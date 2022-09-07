Read full article on original website
LPD: Friday night shooting under investigation
The Lafayette Police Department (LPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred in Lafayette last night.
theadvocate.com
Public's help needed after man shot on Cooper Drive in Lafayette Friday night
The Lafayette Police Department is seeking the public’s help after a man was shot on Cooper Drive Friday night. Lafayette police officers responded to the 200 block of Cooper Drive around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a shooting. Investigators determined a man drove himself to a local hospital after suffering gunshot wounds. He’s currently in critical condition, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
KATC News
Lafayette police investigate hit and run that killed pedestrian
Lafayette Police Traffic Investigators are investigating a fatal vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.
theadvocate.com
Man, 58, struck and killed in hit-and-run on Ambassador Caffery
A Lafayette man was found dead on Ambassador Caffery Parkway after a hit-and-run early Saturday. The Lafayette Police Department responded to the 3100 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway around 2:53 a.m. and found the victim, 58-year-old Rodney James Dural of Lafayette, lying dead in the road. Dural was struck by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said in a statement.
Lafayette Police Working Another Shooting in the Hub City
Police are asking for information about the city's latest shooting.
Shooting near J.H. Middle School in Abbeville under investigation
Abbeville Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday near J. H. Williams Middle School
Suspect Ordered Customers to the Ground, Fires Rounds in Armed Robbery of Youngsville Dollar General
A scary situation unfolded at a local Youngsville Dollar General store on Friday night. On September 9, just before 9:30 p.m. police say a black male suspect entered the Dollar General store located off the Youngsville Highway, firing one round from a black revolver and ordering every customer inside the store to "get on the ground."
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Sept. 9, 2022. Reginald Michael Louis, 51, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft less than $1,000; simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000; resisting an officer. Desmond Jmar Adams, 31, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court;...
Arrest made in Tuesday shooting that left one person dead
A man is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a shooting that took place Tuesday night in Rayne.
Alleged drunk driver drove car into Guilbeau Road driving school building
An arrest has been made after an alleged drunk driver left the roadway and crashed into a driving school building.
theadvocate.com
Drive-by shooting led to crash in Opelousas Tuesday night, police say
The Opelousas Police Department is seeking information in a drive-by shooting and crash in Opelousas on Tuesday. Investigators were on scene around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday after an initial emergency call about a traffic crash was determined to be a drive-by shooting and crash. The victim in the drive-by shooting exited the vehicle after the wreck and was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said in a statement.
Two shot in leg, Opelousas Police on scene of active shooting
Opelousas Officers are on the scene of an active shooting.
Man arrested after armed robbery at Dollar General
According to the Youngsville Police Department (YPD), a man has been arrested following an armed robbery at a Dollar General.
KATC News
Opelousas Police Officers are investigating the scene of a double shooting
Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of a double shooting in the 1100 Block of W South Street. According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, two individuals were shot in the leg.
Drive-by shooting being investigated by Opelousas Police
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas Police Officers are on the scene of what initially was called in as a possible traffic crash but later determined, that in addition to the crash, a drive by shooting had also taken place. Police Chief Martin McLendon said the victim exited the vehicle and was transported to the hospital by a […]
Family of New Iberia murder-suicide victim speaks on impact
The family of murder-suicide victim Katelyn Bourque, 30, is speaking out on how this has impacted them.
KATC News
Two men sought in stolen car case
Deputies say the men were in a stolen car that was traveling at a high rate of speed through at least three parishes.
Ella Goodie still missing 6 months later, “The world would have responded differently if Ella was white” [VIDEO]
The Village 337 is putting the spotlight back on missing Scott woman, Ella Goodie. The 33-year-old was last seen on March 9 of this year.
KATC News
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed in solving March shooting
The investigation led detectives to the corner of Compress Road and Hwy 182 where the shooting occurred. The victi
59-Year-Old Philip Gilyard Killed In Single Vehicle Crash in St. Landry Parish (St. Landry Parish, LA)
Officials are investigating a single vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish that claimed the life of a Leonville man. The Louisiana State Police Troop 1 reported that the [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Louisiana Drivers.
KPEL 96.5
