Families of inmates at new Utah prison hold vigil over "medical crisis"
Advocates and the families of Utah inmates gathered at the state Capitol for a vigil Tuesday night to bring attention to the "medical crisis" at the new Utah State Correctional Facility. The vigil was organized by the ACLU of Utah, Disability Law Center and the Utah Prisoners Advocate Network. Driving...
Utah inmate charged for murder of fellow inmate sentenced
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Utah inmate who was charged with aggravated murder in 2018 after police say he killed a fellow inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has been sentenced. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani, Jr., now 27, was sentenced to serve 15 years to life at the Utah State Prison one count […]
Utah man sentenced to at least 15 years for killing another inmate
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was convicted of first-degree murder after he punched another inmate over 20 times at the Salt Lake County Jail, ultimately killing him, was sentenced on Thursday to 15 years to life in prison. Kitiona Kitiona Lolani Jr., 26, of West Valley City,...
Utah man to serve up to 20 years in prison for killing wife at airport
A Utah man who ran over and killed his wife inside a Salt Lake City International Airport parking garage will serve up to 20 years in prison.
One family's history highlights complexities of race, religion in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A person’s family tree can be beautiful, surprising and complex, especially when talking about racial identity. The life of Nelson Holder Ritchie, a Black Mormon pioneer, proves it. He settled in the Sugar House community in Salt Lake City with his family for...
'The Letter': A miraculous shooting survival, followed by gratitude and continual guilt
SALT LAKE CITY — Yvette Rodier willed herself not to move as the man who'd emptied a gun into her body shoved his hand into the pocket of her jeans. She realized she needed to stop screaming and pretend to play dead when the initial burst of gunfire stopped, and she heard him reloading the gun. The 18-year-old fell on her side next to her date, Zach Snarr, as bullets ripped through her side and her leg. After he reloaded, he fired at her head.
VIDEO: Utah bus driver tells kids she'll shoot them after missing stop
Two bus drivers in Utah have been placed on administrative leave this week for how they responded to students telling them they made a wrong turn.
Man convicted of fatally driving over wife at Salt Lake airport sentenced to prison
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah man who pled guilty to running over his wife in the parking garage of the Salt Lake International Airport has been sentenced. Shawn Sturgeon, 38, of West Jordan, will be serving 1 - 20 years in prison for a second-degree felony conviction of vehicular homicide while using drugs or alcohol, and a third-degree felony conviction of domestic violence in the presence of a child. The length of the sentence will be determined by the parole board.
Feds complete removal of Native American slur from Utah landmarks
The Department of Interior has completed renaming nearly 650 geographic landmarks, including 50 Utah landmarks, that once featured a Native American slur
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
Feds issue new names for 50 Utah locations that previously contained 'offensive slur'
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of geographic locations across the nation have new names now following a decision by the Department of the Interior to remove the term "squaw," which the government agency deems as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly for Indigenous women." The U.S. Board...
Nevada trooper stop nets $3.6M in fentanyl, arrest near Utah
RENO, Nev. — Nevada state police arrested a Washington state man and seized 56 pounds of suspected fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3.6 million from a vehicle a trooper stopped near the Utah line. Jorge A. Rivas-Vizcarra, 50, of Royal City was being held on multiple drug...
Head to a community event this weekend in Utah!
Peach days, a Greek festival, Vegfest and more! With temperatures cooling off slightly, it's the perfect opportunity to get out and enjoy a community event happening in Utah!
Utah businesses entangled in alleged $722 million crypto fraud scheme
A fraudulent bitcoin mining company may have ensnared several Utah properties, according to documents from a case against the BitClub Network, which is accused of defrauding over a thousand investors out of $722 million.
Utah man says shooting victim died in his arms in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Eli Paul and his family were headed to a fancy dinner last Saturday when they saw a man, laying on the ground, waving his arms for help. Paul got out of the car and ran to help. "I grabbed his chest," Paul told KSL-TV. "He...
New app helps Utahns expunge criminal records from their past
One in 3 Utahns have some sort of criminal record, making it difficult to find housing, jobs, services, or simply spending time with their children.
Man who claimed self-defense sentenced for stabbing his ‘best friend’ to death in 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A jury didn’t believe Jesse Bruce’s story about what happened on March 21, 2019, the night he stabbed Cory Haney to death. In his own words Wednesday, Bruce called the killing he’s convicted of “a horrendous tragedy.”. “Two men’s choices and...
State authorities remind Utahns to update their emergency contacts
SALT LAKE CITY — If someone is injured and unable to reach help, one of the best ways for them to get help is through the state’s emergency contact list. This emergency contacts resource has been available since 2012, but many Utahns don’t know about it. “A...
Unwanted pet fish being found in Utah waters, says DWR
UTAH, — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) issued a statement on Thursday reminding the public it is illegal to release their unwanted pet fish or move fish caught from […]
UPDATE: Lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School lifted
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The lockout protocol placed on Cottonwood High School was lifted by local law enforcement at about 10:43 a.m., Friday morning. The lockout was originally placed by Murray Police at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday morning, after responding to a shots fired call that occurred in the area but not on school campus. […]
