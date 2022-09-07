ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

“I’m not answering that hypothetical kind of BS” Falcons coach Arthur Smith is irritated with questions regarding Desmond Ridder

By Aamir Jethwa
firstsportz.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Football
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
Yardbarker

Bad news for the Steelers

Chuks did not practice on Thursday with a back injury. Per SI . Not a lot of news has come out on how limited he will be going into week one. This is a bad start to the season losing your starting right tackle. The Steelers lack credible depth on the offensive line in general. Chuks just signed a $30 million extension with the Steelers expected to be entrenched at the starter. If Chuks does miss any kind of time that would mean new addition Jesse Davis would be inserted as the starter. Davis was absolutely booed by fans and ran out of Miami where he signed with the Vikings. Well, he did not make it very far for them either. He was signed as an emergency option and depth, definitely not the starter. The already bad offensive line just got worse.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Ron Rivera dispels rumors Carson Wentz's not a locker room guy | THE CARTON SHOW

Head coach for the Washington Commanders Ron Rivera joins Craig Carton to talk his expectations for the 2022 NFL season. The two start with Carson Wentz, who both agree may be the most talented QB coming into Washington in a while, but is plagued with rumors that he doesn't fit in with his teammates. Rivera dispels those rumors, and explains why he believes Wentz is an asset to the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hypotheticals#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Qb#Mariota#The New Orleans Saints
AthlonSports.com

Dan Patrick Makes Stunning Super Bowl LVII Prediction

The 2022 NFL season officially gets underway this Thursday night when the Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Both teams are trendy picks to win the 2022 Super Bowl. However, Dan Patrick doesn't foresee either playing in Super Bowl LVII. Dan Patrick has officially revealed his...
GREEN BAY, WI
AthlonSports.com

NFL Predictions: Week 1 Picks for Every Game

The 2022 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday and for fans, Week 1 can't come soon enough. Fortunately, the schedule-makers made sure to serve up one heck of a season-opening matchup. The defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams get the kickoff spotlight but it's their opponent, the Buffalo...
NFL
Yardbarker

Saints Run Defense vs. Falcons Rushing Attack

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons renew one of the NFL's longest and most underrated rivalries this Sunday in Atlanta. New Orleans trails in the all-time series, 54-52, including a 26-27 record in Atlanta. However, they've won their last four road games against the Falcons and 7 of the last 9 overall.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
numberfire.com

Smith: Falcons 'won't know until the end of the week' about Drake London's (knee) Week 1 status

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Per head coach Arthur Smith, London's Week One status versus the New Orlean Saints will be decided in the later part of the week after the rookie wideout practiced on Monday and today's session with full pads. "We'll see what it looks like the rest of the week," said Smith about London's current status. "And then we've got to make a decision on whether he's playing or he's not, and how much to put on his plate."
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Titans: 3 defensive keys in Week 1

The New York Giants will open the 2022 regular season on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. It’s a rough first game for the Giants, who last won an opener in 2016. And in order to break their recent string of losing to begin a season, they’re going to need to do several things right.
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

50-year veteran says Falcons offseason was most fun he’s ever had

The Falcons open the 2022 season at home against their most-hated rival — the New Orleans Saints. Not many people expect Atlanta to win a lot of games this year, but don’t tell that to the people in the organization. The Falcons believe in themselves. The players, coaches, and front office are synced in their approach; Dean Pees even went as far as to say that it was the most fun offseason he’s ever experienced.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Atlanta Falcons: 4 bold predictions for Week 1 vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons Week 1 contest against the New Orleans Falcons will provide them their first opportunity to see how far along or behind they are in their rebuilding process. The Falcons officially kicked the tires and decided to rebuild this offseason when they traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts. Their rebuilding nature will definitely influence our Falcons Week 1 predictions for their matchup with the Saints.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy