Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
wbiw.com

Paving crews will pave 18th Street beginning on Monday

BEDFORD – Paving crews will begin milling and paving 18th Street from C Street to Q Street on Monday, September 12th. The paving will continue on Tuesday, September 13th, weather permitting. No on-street parking will be allowed until milling and paving are complete. The road will be closed daily...
wbiw.com

Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home

BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
FOX59

Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
wamwamfm.com

Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli

Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
wbiw.com

Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
WTHI

Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
wbiw.com

Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
wbiw.com

Indiana State Police conducting a death investigation in Paoli

PAOLI – On Tuesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after 38-year-old Joshua Wade, of Paoli, was found dead on North Gospel Street. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near Tractor...
wbiw.com

More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com

Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges

MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
wslmradio.com

wbiw.com

Springville woman dies in a two-vehicle accident on I-69

GREENE CO. – A Springville woman lost her life in a two-vehicle accident on I-69 Tuesday. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department police report, a 64-year-old male, from Union City, Tennessee was traveling south on I-69 and exited at the US 231 exit. He then preceded to cross US 231 to get back on I-69 when his Honda Pilot was broadsided by a Hyundai driven by 88-year-old Edna Overman, of Springville, who was traveling south on US 231.
WHAS11

wbiw.com

Impaired driver arrested in a school zone

PIKE CO. – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Indiana State Police trooper Brayden Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on State Road 61 at State Road 56.
FOX59

