus Business#Aircraft#Aeroflot Signs#Russian#The National Welfare Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Business Insider

Putin brags that Russian weapons are 'years, perhaps even decades' ahead of rivals as his army pulls old Soviet-era tanks out of deep storage due to losses in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin bragged about his country's advanced weapons on Monday. He said during a speech that they are "years, perhaps even decades" ahead of foreign rivals. But on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia has been forced to use outdated Soviet-era armor due to heavy losses. Russian President Vladimir...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500 feet in less than a minute above airport while pilots who had barely flown in Covid lockdown did not notice, report says

A Tui Boeing 737 plummeted nearly 1,500ft in less than a minute above Aberdeen International Airport without pilots noticing, an investigation has found. Investigators said that both the co-pilot, who was on his fourth flight in nearly 11 months, and commander on ten flights in a month, had experienced 'significant periods' away from flying during the pandemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Putin limps across the room as he observes major Russian war games alongside 'side-lined' defence minister Sergei Shoigu

Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to walk with a limp as he attended Russia's major Vostok war games today, raising fresh doubts over his health. The Russian leader, 69, observed the major military exercises from inside a command post while sitting next to his defence minister Sergei Shoigu who is said to have been 'sidelined' by Putin due to Russia's heavy losses in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy