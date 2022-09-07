ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Families of inmates at new Utah prison hold vigil over "medical crisis"

Advocates and the families of Utah inmates gathered at the state Capitol for a vigil Tuesday night to bring attention to the "medical crisis" at the new Utah State Correctional Facility. The vigil was organized by the ACLU of Utah, Disability Law Center and the Utah Prisoners Advocate Network. Driving...
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah Society
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Utah State
'The Letter': A miraculous shooting survival, followed by gratitude and continual guilt

SALT LAKE CITY — Yvette Rodier willed herself not to move as the man who'd emptied a gun into her body shoved his hand into the pocket of her jeans. She realized she needed to stop screaming and pretend to play dead when the initial burst of gunfire stopped, and she heard him reloading the gun. The 18-year-old fell on her side next to her date, Zach Snarr, as bullets ripped through her side and her leg. After he reloaded, he fired at her head.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
UTAH STATE
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah

RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
ELY, NV
UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
MURRAY, UT

