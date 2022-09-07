ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Rising star Samuel Ross’s big plans for China

To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here.
Ebay UK boss: Sustainable responsibility goes beyond Love Island partnership

Its deal with reality television show Love Island made headlines,...
BFC asks fashion community to support LFW designers as shows go on

London Fashion Week will continue with shows and presentations, the British Fashion Council confirmed on Friday night, despite high-profile cancellations from Burberry and Raf Simons following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September. "London Fashion Week … will coincide...
Ganni tests banana waste tracksuit in search for sustainable fabrics

Ganni is turning to banana waste for its latest launch, a three-piece tracksuit set. If the fibre it's made from proves successful, it could offer an alternative to synthetic fibres used in athleisure clothes — and help eliminate some of the carbon emissions generated on banana farms.
