Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
St John Catholic School Celebration
Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
TPS prepares for redistricting, though some board members say the changes could mean less diversity
TULSA, Okla. — Some Tulsa Public Schools’ sites and families will have a new school board member representing them by the end of the year. The district is looking for input on redistricting and released different potential plans. According to law, school districts are required to redistrict a...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Teacher Recognized as Innovative Teacher
Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher. Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
St. John Catholic School 110 year Anniversary Celebration. St. John Catholic School will hold their 110 year anniversary celebration Thursday, 10am, at 816 S. Keeler Ave, in Bartlesville. There will be a ribbon cutting and recognition from the OKA+ Schools Institute’s Executive Director, Sandy Kent. RSVP by emailing principal@sjcs-ok.org or by calling 918-336-0603.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news9.com
Innovative Teacher: Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School
News On 6 is teaming up with Every Kid Counts Oklahoma to recognize innovative teachers from across Green Country. This week, we’re recognizing Corey Maker, a 9th grade Oklahoma History and Osage Language teacher at Bartlesville High School. Mr. Maker is phenomenal at coming up with projects and assignments...
bartlesvilleradio.com
OLLI Courses to Begin Soon in Bartlesville
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Oklahoma State University keeps seniors active and social. Geared toward adults 50 and better, OLLI offers courses, travel and social activities to enrich participants’ quality of life. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Amy Finney with OLLI invited area seniors to explore the many...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Run the Rails 5K Sep. 24
Run the Rails 5K is happening in Skiatook Sep. 24. The run will begin and end at Skiatook Central Part. This 5k course follows what had used to be an old railroad track which was converted into a walking trail 16 years ago. There is no need to worry about...
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022
For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Tulsa nonprofits teaming up to eliminate homelessness
Lindsey House and the Lemon Aid Project teamed up over the holiday weekend to raise money for Lindsey House to continue its work with women with children experiencing situational homelessness.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Adams Parc Facility Achieves Accreditation
The Joint Commission announced that it has issued accreditation to the Adams Parc Facility in Bartlesville after reviewing its services as part of the skilled nursing operations provided by its parent company, Ignite Medical Resorts of Chicago. Adams Parc was aquired by Ignite in 2020 and has become one of the top five facilities in the organization's corporate structure.
Transgender bathroom law challenged by Oklahoma ACLU lawsuit
TULSA, Okla. — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oklahoma (ACLU-OK) and three transgender students filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma City federal court to overturn a state law restricting school bathroom access by a person’s birth sex. The lawsuit calls Oklahoma Senate Bill 615 (SB 615)...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
poncacitynow.com
One Dead After Triple Shooting in Tahlequah Involving High School Students
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) —The Oklahoma FBI offices have confirmed that three people were shot and one killed in Tahlequah on Labor Day. The FBI is not identifying any of the victims at this time, but says one person was treated and released and another person remains in the hospital in unknown condition. One person did succumb to their injuries.
Union adds new rules ahead of Backyard Bowl
TULSA, Okla. — Union Public Schools says it hopes to “enhance safety and the overall fan experience” at Union football games. All secondary students MUST have their student ID to attend the game. Students in grades PK-8 MUST be accompanied by parent or guardian. Any student violating...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Arvest Foundation Donates to Wreaths Across America
This week, Arvest Foundation presented a $2000 check to the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) for 130 wreaths the group will lay on Veterans in December in White Rose Cemetary, the only city-owned cemetary in Bartlesville. The check was presented by Arvest Loan Manager David...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Shae Bellamy and Denver Potts
Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m. Thursday’s royalty interviews Shae Bellamy and her escort Denver Potts. Shae is the daughter of Ashlee and Craig Walker. Denver is the son of Joann and David Gullo.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bugs Invade Washington County Free Fair
Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.
addictedtovacation.com
The Best Indoor Water Park In Tulsa, Oklahoma
Tulsa is Oklahoma’s second biggest city. T-Town is jam-packed with appealing locations, and the indoor water parks in Tulsa, OK, are enthralling. When planning a trip to a country, there are many places you may like to visit, but you may also have limited time. Therefore, selecting a few destinations from a long list might be tricky.
Tulsa’s Lindsey House gives mom a fresh start
TULSA, Okla. — Stephanie Wyrick is one of 24 women living in their own apartment and getting support through Tulsa nonprofit Lindsey House, near Pine and Peoria. Wyrick says a year and half ago, she was in a prison diversion program when she heard about Lindsey House. For up...
Comments / 0