Cadillac’s Newest Luxury Show Car is a Fully Electric Hatchback
The latest show car from luxury brand Cadillac has more than a few surprises in store. Not only is the Celestiq fully electric, but it also comes with a bubble-back hatch, an unusual sight among similar models. While the new show car is intended to compete with top-tier sedans like...
Top Speed
Why the Third-Generation Lexus LS 430 is the Best Budget Luxury Sedan
There is a problem with luxury sedans and people who really want them but cannot afford a new one. The problem is that with a small budget you can buy one from the early 2000s. And, on paper, that seems like a good idea. Heated seats, keyless entry, leather upholstery, big V-8s, and a ride as smooth as butter, why wouldn’t you buy it? Well, because it will be an utter disaster. Parts will start failing and those parts were once on a 100,000-dollar car; therefore, replacing them will not be cheap. However, there is a solution and as always, it comes from the land of the rising sun – Japan.
MotorAuthority
Review: 2023 Lexus RX cuts the luxury crossover in quarters
For years, the Lexus brand has been almost synonymous with its bestseller, the RX crossover SUV. The egg-shaped RX enjoyed so much success that its admirers became copiers, and the RX itself became overshadowed by the copies. With the outgoing fourth-generation RX, Lexus courted a more youthful demo by slapping...
Carscoops
Nissan To Suspend Operations At Tennessee Plant Building Engines For Mercedes
Nissan will suspend operations at its powertrain facility in Decherd, Tennessee in March 2023 “pending future product announcements,” Nissan North America spokesman Brian Brockman revealed. The plant was opened in 2014 at a cost of $319 million at the height of Nissan and Mercedes-Benz’s engine-sharing collaboration. It has...
Jeep unveils its 1st electric SUVs for North America, Europe
DETROIT (AP) — Jeep will start selling two fully electric SUVs in North America and another one in Europe over the next two years.The new EVs, Jeep's first, are part of the Stellantis brand's plans to convert half of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales to battery-electric vehicles by 2030. They're the first for the brand, and executives are promising that they'll be fully capable of off-road travel.The new vehicles include the Jeep Recon, a four-wheel-drive midsize SUV about the size of the Jeep Wrangler and rival Ford's gas-powered Bronco Sport. It will be produced at an...
CNBC
Jeep announces an all-electric Wrangler-inspired SUV as one of four new EVs by 2025
DETROIT – Jeep plans to launch four new all-electric SUVs in North America by 2025, including a luxury Grand Wagoneer and a Wrangler-inspired off-road vehicle called the Recon. The quintessential American SUV brand announced the new vehicles Thursday along with plans for half of its U.S. sales, and all...
MotorAuthority
Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995
The third of three Toyota performance cars, the 2023 GR Corolla hot hatchback, starts at $36,995, Toyota announced on Tuesday. The 2023 GR Corolla comes in Core, Circuit Edition, and Morizo Edition trim levels. The base price applies to the Core. The Circuit Edition starts at $43,995 and the top-of-the-line Morizo Edition starts at $50,995. All figures include $1,095 for destination.
2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient?
The 2022 Toyota Corolla and 2022 Hyundai Elantra are both comfortable and fuel-efficient sedans. But which one sips fuel more efficiently than the other? The post 2022 Toyota Corolla vs. Hyundai Elantra: Which Subcompact Car Is More Fuel Efficient? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
The 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Offers Great Value For The Money
What can I say about the 2023 Kia Sportage hybrid. It offers a great 36-38 mpg, coupled with plenty of technology and a roomy cabin. Kia used the Los Angeles Auto Show last year to launch the 2023 Sportage Hybrid, which has already arrived in dealerships nationwide in the United States. The Kia Sportage gets a facelift this year for the 2023 model year.
MotorAuthority
2023 Toyota GR Corolla, Porsche IPO, Ferrari Purosangue: Car News Headlines
Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and we've just learned the all-important pricing information. You will soon be able to buy and sell shares in...
torquenews.com
Toyota's 2023 GR Supra Is Now Available With a Stick Shift Manual Transmission
The long-awaited arrival of the stick shift Toyota Supra is now here. Toyota announced today that the 2023 GR Supra available with its manual stick-shifted transmission is now ready for purchase. The manual is available on the GR Supra 3.0, 3.0 Premium, and the A91-MT Edition. The starting price of a GR Supra MT is about $54,000, and the top trims top out around $65K. These prices are before added dealer fees and markups.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
