San Diego, CA

Thrillist

San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach

If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
San Diego Business Journal

Gaslamp Quarter Hotel Gets New Name, New Look

A Gaslamp Quarter hotel in downtown San Diego is getting a new name, a new look, a new personality, and what its owners said is a new soul. The 20-story Kimpton Palomar, 1047 Fifth Ave., in October will turn into Kimpton Alma San Diego – its very name marking the transformation under way with a $25 million renovation, said General Manager Carmine Iommazzo.
Eater

Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego

A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
kusi.com

Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
KPBS

Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego

The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
kusi.com

Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
kprl.com

Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022

A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
kusi.com

SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
