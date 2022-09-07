Read full article on original website
Florent Malouda admits Thomas Tuchel's 'brutal' sacking has left him 'worried' about Chelsea's future under new owner Todd Boehly... with the ex-Blues forward left wondering 'what is next' at Stamford Bridge
Florent Malouda admits he is ‘worried’ about Chelsea’s future under new owner Todd Boehly following the ‘brutal’ sacking of Thomas Tuchel. The former Blues winger worked under eight different managers during his six-year spell at Stamford Bridge from 2007 to 2013, winning the Premier League, Champions League and three FA Cups.
Todd Boehly Had Agreed To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo - Thomas Tuchel Rejected
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly had agreed to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United with the move breaking down due to Thomas Tuchel’s rejection.
Manchester United Vs. Real Sociedad Team News: Two Stars To Miss Out
This is your Manchester United team news for the Europa League game with Real Sociedad - where it seems like two stars including Donny Van De Beek will miss out through injury.
Chelsea owners call Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to reassure Tuchel’s deadline-day signing of future at club after sacking
PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG received a phone call from Chelsea chiefs to reassure him following the axing of Thomas Tuchel. The Gabon international was reunited with his former manager earlier this month following his £10million move to Stamford Bridge. But the reunion lasted a matter of days as the German was...
Erik ten Hag confirms forward Cristiano Ronaldo is 'ready to start' for Manchester United in their Europa League clash with Real Sociedad, as he considers recalling the Portuguese star
Erik ten Hag insists Cristiano Ronaldo is fit to start for Manchester United as he considers naming the Portugal star in his line-up to face Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night. Ronaldo has started just one of United's six Premier League games this season - the disastrous...
Breaking: Liverpool Confirm Premier League Clash With Wolves Is Postponed
Premier League match scheduled for Saturday, 10th September postponed after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen.
MATCHDAY: Ronaldo, Villarreal play outside Champions League
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Thursday:. Cristiano Ronaldo pushed for a move away from Manchester United in the transfer window so he could play for a team in the Champions League. After failing to secure a transfer, he’ll have to get used to playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Indeed, the Europa League might be Ronaldo’s likeliest route to substantial game time at United this season. He is in line for a recall to United’s team for its opening group match against Real Sociedad after being a substitute for the last four Premier League games. United manager Erik ten Hag is likely to start his fringe players in the match at Old Trafford and that is what Ronaldo and club captain Harry Maguire have become after making big changes following the team’s woeful start to the season. Sociedad’s team could include David Silva, who was a long-time star of Manchester City. Arsenal is England's other big hope in the competition and the Premier League leaders start off at Zurich. Roma visits Bulgarian club Ludogorets with center forward Tammy Abraham expected to be on the bench because of a shoulder issue. With Feyenoord visiting Lazio, Italian authorities have banned the Dutch club’s fans from traveling to Rome after its supporters clashed with police and damaged a historic fountain during a 2015 trip to face Roma.
‘Embarrassing’ ‘Fans will turn’ – Journalists savage ‘shambolic’ Liverpool first-half performance against Napoli
Liverpool’s first-half performance against Napoli has rightfully attracted a host of criticism from fans and commentators alike after the Reds went three goals down before the half-time whistle in Naples. Lacking any kind of presence in the middle of the park, defending poorly and failing to threaten in the...
Napoli overwhelms Liverpool in 4-1 Champions League win
NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Liverpool has a long way to go to regain the form that took it to the final of last season’s Champions League. Napoli overwhelmed the English power with three first-half goals in a 4-1 win in the opening round of group play on Wednesday.
Chelsea hires Graham Potter as manager, replacing Tuchel
Chelsea’s new American owners took a gamble with the first managerial appointment of their tenure, hiring Graham Potter from Premier League rival Brighton on Thursday despite his lack of experience coaching at soccer’s highest level. The 47-year-old Potter agreed to a five-year deal as the replacement for Thomas...
Champions League: Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea, Man City, Celtic & Rangers state of play
The 2022/23 Champions League is under way and we bring you the state of play, tables, results and the schedule for the tournament... The group stages kicked off on Tuesday, with Chelsea suffering a shock 1-0 defeat at Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City cruising to a 4-0 win over Sevilla and Celtic losing 3-0 to Real Madrid.
Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Being Sacked By FSG After Liverpool’s Defeat To Napoli
Speaking after the match, Jurgen Klopp revealed his frustrations and his sympathy for the traveling fans. However, it is the topic of his future at the club that has everyone intrigued. The Liverpool manager was asked about the sacking of former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and if he were afraid...
Watch: Controversial penalty decision sees Manchester United beaten in Europa League
Brais Mendez’s penalty was enough for Real Sociedad to clinch three points against Manchester United in the Europa League last night. Manchester United’s Europa League opener went ahead as planned following direction from UEFA, with the Queen’s death overshadowing Real Sociedad’s 1-0 win at Old Trafford.
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund set to go ahead despite this weekend's Premier League games being postponed... while Man United and Arsenal's Europa League fixtures will also take place as planned
Manchester City's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund is set to go ahead as planned despite Premier League games being called off. The status of next week's European games involving English sides had been uncertain after English clubs cancelled their domestic fixtures this weekend as a mark of respect following the death of Her Majesty The Queen on Thursday.
Exclusive: Jose Enrique on if Liverpool Can Refind Their Form in the Champions League
Jose Enrique has spoken about if the Champions League will be a welcomed site for a struggling Liverpool side.
Premier League: Spurs Star 'Not Worried' By Goal Drought Ahead Of Man City Clash
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has insisted that he is "not worried" by his goal drought but is aiming to return to his fine form from last season. In Spurs' last 14 games in the Premier League campaign, Son netted 14 goals and those strikes came in nine games. The South Korean forward ended the league season by sharing the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Liverpool's Mohamed Salah with 23 goals in total. Son also provided nine assists in 35 games.
Pep Guardiola Nominated For Premier League Manager Of The Month
Pep Guardiola has received a nomination for Premier League manager of the month for his performances with Manchester City in August.
The prospect of slumming it in the Europa League was too much for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer... now Manchester United's opener against Real Sociedad is his best hope of a start!
All of a sudden, the very competition that convinced Cristiano Ronaldo he had to leave Manchester United is the one offering the Portugal star the best chance of a start under Erik ten Hag. The ignominy of playing Europa League football was the primary reason given by Ronaldo for wanting...
Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener on Thursday. After failing to secure a transfer to a Champions League club, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon.
Napoli’s true level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo during summer transfer window, revealed
The summer transfer window has come and gone, yet Cristiano Ronaldo remains at Manchester United. The Portuguese legend was keen on a move away from Old Trafford in the pursuit of Champions League football, but nothing ever materialized. While Bayern Munich, Atletico, and Chelsea reportedly turned down the chance to sign Cristiano, Napoli was also […] The post Napoli’s true level of interest in Cristiano Ronaldo during summer transfer window, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
