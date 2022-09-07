OF Dylan Carlson was placed on the IL by the St. Louis Cardinals, and now the long-awaited debut of OF/DH Alec Burleson is upon us. The St. Louis Cardinals announced today that OF Dylan Carlson would be placed on the 10-day IL with a left thumb sprain, and top 100 prospect OF/DH Alec Burleson has received a call up to replace him on the roster. To make room for Burleson on the roster, OF Connor Capel was designated for an assignment.

