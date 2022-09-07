ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Adams County from Aug. 22-26, 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Norman J. Rodriguez and Anita M. Rodriguez of Franklin, Tenn., sold...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Community forum crowd wants bi-weekly recycling pickup treated like essential city service; aldermen get first chance to vote on Monday

QUINCY — Two ideas about the future of recycling seemed to rise above all the rest during Wednesday’s community forum about the city of Quincy’s proposed recycling ordinance. About 100 people filled the City Council chambers, offering suggestions and questions about recycling. Quincy Mayor Mike Troup served...
QUINCY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Hannibal, MO
Lifestyle
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Hannibal, MO
Government
muddyrivernews.com

City alleys to get upgrades, speakers discuss recycling and housing

QUINCY — In what could be a preview of Wednesday’s public hearing on recycling, 11 of the 15 speakers who appeared before the Quincy City Council Tuesday night expressed their feelings on the future of curbside recycling pickup. Most of the speakers asked the city to reconsider and...
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Holiday Express Returning to Roodhouse in December

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train will again pull in to Roodhouse in December. The annual journey on the rails has been parked the last two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 6-car train features interior and exterior holiday light displays as well as a visit with Santa...
ROODHOUSE, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center accepting applications

CARTHAGE, Ill. — Willow Grove Childcare and Learning Center is accepting applications from the public for children ages six weeks to 12 years for full-time openings. The center will be opening later this fall with operating hours of 6 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. In a press...
CARTHAGE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
muddyrivernews.com

Monroe City woman armed with AR-15 rifle, bag of ammunition arrested after Tuesday incident

MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City woman is in custody after law enforcement quelled an active shooter incident Tuesday, one block away from Monroe City Junior High School. Stephanie L. O’Connor, 48, was transported to the Randolph County Jail in Huntsville, Mo., where she is held on a no bond warrant. Kevin Bross, who was appointed to the case as prosecuting attorney by Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd, charged O’Connor with unlawful use of a weapon and peace disturbance.
MONROE CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Construction#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Bear Creek Sports Park#The Hannibal City Council#Recreation Department#Hannibal National Bank#Central Services#Urban Redevelopment#Best Way Inn Motel
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Sept. 7, 2022

David D Forshey (66) Barry Il for Improper Turn at 14th & Vermont PTC 128. William H Kisse (67) 532 Grant for Disobey Traffic Signal at 8th & State PTC 121. Ryley C. Lenane (21) 5604 Melrose S, Apt 15, Quincy for improper lane usage and driving under the influence. NTA 135.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Jazz band to perform live monthly at the State Room starting Sept. 14

QUINCY — The Big River Swing Machine, a big band jazz orchestra from Quincy, will be back on stage Sept. 14 after a five-year absence from the public. The 18-piece jazz band, under the direction of Les Fonza, has been signed by the State Room, 434 S. Eighth, for performances on the second Wednesday of each month from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The State Room’s bar will be open for beverage service. There will be no cover charge.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

JWCC breaks ground for Workforce Development Center expansion

Pictured left to right: Don Hess-JWCC Board of Trustees, Larry Fischer-JWCC Board of Trustees, Dr. Randy Greenwell-JWCC Board of Trustees, Andy Sprague-JWCC Board of Trustees, Kyle Moore-GREDF, Michael Elbe-JWCC President, State Sen. Jil Tracy, David Hetzler-JWCC, Kent Snider- Adams County Board, Mayor Mike Troup, Chris Russell-Knapheide, Dave Rakers-JWCC Foundation Board.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

BOOK NOOK: AMERICA STANDING STRONG

Ron Kinscherf interviews Robert J. Emery, author of America: Standing Strong about what the country has gone through over the last few years. Book Nook is sponsored by the Quincy Public Library.
QUINCY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy