Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
A joint investigation lands two Lawrence County residents behind bars on drug charges
LAWRENCE CO. – A lengthy joint drug investigation between the Bedford Police Department, Indiana State Police Bloomington District Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section, and the Indiana State Police Drug Enforcement Section concluded on Thursday landing two Lawrence County men behind bars. During the course of their duties, Bedford Police officer...
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after police find meth in her purse
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on drug charges after a warrant was issued for her arrest. Police arrested 33-year-old Chelsay Linton, on charges of possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while her driver’s license was suspended. According to a probable cause affidavit, on...
wevv.com
Stabbing suspect assaults jail staff in Daviess County, police say
A man is facing charges in Daviess County, Indiana after being taken into custody as a suspect in a stabbing and then assaulting jail staff, according to police. The Washington Police Department says first responders were called to the area of NW 16th Street and and Jackson Street for a stabbing.
wbiw.com
Paving crews will pave 18th Street beginning on Monday
BEDFORD – Paving crews will begin milling and paving 18th Street from C Street to Q Street on Monday, September 12th. The paving will continue on Tuesday, September 13th, weather permitting. No on-street parking will be allowed until milling and paving are complete. The road will be closed daily...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Bedford woman arrested after ISP detectives find drugs in her home
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested on a warrant after Indiana State Police detectives were granted a search warrant for her home at 522 Oolitic Road on June 29, 2022. Police believed 36-year-old Lindsay Turpin was involved in purchasing and selling illegal drugs. When police arrived around 1...
Coroner reveals cause of death for Shelby County deputy Jay Griffith Jr.
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. — A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy who died in an interstate crash this week suffered traumatic blunt force trauma injuries. The Shelby County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy this week on Jay Griffith Jr., 37, who died in a motorcycle crash on I-74 early Wednesday morning. Investigators said Griffith was headed west on […]
wamwamfm.com
Investigation of Adult Male Found Deceased in Paoli
Orange County-On September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found deceased in Paoli, Indiana. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the address of 889 North...
wbiw.com
Reckless woman arrested after crashing into a mailbox, landscaping and house
BEDFORD – A Bedford woman was arrested after police say she was driving while intoxicated and crashed into a mailbox, landscaping, and then a house on Vinegar Hill Road Sunday. The accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. on Sunday, September 4th at 363 Vinegar Hill Road. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Man arrested after woman signs battery affidavit
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of domestic battery. On August 28, 2022, at 5:31 p.m. Lawrence County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a domestic battery and the woman who was injured had fled the home and was waiting to speak to an officer at a nearby church on SandPit Road.
WTHI
Washington man hospitalized after being stabbed, one arrested
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders answered reports of a stabbing around 6:45 in the evening on September 8. When police arrived to the intersection of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street in Washington, they found a man suffering from stab wounds. Officers identified the victim as a 45-year-old local,...
wbiw.com
Man arrested after allegedly choking and hitting a pregnant woman
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested on Tuesday, September 6th after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department Central Dispatch received a 911 call at 11 p.m. to report a woman had been injured during a domestic fight at a home at 2596 South Leatherwood Road. A male reported his...
wbiw.com
Indiana State Police conducting a death investigation in Paoli
PAOLI – On Tuesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after 38-year-old Joshua Wade, of Paoli, was found dead on North Gospel Street. At approximately 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near Tractor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
BPD arrests Springville man for public intoxication and disorderly conduct
BEDFORD – A Springville man was arrested on Friday, September 2, 2022, when Bedford Police officers were called to the station after a report from the dispatcher that a male requested to speak to an officer. The dispatcher said 37-year-old Dustin Couch, was becoming aggressive and screaming. When officers...
wbiw.com
More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
wbiw.com
Man rams vehicle after an altercation and now faces charges
MITCHELL – On Tuesday, September 6th at 8:35 p.m. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to an accident with a driver leaving the scene at 615 Blanton Lane. According to an accident report, the sheriff’s department received multiple 911 calls requesting police to the residence. Central dispatch relayed...
wslmradio.com
Paoli Man Found Dead Near Tractor Supply
September 6, 2022, Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after an adult male was found dead in Paoli near the Tractor Supply store. At approximately 7:30 am yesterday, the Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive male near the Tractor Supply...
wbiw.com
Springville woman dies in a two-vehicle accident on I-69
GREENE CO. – A Springville woman lost her life in a two-vehicle accident on I-69 Tuesday. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department police report, a 64-year-old male, from Union City, Tennessee was traveling south on I-69 and exited at the US 231 exit. He then preceded to cross US 231 to get back on I-69 when his Honda Pilot was broadsided by a Hyundai driven by 88-year-old Edna Overman, of Springville, who was traveling south on US 231.
Indiana man found dead, police investigating
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. — Detectives with the Indiana State Police-Jasper Post began conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Paoli, Indiana on Sept. 6. The Paoli Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive man, 38-year-old Joshua Wade, near the 800 block of North Gospel Street around 7:30 a.m.
wbiw.com
Impaired driver arrested in a school zone
PIKE CO. – Wednesday afternoon, September 7, at approximately 2:18 p.m., Indiana State Police trooper Brayden Angermeier was patrolling the school zone at Pike Central High-Middle School when he observed the driver of a 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck disregard the stop sign on State Road 61 at State Road 56.
Police investigate death of man found next to building in Paoli
PAOLI, Ind. – Police in Orange County are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man’s death in Paoli. According to Indiana State Police, the Paoli Police Department received a call around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after a man was found lying near a building at an address on North Gospel Street. The man was pronounced dead at […]
Comments / 0