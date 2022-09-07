“I’m not answering that hypothetical kind of BS” Falcons coach Arthur Smith is irritated with questions regarding Desmond Ridder

Read full article on original website
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Another Steelers player contradicts Tomlin's report
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson met with reporters and said when he injured his shoulder in the final preseason game against the Lions, he was unable to come back and play, something that Tomlin said he could’ve done if it was a regular season game.
FOX Sports
NFC South guide: Predictions for Saints, Panthers, Buccaneers, Falcons
The NFC South has football's biggest star, Tom Brady. It has one of the NFL's most consistently competitive teams, the New Orleans Saints, looking to prove it can keep that up without quarterback Drew Brees and coach Sean Payton. It has a team with some promising pieces that searches for...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo
Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
Here are the favorites to win the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl 57
The Los Angeles Rams’ road to a repeat is about to begin. Just under seven months after winning Super Bowl 56 on their home turf, the Rams will kick off the 2022 NFL season with a primetime showdown versus the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium on Thursday night. It’s...
Mike Detillier's 5 keys for Saints to beat Falcons: It all starts in the trenches
It’s finally time to stop talking about what Saints football is going to look like in the 2022, and actually see the results. Here are Mike Detillier’s top 5 keys for a New Orleans victory in Week 1 against the Falcons.
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
Saints begin Dennis Allen era vs rebuilding Falcons
NEW ORLEANS (9-8) at ATLANTA (7-10) Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox OPENING LINE: Saints by 5 1/2, according to FanDuel SportsBook. SERIES RECORD: Falcons lead 54-52-0.
Yardbarker
Bad news for the Steelers
Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
FOX Sports
Ron Rivera dispels rumors Carson Wentz's not a locker room guy | THE CARTON SHOW
Head coach for the Washington Commanders Ron Rivera joins Craig Carton to talk his expectations for the 2022 NFL season. The two start with Carson Wentz, who both agree may be the most talented QB coming into Washington in a while, but is plagued with rumors that he doesn't fit in with his teammates. Rivera dispels those rumors, and explains why he believes Wentz is an asset to the Commanders.
Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Is Hiding Something
Nothing gets past the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Odell Beckham Jr.’s 3-word reaction to being photoshopped into Bills jersey
Odell Beckham Jr. was vocal that he’d be watching the Los Angeles Rams-Buffalo Bills season opener closely. The Super Bowl-winning wide receiver even hinted that the winner could decide where he’d end up signing. After the Bills demolished the Rams on their own home field, Odell Beckham Jr....
AthlonSports.com
Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction
The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
AthlonSports.com
NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game
The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
Yardbarker
Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack
The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
numberfire.com
Smith: Falcons 'won't know until the end of the week' about Drake London's (knee) Week 1 status
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Per head coach Arthur Smith, London's Week One status versus the New Orlean Saints will be decided in the later part of the week after the rookie wideout practiced on Monday and today's session with full pads. "We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," said Smith about London's current status. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
Giants vs. Titans: 3 defensive keys in Week 1
The New York Giants will open the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It’s a rough first game for the Giants, who last won an opener in 2016. And in order to break their recent string of losing to begin a season, they’re going to need to do several things right.
Yardbarker
50-year veteran says Falcons offseason was most fun he’s ever had
The Falcons open the 2022 season at home against their most-hated rival — the New Orleans Saints. Not many people expect Atlanta to win a lot of games this year, but don’t tell that to the people in the organization. The Falcons believe in themselves. The players, coaches, and front office are synced in their approach; Dean Pees even went as far as to say that it was the most fun offseason he’s ever experienced.
Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons Week 1 contest against the New Orleans Falcons will provide them their first opportunity to see how far along or behind they are in their rebuilding process. The Falcons officially kicked the tires and decided to rebuild this offseason when they traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Their rebuilding nature will definitely influence our Falcons Week 1 predictions for their matchup with the Saints.
