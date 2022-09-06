‘WE WANT TO LEARN FROM CHANGEMAKERS AND GROW CHAMPIONS WITH OUR DEI WORK’. LA PLATA, Md. — College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Technical Studies Professor Daphne Powell is marking her 20th year as college professor by taking on what she deems “the most extraordinary of her career accomplishments” to date. As the first recipient of the ‘Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professorship for Equity in Education,’ Powell is embarking on a three-year journey to engage, mobilize and challenge CSM faculty, staff and students – as well as CSM’s regional communities – to examine, and improve, equity in education.

