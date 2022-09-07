ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career

Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players

Seven players from SC State – (Top, l. to r.) Joe Thomas, Javon Hargrave and Antonio Hamilton, (bottom l. to r.) Shaquille Leonard, Alex Taylor, Roderick Perry and Decobie Durant – are among 31 HBCU players on NFL rosters as the 2022 season begins Thursday. The Bulldogs have the most HBCU players in the league. The post NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man

The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
6 groups of players set to define the NFL season

The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
The Lions are America’s Team after the best ‘Hard Knocks’ season in years

The 2022 season of Hard Knocks ended on Wednesday night after we got to spend the last five weeks getting to know the Detroit Lions. It was unquestionably one of the best seasons in the show’s 21-year history, and even the most die-hard NFC North fan with a predisposition to hate all things Detroit has to admit this team is so likable it hurts.
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report

The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?

The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Can Von Miller burnish his legacy by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first Super Bowl win?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- There's a voice in Von Miller's head during the big moments. At the end of games, when his team needs a play and everything is on the line. Up by 3 with 1:25 left in Super Bowl LVI last February, the Los Angeles Rams defense needed a stop. All game long, Miller -- then a Rams outside linebacker -- had been setting the Cincinnati Bengals up to use his ghost move in the pass rush.
QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a football game seeking revenge. How he handles it is anyone’s guess. But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson. “When Baker is out there, swinging (his arms) with his chest out ... that’s what we want to see — him talking his talk, and walking his walk,” said Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who spent four years as Mayfield’s teammate in Cleveland.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022

It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement

The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
