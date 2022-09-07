Read full article on original website
Here's how experts pick Steelers vs. Bengals in Week 1
The Cincinnati Bengals are big favorites over the Pittsburgh Steelers in their Week 1 tilt at Paycor Stadium. Sticking with that theme, most experts in charge of NFL picks every week have decided to side heavily with those Bengals. Over at NFL Pick Watch, a resounding 95 percent of the...
Former Panthers WR Torrey Smith tweets sad reminder about Cam Newton's career
Carolina Panthers great Cam Newton doesn’t even have to play a snap of football to trend worldwide. All it takes is another guy to just kinda play like him. That happened last night, when Josh Allen led his Buffalo Bills to a 31-10 victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Rams. The fifth-year quarterback completed 26 of his 31 throws for 297 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for another 56 yards and a score in a do-it-all, Newton-esque performance.
ESPN
Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford underwent offseason elbow procedure, sources say
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had an offseason procedure on his right elbow to deal with the pain he experienced last season and to help prepare for this season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Along with the procedure, Stafford also received an injection in his elbow during the offseason...
NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players
Seven players from SC State – (Top, l. to r.) Joe Thomas, Javon Hargrave and Antonio Hamilton, (bottom l. to r.) Shaquille Leonard, Alex Taylor, Roderick Perry and Decobie Durant – are among 31 HBCU players on NFL rosters as the 2022 season begins Thursday. The Bulldogs have the most HBCU players in the league. The post NFL season to kick off with 31 HBCU players appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Philadelphia 76ers land best remaining free agent big man
The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed a veteran free agent on Tuesday, the best remaining big man still on the market. The Philadelphia 76ers reportedly landed veteran free agent Montrezl Harrell on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Harrell will be a good addition to Philadelphia and will help relieve...
theScore
6 groups of players set to define the NFL season
The NFL season kicks off Thursday night in Los Angeles and gets moving in earnest Sunday. Expect these six sets of players - positional counterparts who are linked by team, conference, city, or circumstance - to influence playoff races across the league and decide who reaches Super Bowl LVII. AFC's...
SB Nation
The Lions are America’s Team after the best ‘Hard Knocks’ season in years
The 2022 season of Hard Knocks ended on Wednesday night after we got to spend the last five weeks getting to know the Detroit Lions. It was unquestionably one of the best seasons in the show’s 21-year history, and even the most die-hard NFC North fan with a predisposition to hate all things Detroit has to admit this team is so likable it hurts.
NBC Sports
Eagles nearly landed different top WR this offseason: report
The Eagles' NFL Draft night trade for A.J. Brown was a high-stakes shocker from Howie Roseman that electrified the fanbase and has football analysts everywhere high on the Birds heading into the 2022 regular season. But if it weren't for a phone call from the Los Angeles Rams on March...
Which QB has been sacked the most in a single NFL season?
The infamous title of “single-season leader for being sacked” is not a phrase anyone wants near their name. It’s pretty awful being invited to that club. With the 2022 NFL season upon us, it only makes sense that quarterbacks are antsy to stay up as much as they can. No one wants to pull a David Carr or Randall Cunningham-type season where record numbers of sacks took place.
Julio Jones Reveals New Buccaneers Jersey Number
Recently added Bucs' wide receiver, Julio Jones, has finally settled on what number he will wear during the 2022 NFL season.
Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey listed on Thursday's injury report
The Carolina Panthers experienced some bad déjà vu yesterday, when new kicker Eddy Piñeiro—who was replacing their usual kicker Zane Gonzalez—popped up on the first injury report of the regular season. And if that’s bad déjà vu, then what do you consider Christian McCaffrey already hitting the list?
ESPN
Can Von Miller burnish his legacy by leading the Buffalo Bills to their first Super Bowl win?
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- There's a voice in Von Miller's head during the big moments. At the end of games, when his team needs a play and everything is on the line. Up by 3 with 1:25 left in Super Bowl LVI last February, the Los Angeles Rams defense needed a stop. All game long, Miller -- then a Rams outside linebacker -- had been setting the Cincinnati Bengals up to use his ghost move in the pass rush.
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson officially names deadline for initial contract extension talks
The Baltimore Ravens are heading into their Week 1 matchup against the New York Jets. It’s an important season for many, including quarterback Lamar Jackson. The fifth-year player is looking to bounce back after a rough end to the 2021 season, but there’s been plenty made about his contract situation.
How To Watch 2022 NFL Games Online: NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, Paramount+, NFL+, And More
NFL football is finally back! Last night, the Bills and Rams started the season with a Thursday night matchup. With Game 1 in the books, we set our sights on the smorgasbord of football action that is NFL Sunday. Week 1 features a bevy of must-see matchups as the Cincinnati...
QB Mayfield has another revenge game, this time vs. Browns
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a football game seeking revenge. How he handles it is anyone’s guess. But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson. “When Baker is out there, swinging (his arms) with his chest out ... that’s what we want to see — him talking his talk, and walking his walk,” said Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who spent four years as Mayfield’s teammate in Cleveland.
LeBron James Reacts to Seeing Bronny in Ohio State Uniform
The Lakers star’s son posed in Buckeyes basketball gear during his unofficial visit to Columbus on Saturday.
UC Football Falls Six Spots in Latest Recruiting Rankings
Cincinnati is still firmly in the top-25 schools nationally for 2023.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 1 of 2022
It’s football time baby. Time to toss around the pigskin, hurl the ol’ porkchop, grid the iron, and score some touchdowns with Captain Leatherface. I know only one of those is an actual thing people say, but dang it, I think we should all adopt “Captain Leatherface” as a new nickname for a football.
brownsnation.com
NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement
The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
MaxPreps
Former Louisiana high school football players on NFL 53-man rosters to start season
The 103rd season of the National Football League (NFL) kicks off this week with 32 team's competing for a spot in Super Bowl XVII. At the end of August, when the squads cut their rosters to 53, there were 71 former Illinois gridiron stars spread throughout the league. Only California, Texas, Florida, Georgia and Ohio have more alumni on NFL rosters.
