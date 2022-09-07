ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBA Analysis Network

Memphis Grizzlies Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

Building an NBA contender is hard. All 30 of the league’s teams aim to win an NBA title now or later. Yet, every season, only one team does. With that said, there’s no shame in trying and failing. There will always be merit in simply “going for it”, whether it works out or not. On the other hand, when it doesn’t, you’ve got to consider going back to the drawing board.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Drops Major Truth Bomb On Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Partnership: "You Can’t Tell Me That That Backcourt Can Work In Any Circumstance In 2022 NBA.”

After an abysmal showing in the 2021-22 campaign, Russell Westbrook became a target for experts and fans looking to pin someone for the Lakers' failed season. Despite his relatively admirable numbers, Russ was more of a problem than anything else, as his turnover rate, poor defense, and limited range drastically altered what the Lakers were able to do on the floor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Orlando, FL
Sports
Yardbarker

Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”

Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

David Fizdale Once Revealed Key Details About LeBron James And Dwyane Wade's First Training Camp Together: "Dwyane And LeBron Tried To Kill Each Other... It Was The Best Training Camp I’ve Ever Been A Part Of."

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade entered the league together as two of the best players from the 2003 NBA draft class. Over the years, the two stars have become very close friends, and even today, fans love to see the brotherly bond between them. D-Wade has already retired from the...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bol Bol
Person
Paolo Banchero
Person
Jonathan Isaac
Chicago Sports Nation

Will the Bulls Struggle in the Eastern Conference?

This offseason has been one of the most eventful ones in recent memory. From Kevin Durant requesting and canceling a trade request to the Atlanta Hawks adding an all-star point guard in Dejuante Murray to the Cavaliers adding Donovan Mitchell to a young roster that is ready to compete, the Eastern Conference is loaded with star power.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Brian Windhorst gets called out by 1 notable NBA player

Despite Brian Windhorst being the iconic meme lord of the summer, not everyone is a fan of his. The ESPN personality Windhorst went viral this week for his reaction to Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers being listed on an “NBA Today” segment as one of the NBA’s notable backcourts. An exasperated Windhorst questioned the seriousness of the selection and expressed doubt that the Westbrook-Beverley backcourt could “work in any circumstance in 2022 NBA.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic#The Wagner Brothers
lakersnation.com

Lakers Rumors: Suns, Knicks & Mavericks Also Interested In Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic

The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including Bojan Bogdanovic and a number of other Utah Jazz players. The Jazz hit the reset button earlier in the summer, trading Rudy Gobert first before parting ways with his co-star Donovan Mitchell. Having entered the rebuild phase, Utah made a number of players available — Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson among them — hoping to stock up on future draft picks.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy