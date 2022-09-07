Read full article on original website
Related
WNYT
Boat still stuck on the Hudson River
FORT EDWARD – Friday marked the third day a boat remained stuck on the Hudson River. The boat operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge in the town of Fort Edward. Six people from out of the area were on the boat. They were...
Corvette festival parks in Glens Falls this weekend
While the village of Lake George purrs with the sound of classic car engines of all types, the city of Glens Falls is hosting its own celebratory weekend of automobile affection. If you're passing through town, keep an eye out for Corvettes - not that you'll have to look very hard.
Woman, 32, rescued after falling 150 feet from upstate N.Y. waterfall
CHERRY VALLEY, N.Y. — A woman was rescued after falling 150 feet from an upstate waterfall and into a gorge Saturday, troopers said. The 32-year-old woman who is from Troy was hiking at 5 p.m. near County Road 50 in the town of Cherry Valley when she fell from a waterfall, state police said in a news release.
Rangers pull two bodies from creek north of Albany, rescue injured hikers
On Aug. 19, Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) forest rangers hiked into Wilcox Lake Wild Forest, in the town of Hope, to recover the bodies of two people who had drowned near the third set of falls on Tenant Creek. Rangers packaged the victims’ bodies onto litters and transported them...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pedestrian hit by car on River Street in Troy
Assistant Chief of Police Steven Barker said Thursday night that a person had been hit by a car on River Street in Troy.
Traffic slowed on eastbound Thruway after crash
Traffic was slowed in the eastbound lanes of the New York State Thruway Friday morning, after a crash blocked the left lane. The incident took place near Exit 24 in Albany, at about 8:30 a.m.
Albany intersection named for longtime crossing guard
The corner of Myrtle and Delaware Avenues in the city of Albany is being dedicated to a longtime school cross guard.
newyorkalmanack.com
Two Bodies Recovered From Adirondack Falls
The first of three waterfalls are reached by a 1.9 mile trail. From there two other falls are reached by an unmarked trail another 1.2 miles beyond the first falls. New York State Police interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls. Ranger Thompson, Sheriff Abrams, and Deputy Sheriff Braunius hiked in and confirmed that a 24-year-old Kaydee B. Lyons from Albany and 28-year-old Matthew A. Bank from Scotia were deceased.
IN THIS ARTICLE
125 Albany firefighters honor retired lieutenant
Albany firefighters, along with community members, paid tribute to Lt. Michael Lee.
Community block party coming to South Glens Falls
This weekend, the Moreau Community Center prepares to blow the block down at its South Glens Falls headquarters. The annual Moreau Community Center Block Party is set with food, exhibitors, and a glimpse into how the center helps the South Glens Falls and Moreau communities.
WNYT
Boat stranded on rock ledge in Fort Edward
It wasn’t the way a boating trip on the Hudson River was supposed to end. The sheriff’s office was called Tuesday morning to a boating accident on the Hudson River. A 30-foot boat was heading north near Lock 6 in Fort Edward when the operator made a wrong turn and ended up on a rock ledge.
20 dogs seized from Albany home
Twenty dogs were seized from an Albany home after an investigation into alleged animal abuse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
adirondackalmanack.com
Two dead found in Tenant Creek, accidental drowning suspected
On Aug 19, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office notified Forest Rangers about two deceased subjects in Tenant Creek, Wilcox Lake Wild Forest. Ranger Thompson and Sheriff’s Office personnel responded. New York State Police (NYSP) interviewed the reporting party and confirmed the subjects were near the third set of falls.
Albany man accused of DWI with BAC 3 times limit
An Albany man was ordered to appear in Brunswick Town Court on Sunday after State Police said he drove drunk and crashed his car.
Rangers come to aid of injured Greene County hikers
Greene County Forest Ranger Katherine Fox had a busy week to kick off the month of September. Ranger Fox was contacted on two occasions by Greene County 911, each for injured hikers in the Town of Hunter wilderness.
Fun For Everyone! Annual Tugboat Parade Returning To Upstate NY
The Town of Waterford is proud to welcome back the 22nd Annual Tugboat Roundup, their annual event bringing in tugboat enthusiasts from all over to the beautiful Hudson River. The festival originally began back in 1999, being held every year with the exception of 2011 and 2020. This was the year following Hurricane Irene and the year of the pandemic.
WCAX
New York woman dies after Vermont motorcycle crash
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a New York woman has died from her injuries after a crash over the weekend. Police say on Saturday afternoon, they responded to a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle on U.S. Route 7 near Burrington Road in Pownal. Police say...
Photos and Info On The Crash That Happened On The Hairpin Turn In Clarksburg
The Hairpin turn in Clarksburg/North Adams is good it seems for a couple of wrecks a year, in July there was an accident that involved two motorcycles and now an SUV went down over the embankment early Thursday morning. You have to be very careful when taking that hairpin turn,...
Clifton Park plans town wide paper shredding day
The Town of Clifton Park, in partnership with Clifton Park Center and 3N Document Destruction, will host its Fall Town Paper Shredding Day on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 1-3 p.m.
Yard sale to benefit Albany Rural Cemetery
A yard sale is being held to benefit a local cemetery.
WZOZ 103.1
Oneonta, NY
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WZOZ 103.1 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0