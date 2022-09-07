Read full article on original website
Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
Yardbarker
After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
When Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood was still in Detroit alongside Derrick Rose, the veteran point guard predicted that the big man will be an All-Star in three years. Wood is now heading into the third year since Rose made that prediction, and he is more than ready to make that a reality.
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
Yardbarker
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade entered the league together as two of the best players from the 2003 NBA draft class. Over the years, the two stars have become very close friends, and even today, fans love to see the brotherly bond between them. D-Wade has already retired from the...
So often, when a super team is formed in the NBA, a question is commonly asked: “just how much help does (Player X) need?” Usually, Player X is Kevin Durant, but that’s a topic for a different article. The question remains interesting. How much help does a...
The former Knicks boss is cautiously optimistic about their 2023 playoff prospects.
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
This offseason has been one of the most eventful ones in recent memory. From Kevin Durant requesting and canceling a trade request to the Atlanta Hawks adding an all-star point guard in Dejuante Murray to the Cavaliers adding Donovan Mitchell to a young roster that is ready to compete, the Eastern Conference is loaded with star power.
Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
Sporting News
Of all the 2K ratings debates out there, the argument for the best power forward in the game might be the strongest. With the release of NBA 2K23 upon us, who claimed the crown as the best power forward in the league?. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant each have a...
lakersnation.com
The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including Bojan Bogdanovic and a number of other Utah Jazz players. The Jazz hit the reset button earlier in the summer, trading Rudy Gobert first before parting ways with his co-star Donovan Mitchell. Having entered the rebuild phase, Utah made a number of players available — Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson among them — hoping to stock up on future draft picks.
Still dealing with discomfort in his left knee following meniscus surgery last season, the Chicago Bulls face a scenario in which they may be without Lonzo Ball to begin the 2022-23 NBA season.
