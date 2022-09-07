QUINCY — The Big River Swing Machine, a big band jazz orchestra from Quincy, will be back on stage Sept. 14 after a five-year absence from the public. The 18-piece jazz band, under the direction of Les Fonza, has been signed by the State Room, 434 S. Eighth, for performances on the second Wednesday of each month from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The State Room’s bar will be open for beverage service. There will be no cover charge.

QUINCY, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO