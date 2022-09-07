ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals play in game 2 of series

St. Louis Cardinals (81-58, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-86, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (3-11, 4.35 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 137 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -204, Pirates +171; over/under is 7...
CBS Pittsburgh

MLB votes to adopt pitch clock, limiting of the shift, and bigger bases

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is introducing some of its most radical rules next season, adopting a pitch clock and limiting defensive shifts after concluding modern analytics created a slower, less entertaining sport.The decisions were made Friday by the sport's 11-man competition committee over the unanimous opposition of the panel's four players. Commissioner Rob Manfred pushed for the innovations along with a management team that included former Boston and Chicago Cubs executive Theo Epstein, now an MLB consultant."The influx of data in our industry," Epstein said, "have not improved...
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis calls up top prospect dominating in minor leagues

OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.
