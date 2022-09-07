ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cat Goes Viral After Some Hear it Say 'Hello' [VIDEO]

 3 days ago
TikTok

Did this cat just talk?

A cat has gone viral on TikTok after some say that it talked back to its owner.

You can hear a woman tell this cat “Hello” and then the cat appears to answer back with, “Hello”.

You can watch the video here and decide.

I’ll say this, it sure does sound like this cat speaks, but then again, video can be altered so easily these days, I’ll approach it with caution.

Turn up the speakers and let us know what you think. Did this cat really talk?

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

