Final predictions: South Carolina at Arkansas
The start of Southeastern Conference play is just around the corner for the South Carolina football team. Most in the SEC will have a 0-0 record in the league after the weekend is over, but the Gamecocks (1-0) are ones that will have some sort of marking on their ledger.
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 1 Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Iowa is one of the worst teams in college football.
UCF LB Terrence Lewis, former 5-star recruit, plans to transfer
UCF linebacker and former five-star recruit Terrence Lewis will transfer, he announced Tuesday on his Twitter account. Lewis, who signed with Maryland before transferring to UCF, said that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal "soon" and begin looking for a new school. "Any school wanna contact me can,"...
Kicker commits to Vols as preferred walk-on, makes 'no-brainer' decision
Max Gilbert finally received the news Monday that he had been awaiting for months. Tennessee special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler informed Gilbert that he had a chance to play for the Vols, the team that first caught his attention almost a year ago. It made his college decision a relatively...
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 5 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Middle Tennessee is one of the worst teams in college football.
Region's top 2024 QB E.J. Caminong with more Pac-12 schools on him
Seattle (Wash.) Garfield 2024 quarterback EJ Caminong is the region's top quarterback in his class...
Arch Manning stats: Texas 5-star QB commit 'nearly perfect' in 5-TD game
Arch Manning was "nearly perfect" throughout a masterful performance Friday in his second game of the season for New Orleans Isidore Newman, according to nola.com's Josh Preston. He and his team cruised 42-20 win over Reserve (La.) Riverside. Manning, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect and a five-star recruit committed to Texas football — finished 19 of 22 for 221 yards and four touchdown passes while adding another score on the ground.
How To Watch, Stream and Listen: UCLA vs. Alabama State
The UCLA football team will take the field this Saturday for the second of three consecutive non-conference games at the Rose Bowl as it welcomes the Alabama State Hornets. This is not only the first time UCLA will face Alabama State, but is also the first time the Bruins will face an FCS team, a SWAC team, and an HBCU. This game was scheduled last year after UCLA had to find a replacement for Michigan, which backed out of a scheduled home-and-home series with UCLA.
Where to find Texas commits in action this weekend
The high school football season is in full swing. As we head into the meat of the 2022 season, there are many Texas commits to watch each week. The Longhorns currently have 22 commits in the 2022 class - Five-star New Orleans Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning, five-star Desoto WR, Johntay Cook, Five-star New Iberia (La.) Westgate safety Derek Williams, four-star Dallas South Oak Cliff cornerback Malik Muhammad, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater running back Cedric Baxter, four-star Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett, four-star Teague EDGE Derion Gullette, four-star Harker Heights OL Jaydon Chatman, four-star Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic DL Sydir Mitchell, four-star Arlington Seguin safety Jamel Johnson, four-star North Crowley LB S'Maje Burrell, four-star Houston C.E. King DL Dylan Spencer, four-star Spring Dekaney wide receiver Jonah Wilson, four-star Desoto running back Tre Wisner, four-star Orlando (Fla.) Dr. Phillips OL Payton Kirkland, four-star Kahuku (Hawaii) linebacker Liona Lefau, three-star Frisco Wakeland OL Connor Stroh, three-star Melissa OL Trevor Goosby, three-star Dallas South Oak Cliff EDGE Billy Walton, three-star New Orleans Isidore Newman tight end Will Randle, three-star Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei TE Spencer Shannon and three-star Mansfield Timberview OL Andre Cojoe. The Longhorns also have two commits in the 2024 class in four-star Daingerfield cornerback Aeryn Hampton and four-star Aledo cornerback Jaden Allen.
Texas football: LB DeMarvion Overshown says Longhorns offense 'is like watching Alabama's'
Texas football plays in the Longhorns' most anticipated home game in recent memory Saturday as No. 1 Alabama visits Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin. It marks the first time in more than a decade the Crimson Tide play in a true road game against a non-conference opponent, and Texas players know what is at stake as Nick Saban and company roll into town.
USC vs. Stanford football: David Shaw dishes on Lincoln Riley's transfer-heavy approach
USC and Stanford might be rivals, but the two programs could not be more different right now. New USC coach Lincoln Riley completely overhauled his new roster with 33 transfers. USC became one of the go-to destinations for some of the top players in the transfer portal when Riley took over. But David Shaw and Stanford have just one transfer on the entire roster, opting instead to build a roster with good recruiting classes and strong developmental programs.
Mailbag: Houston Week
Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers leading up to Texas Tech's home game against Houston.
How to Watch: Oregon vs. Eastern Washington in Ducks home opener
The Oregon Ducks (0-1) will look to avenge a blowout loss last Saturday to No. 2 Georgia by taking on the Eastern Washington Eagles (1-0) in their home opener. Oregon heads into the game without a depth chart but is flush with talent across all position groups and will be headlined by their two inside linebackers, Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell.
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Arkansas State
It was a big first weekend of college football for Ohio State. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 21-10 at Ohio Stadium on Saturday night with the country watching. While it was far from a perfect performance, the Scarlet and Gray were pleased to defeat another top team in the first game of the year.
Experts and computers pick WVU-Kansas
West Virginia (0-1, 0-0) will take on Kansas (1-0, 0-0) this Saturday as the Jayhawks come to Morgantown for the Big 12 Conference opener for both teams. EerSports has taken this opportunity to look around the industry for the experts' thoughts on the game and who might win. Here's what we found.
Caleb Williams transfer: USC QB opens up on 'challenging' Oklahoma departure
Caleb Williams transferred from Oklahoma to USC this offseason, following Lincoln Riley. However, the decision was not an easy one. Ahead of Saturday's game between the No. 10 Trojans and Stanford, Williams opened up in an interview with ESPN. “Yeah, it was challenging to say the least,” Williams told Holly...
Transfer receivers Winstead, Johnson settle in during season opener
It was a slow start for new East Carolina wide receivers Isaiah Winstead and Jaylen Johnson in their Pirate debuts, but the two responded with several plays to help the offense sustain drives when it mattered in the season opener. Unfortunately for ECU, a couple of missed kicks ruined what...
Sleeper DL Evan Herrmann emerges, schedules Iowa, Iowa State visits
Sussex (Wis.) Hamilton defensive end Evan Herrmann has no offers currently and was barely hearing from any schools going into September. But Herrmann now has visits scheduled to Iowa, for this weekend, and then Iowa State on the 17th. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound Herrmann was also given a three-star grade by...
Watch: Top247 Texas commit Ryan Niblett showcases speed on touchdown run
It's been a hot start to the season for each of the three Texas commits at wide receiver with Johntay Cook, Jonah Wilson, and Ryan Niblett all making spectacular plays to start their senior seasons. It was the Aldine Eisenhower track star Niblett who added to his impressive start to...
USC's Lincoln Riley, Alex Grinch show vital human side when talking about former player Patrick Fields
Since the NCAA’s graduate transfer rule went into effect, fifth year Patrick Fields is just Stanford’s third graduate transfer. He is pursuing a master’s degree in management science and engineering and he was a popular topic of conversation heading into No. 10 USC’s (1-0) first Pac-12 road tilt against Stanford (1-0) this Saturday (4:30 PM PST). Fields spent his first four years of college ball playing for current Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley and current Trojan defensive coordinator Alex Grinch at Oklahoma. Stanford is an eight-point underdog and many have questions about how the Cardinal can keep up with the high-powered USC offense. Stanford’s players were not shy this week about hitting Fields up and it’s been clear he’s been a good resource for the Cardinal as the program member with by far the most familiarity with a first-time David Shaw opponent.
