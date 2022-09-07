Read full article on original website
Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation learns about Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation
QUINCY — Now that the creation of the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation is complete, the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation wants to know how it’s going to function. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup announced the creation of the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation on Tuesday afternoon. The first three members of...
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
Volunteer group raising money for ‘the extras’ to help beautify Illinois Veterans Home grounds
QUINCY — A simple Facebook post asking to fix rusty benches eventually led to the creation of a group of people dedicated to raising money to beautify the grounds at the Illinois Veterans Home. Teresa Pickle and Cathy Shanks, retired nurses at the home, have combined with Linda King...
Community forum crowd wants bi-weekly recycling pickup treated like essential city service; aldermen get first chance to vote on Monday
QUINCY — Two ideas about the future of recycling seemed to rise above all the rest during Wednesday’s community forum about the city of Quincy’s proposed recycling ordinance. About 100 people filled the City Council chambers, offering suggestions and questions about recycling. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup served...
City alleys to get upgrades, speakers discuss recycling and housing
QUINCY — In what could be a preview of Wednesday’s public hearing on recycling, 11 of the 15 speakers who appeared before the Quincy City Council Tuesday night expressed their feelings on the future of curbside recycling pickup. Most of the speakers asked the city to reconsider and...
Holiday Express Returning to Roodhouse in December
The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train will again pull in to Roodhouse in December. The annual journey on the rails has been parked the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 6-car train features interior and exterior holiday light displays as well as a visit with Santa...
C&R Supermarkets bought by Nebraska grocery store chain, but customers shouldn’t see much change
MACON, Mo. — A chain of grocery stores in northeast and central Missouri now is under new management, but customers shouldn’t notice much of a change. Mark Nelson, a human resources executive with C&R Supermarkets, said an agreement to sell 10 grocery stores was made “about a month ago” with B&R Stores of Lincoln, Neb.
Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center accepting applications
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center is accepting applications from the public for children ages six weeks to 12 years for full-time openings. The center will be opening later this fall with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. In a press...
Not-for-profit foundation for riverfront development gets approval by Internal Revenue Service
QUINCY — The formation of a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) foundation to help raise money for the Quincy Riverfront Development Corporation finally has received approval from the Internal Revenue Service. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup called a press conference for Tuesday afternoon to announce the creation of the Quincy Riverfront Development Foundation....
Hello, Goodbye! Redux on ‘Quincy’s Calling’ and a quick look at real estate transfers
Illinois on the move ... out! | Photo courtesy of Pexels.com. I observed several months back that Quincy says “Hello” and Illinois says “Goodbye!” A key reason? The Illinois tax structure. Muddy River News is publishing real estate transfers. Take of look at where the sellers,...
Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag
A bus driver seized a gun from an elementary school student in the Van-Far School District on Thursday morning, the district said in a message to families. The post Gun found in Audrain County student’s book bag appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident
MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022
David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
Jazz band to perform live monthly at the State Room starting Sept. 14
QUINCY — The Big River Swing Machine, a big band jazz orchestra from Quincy, will be back on stage Sept. 14 after a five-year absence from the public. The 18-piece jazz band, under the direction of Les Fonza, has been signed by the State Room, 434 S. Eighth, for performances on the second Wednesday of each month from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The State Room’s bar will be open for beverage service. There will be no cover charge.
JWCC breaks ground for Workforce Development Center expansion
Pictured left to right: Don Hess-JWCC Board of Trustees, Larry Fischer-JWCC Board of Trustees, Dr. Randy Greenwell-JWCC Board of Trustees, Andy Sprague-JWCC Board of Trustees, Kyle Moore-GREDF, Michael Elbe-JWCC President, State Sen. Jil Tracy, David Hetzler-JWCC, Kent Snider- Adams County Board, Mayor Mike Troup, Chris Russell-Knapheide, Dave Rakers-JWCC Foundation Board.
BOOK NOOK: AMERICA STANDING STRONG
Ron Kinscherf interviews Robert J. Emery, author of America: Standing Strong about what the country has gone through over the last few years. Book Nook is sponsored by the Quincy Public Library.
