Read full article on original website
Related
Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold
While some cities across the U.S. are seeing decreases, rents in California coastal cities such as San Diego have continued to increase over the past year.
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 numbers sold in San Diego
A SuperLotto Plus ticket with five matching numbers in Wednesday's drawing was sold at a San Diego grocery store.
AccuWeather
LIVE: SoCal braces for an unusual drenching from a tropical system
Tropical downpours are expected to spread from San Diego and L.A. to as far north as Las Vegas. Watch AccuWeather NOW for the latest on Kay as it approaches Southern California. 1 hour ago. Kay could come closer to Los Angeles than any tropical system has in 50 years. By...
Thrillist
San Diego's Best Bars for Boozing by the Beach
If drinking at the beach was a competitive sport, San Diego would be the equivalent of Super Bowl Champions. Not only do we have over 70 miles of stunning coastline, and famously perfect weather, but the sheer number of SD bars a stone’s throw from the ocean is practically endless. From Mission Beach to Oceanside, we’ve checked out the best of the best and gathered our 15 favorite beach bars into this handy guide, so all you have to do is relax and enjoy the sunset.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
Will Hurricane Kay hit California? Here's how Los Angeles, San Diego could be impacted
It's been 83 years since a tropical cyclone last made an official landfall in California, and Hurricane Kay will not end that streak because it won't actually move onshore in the Golden State. However, that doesn't mean cities such as Los Angeles and San Diego will be spared the hurricane's rain and wind impacts.
kcrw.com
Does San Diego have good tortillas? Our first #TortillaTournament Invitational found out
Every year, more and more people send me recommendations for possible entries in a future #TortillaTournament. I keep an archive of them, and more than a few have popped up in past iterations. But increasingly, I’m beginning to face a good problem: A lot of the recommended tortillas aren’t in...
Union-Tribune launches 2-part series on San Diego’s largest Ponzi scheme
A new two-part series from the San Diego Union-Tribune is taking a deep dive into San Diego's largest Ponzi scheme of all time, and the woman at the helm, Gina Champion-Cain.
San Diego Business Journal
Gaslamp Quarter Hotel Gets New Name, New Look
A Gaslamp Quarter hotel in downtown San Diego is getting a new name, a new look, a new personality, and what its owners said is a new soul. The 20-story Kimpton Palomar, 1047 Fifth Ave., in October will turn into Kimpton Alma San Diego – its very name marking the transformation under way with a $25 million renovation, said General Manager Carmine Iommazzo.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Year's worth of rain possible for Southern California this weekend
Tropical Storm Kay has been causing high winds and massive amounts of rain for Southern California as the region endures a devastating drought.
Eater
Famed Japanese Bakery Establishes Offshoot in San Diego
A recently opened bakery and deli based in the Miramar area is a spinoff of Okayama Kobo, a highly regarded Japanese brand, founded in 1986, that operates 200 locations across Japan as well as several outposts in Los Angeles and Orange County. Though it offers most of the original bakery’s menu, including its signature crescent rolls, new arrival Salt & Butter by Okayama Kobo is also developing items that will be unique to San Diego.
Questions surface about company selected to build San Diego's new Sports Arena
SAN DIEGO — A city council committee voted to move forward Thursday, September 8, with Mayor Todd Gloria's preferred team, Midway Rising, to redevelop 48.5-acres of city-owned land that is currently home to the Sports Arena. CBS 8 has been looking into Midway Rising and the three companies that...
kusi.com
Feeding San Diego desperate for volunteers amid rise in hunger
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feeding San Diego works to tackle ending hunger in the county, an issue inflated by the recent pandemic and economic challenges which have put people in dire situations. But to combat the hunger, Feeding San Diego needs the help and support of volunteers. Kacey McKinnon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
California avoids rolling blackouts for another night; outages still plague La Jolla
California came within a hair's breadth of experiencing rolling blackouts the night of Sept. 6, but as of 8 p.m., the system operator that manages the grid for about 80 percent of the Golden State continued to keep the lights on.
Mayor Recommends 3 More Affordable Housing Projects Under ‘Bridge to Home’
Mayor Todd Gloria has recommended three more affordable housing projects Wednesday for funding under San Diego’s “Bridge to Home” program to end homelessness. The three projects selected for funding in Round 2 of the program will create 242 homes, including 39 that are set aside for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. The three projects are:
KPBS
Heat wave may have helped pull hurricane north toward San Diego
The heat wave that is finally breaking in San Diego may be partly responsible for the rough tropical weather expected to hit the region on Friday. National Weather Service forecasters say San Diego could still get drenched as Hurricane Kay begins to weaken and move west. “The rain’s going to...
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
Inland San Diego braces for intense winds as Kay approaches
San Diego Gas & Electric is advising residents to tie down any loose property to prevent injuries and damage to power lines overhead.
Hurricane Kay Expected to Fan California Wildfires, But Finally Cool off State
A weakening Hurricane Kay approaching California on Friday promised to bring cooler temperatures to the region while threatening to exacerbate the risk of wildfires across the state. Cooler conditions were expected in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, but the coast and valleys will be warm with temperatures in...
kusi.com
SANDAG offers no alternative to widely hated mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – After public outcry over their plan to charge San Diegans for every mile driven in order to fund the largest transportation plan since national freeways, SANDAG says they are still looking for alternatives to fund the plan. But while they search for a new funding...
Comments / 0