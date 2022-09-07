CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield finds himself in a familiar position — entering a football game seeking revenge. How he handles it is anyone’s guess. But at least one teammate said he expects the Carolina Panthers flamboyant quarterback will be “jacked up” on Sunday when he faces his former team, the Cleveland Browns, who traded him after replacing him with Deshaun Watson. “When Baker is out there, swinging (his arms) with his chest out ... that’s what we want to see — him talking his talk, and walking his walk,” said Carolina wide receiver Rashard Higgins, who spent four years as Mayfield’s teammate in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO