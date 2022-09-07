ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

northcountydailystar.com

Tri-City Medical Center Hospital Update

Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”
CARLSBAD, CA
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home

Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
EL CAJON, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

This past August, a group of about 40 people helped build beds for kids who don’t have one. This was the first ever “bed build” for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s (SHP) San Diego Chapter. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) believes that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child.   All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. SHP schedules “bed-builds” in parking lots along with a group of dedicated volunteers to build, assemble, and deliver top-notch beds to children and families in need.
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

ADVANCING HEALTHY COMMUNITIES: METHAMPHETAMINE USE AMONG OLDER ADULTS CONTINUES TO RISE

September 8, 2022 (San Diego) -- Methamphetamine use impacts every part of our society. While often viewed as a misuse disorder that affects younger adults, people over the age of 65 are increasingly using methamphetamine in San Diego County and it has definitely become an issue for the Aging and Independence Services Department, according to officials. The rise in meth use is among both chronic users with a history of drug abuse and new users who have been introduced to meth by caregivers in their home.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time for Elected Leaders to Get the Homeless Off San Diego’s Streets

Homeless encampments have taken over our sidewalks, parks and canyons. Many San Diegans are afraid to walk down public streets for fear of being accosted by a homeless person. Recent crime data released by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office reveals homeless individuals are up to 514 times more likely to commit crimes, and weak laws virtually prohibit police from enforcing theft, loitering, trespassing, public indecency and open drug use. So the homeless crisis continues to get worse.
coolsandiegosights.com

Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.

A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Oceanside Harbor Days Coming September 17th & 18th!

On September 17th and 18th 2022 the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce along with the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians and Genentech ​will present Oceanside Harbor Days at the Oceanside Harbor. The event will feature arts and craft exhibits, great food and fun activities for the entire family. This year enjoy an extensive beer garden featuring local breweries and wineries including, Booze Brothers, Prohibition, Breakwater Brewing Co., Kilowatt, Coomber Craft Wines and Orfilia Wines. The event is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. both days.
OCEANSIDE, CA
San Diego Business Journal

Westview Student Receives Prestigious Scholarship

In many ways, Westview High School student Ayush Nayak is a lot like other 17-year-olds – he enjoys being outdoors on his bike or looking at the night sky with his telescope and camera, and says his ideal job would be Lego Master Builder, “because it’s literally the closest to being paid to play with toys.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
SAN DIEGO, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Forbes ranked UC San Diego third best public college in the nation

The University of San Diego ranked third among the nation's public colleges on Forbes 2022 America’s Top College list. UC San Diego is ranked No. 17 out of 500 four-year private and public colleges in the country but maintains its spot as third among the nation’s public universities. The university was one of only five public colleges that secured a position among the top 25 spots on the list.
SAN DIEGO, CA
thelancerlink.com

The Carlsbad Aquafarm gives back to local environment

The local Carlsbad Aquafarm has been getting more notice in the past year because their farm tours are more popular than ever. The Aquafarm is very biodiverse and sees a variety of wildlife every day, including the mussels and oysters that are farmed. The tours are very informative and explain...
CARLSBAD, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside

The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
OCEANSIDE, CA
KPBS

Killing at El Cajon nursing home

The killing of a resident at an El Cajon nursing home raises questions about why the facility admitted a patient with a long history of severe psychiatric illness and allowed him to stay even though he had reportedly assaulted other residents. In other news, how San Diegans are mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth. Plus, we have some weekend arts events worth checking out.
EL CAJON, CA

