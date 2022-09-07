Read full article on original website
247Sports
Game Notes: Central Arkansas at No. 22 Ole Miss
CENTRAL ARKANSAS (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) at No. 22 OLE MISS (1-0, 0-0 SEC) Saturday, 6 p.m. CT, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium (64,038) Ole Miss puts its 10-game home win streak on the line versus FCS member Central Arkansas on Saturday. This will be only the second meeting between the two programs, as Ole Miss defeated UCA 49-27 in 2012. That win was vacated due to an NCAA ruling.
WLBT
Ole Miss to honor former player’s ‘indelible impact’ after his unexpected death
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ole Miss Rebels football program will honor the legacy of a former player on Saturday in Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium. Luke Knox, brother of former Ole Miss star tight-end Dawson Knox, spent four years in Oxford and wore the number 16 jersey before transferring to Florida International University to play for the Panthers in the 2022 season.
247Sports
Kermit Davis on 2022-2023 Rebels: 'It's by far the best depth we've had.'
Fresh off becoming a grandfather for the first time, Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis caught up with Inside The Rebels to talk about his team's offseason progress and what kind of team he has for 2022. Davis hasn't had a completely healthy roster in quite some time,...
WLBT
MDOT interstate closure could impact Ole Miss, JSU game traffic this weekend
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have plans to attend the Ole Miss Rebels home game in Oxford, Mississippi, or Jackson State University’s Southern Heritage Class game in Memphis, Tennesse, you could be impacted by a big transportation closure. MDOT says it will be closing I-55 southbound in Panola...
Officials react to senseless shooting spree that terrorized Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the hours following a shooting spree that left four people dead, three others wounded and most of the Mid-South community terrorized, community leaders and elected officials reacted to the senseless violence. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “My words can’t describe how awful I feel for them,”...
SHOOTING RAMPAGE: Impact felt across the Mid-South before ending in Memphis
SOOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Wednesday’s mass shooting spree certainly shook Memphis, but the impact was felt across the Mid-South. The beginning of the end of the mayhem was when police say the suspect carjacked a woman in Southaven, Mississippi, then headed back to Memphis. Police in Southaven were ready....
Daily Mississippian
Diary of A Black Girl: Bre’Anna Coleman
EDITOR’S NOTE: Diary of a Black Girl is a monthly column focusing on the experiences of Black women at the University of Mississippi. In this installment, Opinion Editor Justice Rose interviews sophomore political science major Bre’Anna Coleman. Transitioning from Drew, Miss., to Oxford for my freshman year was...
U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority
An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
wtva.com
Dove hunting causing serious problems to power lines in Lee and Itawamba counties
Some residents in Lee and Itawamba counties are getting their phone, internet and cable service back after it was suddenly shut off on Saturday. The glitch wasn't the service provider's fault, instead officials say it was local dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber warns dove hunters. Tombigbee Fiber is warning dove hunters...
Remembering those killed and hurt during the Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to gather more information about the victims involved in one man’s shooting rampage across Memphis and the Mid-South. Four people died and three others were injured after a gunman went on a shooting spree Wednesday. The suspect, Ezekiel Kelly, 19, was arrested...
Driver shaken by encounter with accused killer who took his car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the last people to make eye-to-eye contact with the man allegedly behind a mass shooting in Memphis said he is thankful to have walked away alive. Demetrick Porter was at a gas station in Southaven when he came face-to-face with Ezekiel Kelly, moments before Kelly was captured by police after […]
Southaven PD finds missing woman
UPDATE: Southaven Police have confirmed the woman was located safely around 6:40 pm on Sunday. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Southaven Police need your help finding a missing woman who was last seen Tuesday morning. Tameka Means, 46, is described as being bipolar schizophrenic. Police said she could possibly in Memphis or Fayette, TN. If you […]
actionnews5.com
VIDEO: Bull escapes Delta Fair, seen crossing Germantown Parkway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Angus bull managed to escape from the Delta Fair Sunday evening. Spectators sitting in traffic on South Germantown Parkway watched aghast as the brawny bovine crossed the road, heading towards Walnut Grove Road. “Well that’s not something you see every day,” said Kelly Earnheart, who...
multihousingnews.com
Heritage Properties Buys 816-Bed Student Community
BankPlus provided a $30.5 million loan for the acquisition. Heritage Properties has acquired The Connection at Oxford, an 816-bed student housing community in Oxford, Miss. JLL Capital Markets represented the seller of the 300-unit property that serves the University of Mississippi. The buyer financed the purchase with a $30.5 million...
Threats of possible violence at Memphis schools spark increased security, concern from parents
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The terror across Memphis sparked by Wednesday’s deadly shooting spree didn’t end with the suspect’s capture. Threats of possible copycats at schools prompted Memphis-Shelby County Schools to beef up security, specifically at Southwind High. Thursday morning parents, students, and teachers could see a...
panolian.com
Slip Slidin’ Away
‘You know the nearer your destination, the more you’re slip slidin’ away’. Engineer Greg Smith, who works locally with Mendrop Engineering, examines the advancement of erosion at Batesville Mounds that is threatening overlook areas at the city park located on Hwy. 35N. Grants from the federal Department of the Interior, along with the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, allowed for the construction of the park, including more than two miles of paved walking trails among the historic Native American burial mounds. City and county officials have begun holding meetings with state officials, Mendrop engineers, and local landowners to discuss options for seeking grants and loans to fund the design projects necessary to slow, or stop, the erosion caused by the Tallahatchie River. The river is currently at its lowest levels because of the ongoing maintenance at Lower Sardis Lake that has the outlet channel shut.
deltadailynews.com
Defense slams chief for calling suspect in jogger slaying case a ‘dangerous predator’
(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — An attorney for the suspect in the fatal kidnapping of jogger Eliza Fletcher objected in court Thursday to the local police chief describing the defendant as a “dangerous predator.”. Attorney Jennifer Case of the Shelby County Public Defender’s Office told Judge Louis J. Montesi Jr....
High speed chase through Mississippi small town ends with one arrest
One person has been arrested after troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were led on a high-speed chase Monday evening. WTVA in Tupelo reports that the chase began on Highway 278 in Thaxton, continued south on Highway 15 in Pontotoc and then headed north towards New Albany. The driver was...
wtva.com
Father-in-law shot Tuesday evening in Tupelo, police say
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Police Department has released information about a Tuesday evening, Sept. 6 shooting. The shooting happened at a home in the 1000 block of Fillmore Drive. Police say the male homeowner got into an argument with his father-in-law. Police say both men had handguns and...
Oxford Eagle
Lexington man charged with kidnapping after being arrested in Oxford
A Lexington, Miss. man was charged with kidnapping and assault last week after he was arrested in Oxford following a two-day manhunt. Tamarius Webster was arrested on Sept. 1 and charged with two counts of felony kidnapping, aggravated assault and disturbance of a family. The 35-year-old was arrested without incident...
