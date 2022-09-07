Read full article on original website
Related
Agriculture Online
Best of All Around the Farm
Farmers are true problem-solvers and inventors. See some innovative solutions in this All Around the Farm video. To submit an idea to All Around the Farm, fill out this form.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Farmers will plant a lot of corn in 2023 according to planting survey
It may seem early, but it’s already time to be thinking about the next crop year. Farm Futures recently surveyed hundreds of farmers about their 2023 planting intentions, and corn looks like a winner. Jacqueline Holland, a grain marketing analyst for Farm Futures, said farmers will be planting a lot of corn next year.
Comments / 0