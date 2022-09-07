ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry Valley, NY

WNYT

Boat still stuck on the Hudson River

FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend

While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
GLENS FALLS, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls

The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward

It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
FORT EDWARD, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Two dead found in Tenant Creek, accidental drowning suspected

On Aug 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified Forest Rangers about two deceased subjects in Tenant Creek, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. Ranger Thompson and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded. New York State Police (NYSP) interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
Big Frog 104

Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY

The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WATERFORD, NY
WCAX

New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
POWNAL, VT
