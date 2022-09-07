GREENE CO. – A Springville woman lost her life in a two-vehicle accident on I-69 Tuesday. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department police report, a 64-year-old male, from Union City, Tennessee was traveling south on I-69 and exited at the US 231 exit. He then preceded to cross US 231 to get back on I-69 when his Honda Pilot was broadsided by a Hyundai driven by 88-year-old Edna Overman, of Springville, who was traveling south on US 231.

SPRINGVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO