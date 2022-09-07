ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Angry Orchard’s Baked Apple Pie Cider Is Like A Sip Of Fall

By Kaitlin Gates
Simplemost
Simplemost
 2 days ago

Is there anything better than the smell of freshly baked apple pie on a crisp fall morning? Maybe not usually, but this fall, Angry Orchard is taking everything you love about apple pie and turning it into a cold, hard cider.

Angry Orchard’s new Natural Baked Apple Pie Style hard cider is gluten-free and has 5% alcohol by volume (ABV). The brand describes the flavor as a “sweet blend of juicy apples paired with nutmeg, creamy vanilla ice cream and topped off with buttery, baked notes” and says it’s “the perfect fall dessert in a can.”

This one’s for hard cider fans and anyone tired of all the pumpkin spice flavors that come with fall. The bottle’s packaging shows the company’s signature apple sitting on a slide of apple pie covered in vanilla ice cream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dYOyE_0hlUL8MH00
Angry Orchard

The new Baked Apple Pie flavor can be found exclusively in Angry Orchard’s Fall Haul Variety Pack, now in stores nationwide. The pack also includes three other flavors: Crisp Apple, Cinnful Apple and another new offering, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple imperial cider.

The Crisp Apple flavor features flavors of juicy, crisp and slightly green apples, while Cinnful adds notes of smooth and spicy cinnamon. The new Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple flavor is an imperial cider, which means it has higher alcohol by volume than other ciders. While the other three flavors have an ABV of around 5%, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple has an ABV of 8%.

A blend of crisp apple and tart cherry sweetness, Hardcore Dark Cherry Apple is Angry Orchard’s first nationally-available 8% ABV cider. While it comes in the Fall Haul Variety Packs, you can also purchase it in a six-pack of 12-ounce cans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KscDW_0hlUL8MH00
Angry Orchard

You’ll find a few products by other hard cider brands hitting stores or becoming available online for the fall season as well, including brews from Austin Eastciders, Blake’s Hard Cider Co., Shacksbury and Strongbow.

Is hard cider one of your go-to fall drinks?

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dairy Queen Releases Fall Blizzard Menu Featuring 3 New Flavors

One of the seasonal flavors is inspired by a popular breakfast treat Dairy Queen is ready for the fall! The ice cream chain launched its official fall blizzard menu on Monday, and it includes three exciting new treats that capture the flavors of the season. The first new flavor is the Cinnamon Roll Centers blizzard, which is a frozen twist on the sweet breakfast item. It's made up of creamy soft serve blended with chewy cinnamon roll pieces and topped with a brown butter cinnamon topping. For a candy-packed treat,...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Is Ringing In Fall With A Brand New Milkshake Flavor

Even as temperatures begin to drop, there's never a bad time to indulge in a milkshake. In fact, fall is such a good time for these treats that many restaurants are dropping new flavors. Red Robin just revealed that its Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice Milkshake is returning for a limited time (via PR Newswire). It's made up of a blend of pumpkin spice and vanilla ice cream as well as caramel and milk. To make it even sweeter, the milkshake is topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and pumpkin spice. Patrons of age can even choose to add a shot of Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey.
RESTAURANTS
Simplemost

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Returns With Other Fall Treats

The news you’ve been waiting for since last fall is finally here: Starbuck’s Pumpkin Spice Latte is officially returning Aug. 30!. Back for its 19th year, but almost a week later than last year, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will be hitting menus nationwide, along with the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, which is back for a fourth year.
FOOD & DRINKS
princesspinkygirl.com

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake

Instant Pot Pumpkin Cheesecake uses steam pressure to cook your cake so you can easily prepare the perfect holiday dessert without watching through the window or wasting oven space. Smooth, rich, creamy, and filled with warm flavors, this easy, fuss-free pumpkin cheesecake recipe lets you set it and forget it...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cider Apple#Hard Cider#Apple Pie#Baked Apple#Food Drink#Beverages
The Associated Press

Sugar and savory spices liven up summer berries

It’s time to stop thinking about the difference between sweet and savory spices. Many cooks around the world don’t make such a distinction. In Greece and Turkey, for example, tomato sauce comes spiked with cinnamon, and in Mexico, fruit salad is sprinkled with cayenne pepper. In both cases, the spice is subtle but adds just enough contrast to make each bite more interesting.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Easy Chinese Bakery–Style Whipped Cream Cake

Active Time 45 minutes Total Time 2 hours and 45 minutes, plus cooling. Fruit-topped whipped cream cakes from Chinese bakeries have a special place in my heart. These fluffy, tender cakes decorated with whipped cream and fruit were a staple of family celebrations when I was growing up: We ate them at weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, and graduations. I have memories of slicing into birthday cakes with my mom, using the dinky plastic serrated knife that the bakery provided, and clamoring for the mango balls that would sit on top of the cake.
RECIPES
Simplemost

How To Store Apples So They Stay Crisp

With prime apple harvest season being September and October, now is the time to stop up on these crunchy gems packed with fiber and vitamin C. Shockingly, there are more than 100 different apple varieties grown in the U.S. This fruit is also quite versatile. You have your tart, mildly sweet apples like Jonagolds, Granny Smiths or Honeycrisps to your juicy and sweet varieties like Gala, Fuji and McIntosh, plus everything in-between.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Simplemost

Krispy Kreme Is Selling Special Doughnuts For Dogs For A Very Limited Time

Krispy Kreme is serving doughnuts for dogs for a very special occasion. The chain will start serving these treats on Aug. 26 in celebration of National Dog Day!. Krispy Kreme’s Doggie Doughnuts are doughnut-shaped biscuits handmade by Huds and Toke, an Australia-based company that makes artisan-baked pet treats. The biscuit flavors are inspired by Krispy Kreme doughnut flavors, but made with all-natural ingredients, like carob, a pup-friendly substitute for chocolate.
PETS
Simplemost

You Can Win A Blizzard-Scented Pillow Collection From Dairy Queen

The only thing better than fall flavors is fall scents, and this season, you’ll find some seasonal scents from a place you might not expect: Dairy Queen. In celebration of the ice cream shop’s Fall Blizzard Treat Menu, Dairy Queen has launched a line of festive throw pillows that not only look adorable but are also scented. They’ll add some serious fall vibes to your home by filling it with smells like cinnamon, pumpkin and more.
LIFESTYLE
Taste Of Home

How to Make Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches

I scream, you scream, we all scream for…doughnut ice cream sandwiches! According to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, taking a scoop of ice cream and sandwiching it between a soft, pillowy yeast-raised doughnut is the way to make an ice cream sandwich. Now, none of her desserts have ever led us astray—including her famous brownies—so we decided we had to try this out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Apple Dumplings Recipe

If you're in need of an impressive dessert fit for a crowd, these baked, old-fashioned apple dumplings are for you! Because these apples are individually wrapped in pie dough, they make for an easy dessert for a group gathering. And best yet, they can be made in under an hour, and require only a handful of ingredients.
RECIPES
Simplemost

6 Kitchen Gadgets That Make Eating Healthy Easier

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. We always start every year with the best intentions, but then things get in...
LIFESTYLE
Simplemost

Welcome The Coming Season With One Of These Fall Wreaths

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Autumn is almost here, and one of the easiest ways to decorate for the...
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
RECIPES
Mashed

Ina Garten's Simple Method For Succulent Meatloaf

Called "aspirational and accessible" by The Washington Post, Ina Garten is the Food Network star that everyone loves — truck drivers, millennials, housewives, and, in particular, Jennifer Garner. For The Cut, Gabriella Paiella describes how the "Barefoot Contessa" even appeals to people who scoff at domesticity. Garten calls her...
RECIPES
Simplemost

Simplemost

16K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy