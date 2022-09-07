ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Game Notes: Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss

CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) at No. 22 OLE MISS (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, 6 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) Ole Miss puts its 10-game home win streak on the line versus FCS member Central Arkansas on Saturday. This will be only the second meeting between the two programs, as Ole Miss defeated UCA 49-27 in 2012. That win was vacated due to an NCAA ruling.
OXFORD, MS
WLBT

Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
Oxford, MS
College Sports
Daily Mississippian

Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman

EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
OXFORD, MS
Person
Lane Kiffin
WREG

Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Southaven PD finds missing woman

UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
actionnews5.com

VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
GERMANTOWN, TN
multihousingnews.com

Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community

BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
OXFORD, MS
panolian.com

Slip Slidin’ Away

‘You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away’. Engineer Greg Smith, who works locally with Mendrop Engineering, examines the advancement of erosion at Batesville Mounds that is threatening overlook areas at the city park located on Hwy. 35N. Grants from the federal Department of the Interior, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, allowed for the construction of the park, including more than two miles of paved walking trails among the historic Native American burial mounds. City and county officials have begun holding meetings with state officials, Mendrop engineers, and local landowners to discuss options for seeking grants and loans to fund the design projects necessary to slow, or stop, the erosion caused by the Tallahatchie River. The river is currently at its lowest levels because of the ongoing maintenance at Lower Sardis Lake that has the outlet channel shut.
BATESVILLE, MS
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wtva.com

Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
TUPELO, MS
Oxford Eagle

Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford

A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
OXFORD, MS

