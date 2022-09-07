Read full article on original website
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
REPORT: Study Finds the FCC Conference Center Conversion Could Cost $17M
The cost of converting the former First Christian Church building into a conference center would come at a cost of $17 million, according to feasibility study conducted by consultant group Hunden Partners. FCC had planned to donate the facility to the City of Bartlesville in hopes that it would be...
bartlesvilleradio.com
First Responders Invited to BBQ Lunch on Sept 12, 2022
For the third year, Arnold Moore Neecamp Funeral Home in Bartlesville will hold a special BBQ lunch for first responders in our listening area. The invitation is for all firefighters, police and EMTs -- both on or off duty that day -- to attend a come-and-go BBQ lunch from 11 am to 1 pm at the funeral home's location in downtown Bartlesville at 710 South Dewey Avenue.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Parking Lot Improvements Approved
Paragon Contractors of Tulsa has been awarded the parking lot upgrades for Cooper Dog Park and Daniels Soccer Fields. The two areas are located on Adams Boulevard near the corner of Silver Lake Road and the Lee Lake Complex. The project was originally approved as part of the 2020 General...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Washington Co. Free Fair Thursday Events
The Washington County Free Fair is this week, through the 11th, at the fairgrounds in Dewey with years of tradition and a new look and feel! This year's Washington County Free Fair is themed "Footloose" with some new attractions. Today, the fair is open to the public through Saturday. Highlists...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bugs Invade Washington County Free Fair
Most people wouldn't think about insects when considering what to see at the Washington County Free Far but the Washington County Master Gardeners want you to do just that. On Thursday, Sept 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm and all day on Friday, Sept 9, the WCMG is hosting "THe Bug Lady" in the County Fair building at the Free Fair in Dewey.
bartlesvilleradio.com
ODOT CLOSES AREA AROUND CHEROKEE BRIDGE
A series of closures near the Cherokee Bridge began today and will continue through Monday, September 12 to facilitate the Oklahoma Department of Transportation's construction work on the bridge. The entrance to Johnstone Park closed today and the bridge itself will close on Monday. Terry Lauritsem issued a warning in...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Five Nowata Police Officers Resign
According to a source within the Nowata Police Department, five officers resigned on Tuesday, effective immediately. Bartlesville radio reached out to Nowata Police Chief Mike Mcelhany for comment, but he did not leave one at this time. Our sister station in Coffeyville was able to speak with one of the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Miles for Mammograms Race to Take Place Oct. 1
Miles for Mammograms annual 5K/2K race will take place on Saturday, October 1 at 9:00 a.m. in downtown Bartlesville at the Tower Green at Unity Square, located near the Price Tower. The funds raised by Miles for Mammograms directly support Family HealthCare Clinic’s free mammogram program, providing free mammograms to people in the community who desperately need, but cannot afford, the life-saving screenings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Teacher Recognized as Innovative Teacher
Every Kid Counts (EKCO) and News on Six TV have been partnering to recognize teachers who present innovative ways of teaching throughout the Green Country region. On September 6, Corey Maker of Bartlesville High School was chosen as the latest Innovative Teacher. Maker is a ninth grade history teacher who...
bartlesvilleradio.com
St John Catholic School Celebration
Today, St John Catholic School celebrated two milestones in its history: 110 years of educational service to Bartlesville and surrounding communities and the recognition as an Oklahoma A+ School. About 25 dignitaries representing various organizations around the city and county -- many of whom were former students at the school...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Community Events
St. John Catholic School 110 year Anniversary Celebration. St. John Catholic School will hold their 110 year anniversary celebration Thursday, 10am, at 816 S. Keeler Ave, in Bartlesville. There will be a ribbon cutting and recognition from the OKA+ Schools Institute’s Executive Director, Sandy Kent. RSVP by emailing principal@sjcs-ok.org or by calling 918-336-0603.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bartlesvilleradio.com
BPD Patrolling Pathfinder
Bartlesville's Pathfinder trail system is now being patrolled by the police department's only community service and parking enforcement officer, Ray Raley. According to City Beat, Deputy Police Chief Rocky Bevard says Raley is patrolling Pathfinder between his routes working parking enforcement, hitting some of the hot spots around Pathfinder where police have received complaints regarding homeless camps and other violations. He will provide information to Neighborhood Services and BPD patrol staff regarding any camps on City property so appropriate actions can be taken.
Multiple Nowata police officers resign over issues with management
Multiple Nowata police officers resigned from the department Tuesday citing issues with management following a meeting last month.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Shae Bellamy and Denver Potts
Homecoming week continues for Pawhuska High School. Thursday’s theme is Heroes vs Villains Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5p.m. Thursday’s royalty interviews Shae Bellamy and her escort Denver Potts. Shae is the daughter of Ashlee and Craig Walker. Denver is the son of Joann and David Gullo.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Barnsdall Homecoming Royalty Interviews: Lili Adams, Tara Catlin, Kade Hopkins, Nate Harper
Homecoming week continues for Barnsdall High School. Friday’s theme is Panther Pride Day. KPGM 99.1/1500 will continue its homecoming royalty interviews at 5:10 p.m. Friday’s royalty interviews Lili Adams and Tara Catlin. Along with senior escorts Kade Hopkins and Nate Harper. These interviews are made possible thanks to...
KTUL
Low water levels in Arkansas River reveal vehicle near west Tulsa bridge
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A vehicle spotted in the Arkansas River in west Tulsa has caused many people to call 911, but first responders say it's not a concern. The vehicle can be seen in the river near the 23rd Street bridge. Officials say it's been there for several...
QuikTrip, an Oklahoma-based Convenience Store Company Is Coming Soon To Louisiana Avenue & I-10
Tulsa, Oklahoma-based convenience store company, QuikTrip, is coming soon to the Northwest corner of I-10 & Louisiana with South Louisiana’s first location. Founded in 1958, QuikTrip has grown beyond an $11 billion company with more than 900 locations throughout 14 different states with many more set to open. The company also partnered with Amazon’s no-checkout “Just walk out” technology used in Amazon Go convenience store concepts. The technology allows store customers to save their payment information ahead of time with QuikTrip so that when you shop there is no need to wait at a checkout line to pay for your items, you just walk out. Your saved payment will then only be charged for the items that you grabbed inside as you are walking out. Pretty cool, right? As cool as it is, they are currently testing this model in the company’s home city of Tulsa, OK, and with only non-gasoline stores usually found within high-end office buildings. — See more at https://www.winsightgrocerybusiness.com/amazon/quiktrip-opens-store-amazons-just-walk-out-tech.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
More than half of Nowata police force resigns, citing “blatant disregard” of Constitution
NOWATA, Okla. — More than half of the Nowata Police Department has resigned over the course of one day. “It took a lot for us to come to this conclusion, weeks of talking to each other trying to figure out what we could do,” said former Captain Jeramiah Frauenberger.
Comments / 0