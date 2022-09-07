“Get The Feedback from my NO. 1 BOSS” Dwayne Johnson surprises his fans in special screening of Black Adam

Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson Releases the Second Trailer for 'Black Adam'
Warner Bros. and Dwayne Johnson have shared the official second trailer to the upcoming Black Adam. So far, the trailers leading up to newest release have given fans a glimpse of the action as well as Black Adam’s bountiful powers and his guilt over his son’s tragic sacrifice. Audiences now see a little more of the confrontations Black Adam has with Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate, as well as a more intense stand-off between himself and Hawkman. The second trailer has confirmed the return of Amanda Waller, Viola Davis’ character from The Suicide Squad. The new scenes in the trailer shows Waller in direct communication with the team hoping to bring Black Adam to justice. DC teases audiences the Justice Society of America, as well as giving fans a real look at Quintessa Swindle’s Cyclone and Noah Centineo’s Atom Smasher. A new look at the characters was also revealed in the official movie poster posted to the film’s Twitter account, just a day before the release of the trailer.
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Offers First Look at Villain, Sabbac
A new trailer for Black Adam dropped tonight, and gave fans a look at Sabbac, one of the film's antagonists and a character who has a long history with Black Adam, Shazam!, and the rest of the Fawcett line. The character and first appeared in 1943, and was created by Otto Binder and Al Carreno as an enemy of Captain Marvel, Jr. (Freddy Freeman from Shazam!). Like Black Adam and Ibac, Sabbac is essentially a twisted reflection of the Marvel (read: Shazam) family. Unlike Black Adam, who draws his powers from the same source as Billy and company, Ibac and Sabbac get their powers from some of history's greatest monsters rather than gods and heroes.
wegotthiscovered.com
DC fans are ecstatic following the big reveal in latest ‘Black Adam’ trailer
The latest peek at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam has arrived, and fans are fiending for some fiendish villainy as Sabbac gets a big look. DC’s biggest release since The Batman is set to be a big one, with Black Adam showcasing several big comics characters for the first time ever in live-action. Among these is its titular antihero, Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher, Cyclone, and most importantly, Sabbac.
Of Course, Brendan Fraser Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts After Warner Bros. Cancels Batgirl
After Warner Bros. canceled Batgirl, plenty of Brendan Fraser fans are expressing their thoughts on what could have been.
thedigitalfix.com
James Gunn explains the “long list” of actors he’ll never work with
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has explained there is a list of actors he would never work with because of their temperament and behaviours on set. The MCU filmmaker didn’t reveal who is on his list, but gave plenty of reasons as to why an actor might find themselves on there.
New Black Adam trailer brings back Suicide Squad's Amanda Waller
The release of Black Adam is just a few weeks away – and in anticipation of the DC character's big screen introduction, Warner Bros. has rolled out a brand new trailer. Featuring tons of fresh footage, the teaser offers us our first glimpse at Viola Davis's Amanda Waller, as she reprises her Suicide Squad role in the movie.
CNET
'Morbius' Post-Credits Scenes, Spider-Man Links Explained as Marvel Movie Hits Netflix
Marvel vampire Morbius swooped into theaters in April and landed on Netflix on Wednesday, with Jared Leto turning himself into a creature of the night as he tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease. Sony's Spider-Man spinoff also includes a pair of post-credits scenes that may leave fans wondering what they just saw.
CNET
'Black Adam' Drops New Trailer Featuring 'Suicide Squad' Villain
A second official Black Adam trailer burst out of the gates on Thursday. Star Dwayne Johnson dropped the new footage on Twitter before it ambled out onto Warner Bros.' socials. This second trailer is arguably the best one yet, giving the DC antihero more of a true villain bent. Doctor...
hypebeast.com
Florence Pugh's Black Widow Will Reportedly Lead Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts'
In a recent appearance on The Town, Justin Kroll from Deadline hinted that Yelena Belova is expected to lead the MCU antihero team in the upcoming Thunderbolts movie. “[Florence Pugh] has got the Marvel superhero that’s already got a spin-off,” said Kroll. “Upcoming for her, actually, on that character is this Thunderbolts film, which is basically Marvel’s Suicide Squad. Hopefully, it has better results. But the concept is it’d be her leading the team of like Wyatt Russell‘s John Walker, Daniel Bruhl‘s Zemo, those anti-heroes that aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly bad. So there’s that. And people seem to like the Yelena character.”
ComicBook
Black Adam: Aldis Hodge Teases Amanda Waller's Role
Task Force X may be interested in Black Adam -- but Black Adam star Aldis Hodge isn't about to spill those beans. During a recent Q&A with reporters, the Leverage and Green Lantern: Beware My Power star said that his version of Hawkman "may have exchanged a few words" with Amanda Waller (Viola Davis), but that's all he was willing to say on the subject. Marvel may have its snipers, after all, but Black Adam is likely to strike its blabbermouths down with lightning. The actor shared that while the new movie does take place in the same world as Shazam! and Justice League, it's important for fans to remember that the Justice Society of America isn't picking up where Superman and company left off; they're the OGs.
It's kids who are the stars of the Grammy-nominated Alphabet Rockers
The group uses the beats of hip hop to inspire kids to create social change.
Popculture
'King Kong' Show in the Works at Disney+
Disney+ is reportedly developing a King Kong show, which will confuse anyone paying attention to the giant gorilla's latest escapades. The project is in the very early stages at Disney Branded Television, reports Deadline. Aquaman filmmaker James Wan's Atomic Monster is the studio behind the project. The King Kong series...
ComicBook
Captain America, Black Panther Game Gets First Details and Cast Confirmed
Skydance's newly announced, untitled Marvel game starring Captain Americaand Black Panther has gotten first details that also confirm the cast of the game. Skydance may sound familiar as it's a movie studio responsible for films like Mission: Impossible, but it has also spun off a subsidiary called Skydance New Media that will develop big new cinematic games with former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig at the helm. The team has already confirmed that it's working on a Star Wars game and the aforementioned Marvel title, meaning they're stacked with huge IPs at the moment. However, given Skydance New Media is a relatively new team, it seems like these games are still years away.
WWE ‘13 Soundtrack Legend David Otunga Appears In Episode Four Of Marvel’s She-Hulk
David Otunga has made his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the latest episode of Marvel’s She-Hulk, former WWE Tag Team Champion David Otunga appeared in a scene where he was shown on a date with She-Hulk, otherwise known as Jennifer Walters. Otunga’s character was referred to as ‘Derek’ in the show, but it's unlikely we will get to see him again as She-Hulk didn't see very interested in him on their date. This is unfortunate because it's unlikely that Walters knows that Otunga's hit theme song, 'All About The Power', was a smash hit on popular video game WWE 13.
WWE・
ComicBook
ComicBook Nation: D23 Breakdown, New Batman and Black Adam Stuff, TV Recap
CB Nation Breaks down the new Black Adam Trailer and D23 2022 reveals, and we can't get away from Batman thanks to the latest big DC Comics twists! We also talk about some big events in Geek TV with House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power Episode 3, and Madisynn's big debut in She-Hulk Episode 4! PLUS a crazy week in wrestling needs some deep-dive recap!
Insider says the big rumor about Henry Cavill in Marvel’s MCU was wrong
Henry Cavill is the latest obsession of MCU fans, an incredibly talented actor that rumors say Marvel wants to hire for a mysterious role. Some reports said recently that Cavill might play the Squadron Supreme leader Hyperion. More specifically, reports say the character will appear in Loki season 2. Separately,...
WDW News Today
Poster & Main Characters Revealed for Pixar’s ‘Elemental’
At D23 Expo today, we got a first look at the two protagonists for Pixar’s upcoming film “Elemental” releasing next year!. The film stars Mamoudou Athie and Leah Lewis as Wade and Ember respectively. The film’s poster was also revealed, with its 2023 release date. ”Elemental” is...
ComicBook
Black Adam Trailer Reveals First Look at Iconic DC Location
The second trailer for Black Adam made its debut on Thursday, ushering in a whole new corner of the DC Films world. The project will serve as the live-action movie debut of Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), alongside members of the beloved DC Comics superteam the Justice Society of America. This new trailer showcased the best look yet at the JSA in action, with new looks at Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo). In addition, the trailer provided an epic look at what appears to be the JSA's base of operations — a headquarters that have had unique evolutions over the years.
Kim Kardashian Wants to Join the MCU for Her Next Acting Role
In a new cover story for Interview magazine, Kim Kardashian gets candid about her life in law school, her kids and more. She also reveals that if given the chance, she would love to join the MCU. "Would I act?" Kardashian pondered when asked if she would venture into the...
‘Lion King’ Prequel Gets Official Title, Footage Shown at D23
Barry Jenkins is heading to Pride Rock. At D23, the acclaimed “Moonlight” director appeared on stage to officially announce “Mufasa: The Lion King,” a new prequel to the 2019 “Lion King” film. Originally announced in 2020 as a sequel to the 2019 film, “Mufasa” tells the origin story of the iconic Disney father, exploring his childhood growing up with his brother Scar. The film will feature the voice of Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as younger versions of the characters, filling in for James Earl Jones as Mufasa in both the 1994 original and the 2019 CGI remake, and...
