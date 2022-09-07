ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florent Malouda admits Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' sacking has left him 'worried' about Chelsea's future under new owner Todd Boehly... with the ex-Blues forward left wondering 'what is next' at Stamford Bridge

Florent Malouda admits he is ‘worried’ about Chelsea’s future under new owner Todd Boehly following the ‘brutal’ sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The former Blues winger worked under eight different managers during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge from 2007 to 2013, winning the Premier League, Champions League and three FA Cups.
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star

Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned

Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
Premier League: Spurs Star 'Not Worried' By Goal Drought Ahead Of Man City Clash

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has insisted that he is "not worried" by his goal drought but is aiming to return to his fine form from last season. In Spurs' last 14 games in the Premier League campaign, Son netted 14 goals and those strikes came in nine games. The South Korean forward ended the league season by sharing the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 23 goals in total. Son also provided nine assists in 35 games.
The prospect of slumming it in the Europa League was too much for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer... now Manchester United's opener against Real Sociedad is his best hope of a start!

All of a sudden, the very competition that convinced Cristiano Ronaldo he had to leave Manchester United is the one offering the Portugal star the best chance of a start under Erik ten Hag. The ignominy of playing Europa League football was the primary reason given by Ronaldo for wanting...
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Napoli’s true level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo during summer transfer window, revealed

The summer transfer window has come and gone, yet Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United. The Portuguese legend was keen on a move away from Old Trafford in the pursuit of Champions League football, but nothing ever materialized. While Bayern Munich, Atletico, and Chelsea reportedly turned down the chance to sign Cristiano, Napoli was also […] The post Napoli’s true level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo during summer transfer window, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
